Accessible, affordable, reliable and high-quality childcare options essential to attracting and retaining Micron’s talent

Idaho Community Investment Framework formalizes shared commitments to building America’s semiconductor workforce of the future in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, will break ground at the future site of its Childcare Center in Idaho and formalize the Idaho Community Investment Framework today, alongside Idaho Governor Brad Little and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. The Idaho Community Investment Framework reflects the shared priorities Micron and its partners have identified to lead inclusive growth across the state.

Micron’s previously announced plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho, was made possible by the anticipated federal grants and tax credits from the CHIPS and Science Act. This will be the first new memory manufacturing fab built in the U.S. in 20 years and is expected to create nearly 17,000 Idaho jobs. Micron is committed to building and preparing the workforce of the future to meet the scale required for leading-edge memory manufacturing and ensure U.S. technology leadership.

Today’s ceremonial groundbreaking of Micron’s Childcare Center marks the company’s progress towards plans to address the need for high-quality, affordable childcare. Operated by the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the world-class childcare facility will provide STEM-based programming. The center, located across from Micron’s corporate headquarters and future fab, will grant easy access for parents to their children, help to address barriers to workforce entry and ease the transition for Micron employees, especially mothers. Micron’s Childcare Center is one of the first commitments aligned to the Idaho Community Investment Framework.

Micron has championed community and workforce development in Idaho for decades. The Idaho Community Investment Framework reflects the company’s long-standing partnership with the State of Idaho and the City of Boise, and will guide Micron’s efforts to cultivate the talent pipeline and enrich the communities where its team members live and work. The Framework will focus on three key elements: building the workforce of the future, investing in STEM education for all and engaging with local communities.

“At Micron, we understand our footprint extends well beyond our fabs — it also impacts the broader communities where our employees live,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “The Idaho Community Investment Framework solidifies our deep commitment to building the semiconductor workforce at scale and fortifying the success of domestic memory manufacturing. I’m thankful for the continued leadership from Governor Brad Little, Mayor Lauren McLean and others who are working alongside us to ensure that Micron’s investment in leading-edge memory manufacturing benefits all communities.”

Micron’s Childcare Center will support the broader Treasure Valley community, creating additional childcare capacity by serving Micron employees. Micron is focused on growing the talent pipeline while increasing the quality of childcare resources in the region. To further address the needs of its employees and the fab’s construction workforce in Idaho, Micron will partner with IdahoSTARS and other childcare referral tools to identify shared resources that support high-quality, affordable childcare.

“I’m proud of Micron’s comprehensive approach to workforce development and our work to make childcare accessible and affordable for our employees,” said Micron Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer and President of the Micron Foundation April Arnzen. “We recognize that there are systemic barriers to workforce entry and re-entry, including childcare services, which is why we are focused on providing childcare options that support and expand the workforce, and benefits the broader community.”

“Idaho is made stronger when businesses and their employees are supported and we remove barriers to their success,” said Governor Brad Little. “Idaho has made historic investments in education, workforce training, childcare and other infrastructure, and our commitment to Idaho families is complemented by the steps Micron is taking to strengthen our communities and our state.”

“I so appreciate Micron’s partnership and shared commitment to investing in and caring for people. This new childcare facility will ensure kids are cared for while their parents are seeking economic opportunity and contributing to our vibrant community,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “Additional community investments, highlighted through the Idaho Community Investment Framework, shows Micron’s commitment to meeting the needs of its employees and strengthening communities.”

The groundbreaking of Micron’s Childcare Center and formation of the Community Investment Framework coincides with two new industry sector grants funded by the Idaho Workforce Development Council (IWDC) in support of the Idaho semiconductor workforce. This includes a $5 million grant to Boise State University, which will steward the Semiconductor for All program, an initiative that will support the education ecosystem across the state. IWDC will also provide a $4.2 million grant to the College of Western Idaho for the expansion of their Mechatronics Program, leading efforts in delivering key skills and education to prepare students for careers in the industry.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2023 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact

Erica Pompen

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1873

epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact

Farhan Ahmad

Micron Technology, Inc.

+1 (408) 834-1927

farhanahmad@micron.com