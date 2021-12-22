MicroEJ and Groupe SEB, leader in small domestic appliances, announce their collaboration in the development of software-intensive products

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MicroEJ, a leader in software enablement solutions for IoT and embedded devices, today announced its collaboration with Groupe SEB, who is integrating the MICROEJ VEE solution (Virtual Execution Environment and software application containerization) into the design of several high value-added electronic products such as the cooker Cookeo Touch Standard/Wifi and Companion Touch XL.

Every year, Groupe SEB renews a third of its products by reinventing, modernizing and adapting them to the needs of consumers around the world as innovation is a strategic priority.

Designing innovative, feature-rich products that are also easy to use is a priority for Groupe SEB to meet consumer needs. To achieve this, Groupe SEB has chosen to integrate MICROEJ VEE, a safe and secure solution that combines simplicity and reliability into the development process.

With more than 100 million units already sold “Powered by MicroEJ”, MICROEJ VEE application container is known to simplify the software complexity for the development of electronic products. This collaboration allows Groupe SEB to:

Be in control of product launch plans: MICROEJ VEE provides innovation to accelerate time-to-market while offering evolving products that reflect customer requirements.

“This collaboration with our partner MicroEJ has allowed us to enhance Groupe SEB’s R&D approach to accelerate the development of complex software for our products! Thanks to the virtualization and ecosystem offered by MicroEJ, we can easily design high quality graphical interfaces and integrate them on the various electronic systems of our product lines”.

Says Sophie CHABANNES, Vice President of Product Development Groupe SEB

“MicroEJ is proud to collaborate today with Groupe SEB to complete its technical offering through three competitive advantages:

1) An efficient development process with no impact on electronic costs;

2) High levels of safety;

3) Reduced time-to-market.

Today, these are essential factors for creating high value-added products. At CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Groupe SEB “Powered by MicroEJ” products will be on display at our booth to showcase customer innovation to the largest number of visitors”.

Says Fred RIVARD, President of MicroEJ

MicroEJ will be present at CES 2022 (Venetian Expo, Hall A-D, booth 52529) as well as at CES Unveiled in Las Vegas, a unique opportunity to share new IoT (Internet of Thing) trends and present MicroEJ’s growth and future goals.

About Groupe SEB

Leader in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB has 31 emblematic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.), marketed through multi-format distribution. Selling more than 360 million products a year, it implements a long-term strategy based on innovation, international development, competitiveness and customer service. Present in 150 countries, Groupe SEB achieved sales of €6.9 billion in 2020 and employs over 33,000 people.

Website: www.groupeseb.com/fr

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We are focused on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today, over 100 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: www.microej.com

