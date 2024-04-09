Micron’s virtualized, multiport 4150AT SSD enables a new model of centralized decision-making for increasingly complex, software-defined vehicles

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Embedded World — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it is sampling the automotive-grade Micron 4150AT SSD, the world’s first quad-port SSD,1 capable of interfacing with up to four systems on chips (SoCs) to centralize storage for software-defined intelligent vehicles. The Micron 4150AT SSD combines market-leading features such as single-root input/output virtualization (SR-IOV), a PCIe® Generation 4 interface and ruggedized automotive design. With these features, the automotive-grade SSD provides the ecosystem with data center-level flexibility and power.

“As storage requirements race to keep up with rich in-vehicle experiences featuring AI and advanced algorithms for higher levels of autonomous safety, this era demands a new paradigm for automotive storage to match,” said Michael Basca, Micron vice president of embedded products and systems. “Building on our collaboration with the innovators redefining next-generation automotive architectures, Micron has reimagined storage from the ground up to deliver the world’s first quad-port SSD — the Micron 4150AT — which provides the industry flexibility and horsepower to roll out the transformative technologies on the horizon.”

Micron’s 4150AT SSD brings enterprise-class speeds to consumer vehicles, with random read and write speeds above 600,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and above 100,000 IOPS, respectively, for a 4-kilobyte transfer.2 This high performance allows the drive to efficiently manage data streams from multiple SoCs at once, making it an ideal solution for vehicles that must increasingly multitask to handle diverse systems, from advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) to AI-enabled cabin experiences.

Micron built its 4150AT SSD to provide powerful, customizable features inspired by the design of data center SSDs but tailored to the unique challenges of next-generation automotive architectures including:

Multi-port capability: The first SSD across any end market with four ports, 3 the Micron 4150AT SSD can connect up to four SoCs, bringing unmatched flexibility and creating a single source of truth. For example, an automotive OEM can connect one port to an ADAS system and another to an IVI system, allowing each to store private data while accessing a common set of critical map data and reducing cost per gigabyte of storage. This boosts performance and dissolves bottlenecks as both can access shared data simultaneously and alleviates the need to keep redundant copies of data. The 4150AT’s quad ports also reduce the need for extra storage devices. Since existing solutions can typically connect to only one SoC on their own, they tend to get placed locally with each automotive system — leading to unused capacity; or alternatively, require OEMs to utilize a costly automotive-grade PCIe switch to connect a drive to multiple SoCs. By centralizing storage for multiple systems, the SSD dramatically improves efficiency while streamlining architecture.

Micron is now delivering samples of the 4150AT SSD to automotive customers worldwide. The drive is offered in capacities up to 1.8 terabytes to enable efficient storage of AI algorithms, large language models, advanced infotainment and telemetry data for the next generation of vehicles. The company is showcasing a demo of the SSD at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9-11 at booth 5-109.

1 Based on results of Micron’s competitive intelligence

2 Based on the triple-level cell endurance group for the 4150AT SSD

3 Based on results of Micron’s competitive intelligence

4 As compared to a drive without SR-IOV supporting up to two VMs

