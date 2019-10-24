Micron Brings 3D XPoint™ Technology to Market With the World’s Fastest SSD

Micron® X100 SSD Is the First Solution in a Family of Products Targeting Storage and Memory-Intensive Applications for the Data Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MICRON INSIGHT — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced a breakthrough in nonvolatile memory technology with the introduction of the world’s fastest SSD, the Micron® X100 SSD. The Micron X100 SSD is the first solution in a family of products from Micron targeting storage- and memory-intensive applications for the data center. These solutions will leverage the strengths of 3D XPoint™ technology and usher in a new tier in the memory-to-storage hierarchy with higher capacity and persistence than DRAM, along with higher endurance and performance than NAND.

“Micron’s innovative X100 product brings the disruptive potential of 3D XPoint technology to the data center, driving breakthrough performance improvements for applications and enabling entirely new use cases,” said Micron Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana. “Micron is the only vertically-integrated provider of DRAM, NAND and 3D XPoint solutions in the world, and this product continues the evolution of our portfolio towards higher value solutions that accelerate artificial intelligence capabilities, drive faster data analytics and create new insights for our customers.”

Micron X100 SSD — Performance for the Cloud and Data Center

With a combination of industry-leading high bandwidth, low latency, high quality of service (QoS) and high endurance, the Micron X100 SSD provides game-changing performance for big data applications and transactional workloads. The Micron X100 SSD accelerates data center applications by delivering larger amounts of data in real time, and it dramatically increases the speed of data transactions while maintaining predictably fast service for quicker time to insights.

High-performance local storage — offers up to 2.5 million input/output operations per second (IOPs), more than three times faster than today’s competitive SSD offerings

Industry’s highest bandwidth — has more than 9GB/s bandwidth in read, write and mixed modes and is up to three times faster than today’s competitive NAND offerings

Ultralow latency — provides consistent read-write latency that is 11 times better than NAND SSDs

Application acceleration — enables two to four times the improvements in end-user experience for various applications with prevalent data center workloads

High-performance in small size storage — eliminates the need for overprovisioning storage for performance

Ease of adoption — because the Micron X100 SSD uses the standard NVMe interface, requires no changes to software to receive the full benefits of the product

The Micron X100 SSD will be in limited sampling with select customers this quarter.

