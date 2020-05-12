Micron Delivers Client NVMe™ Performance and Value SSDs With Industry-Leading Capacity Sizes and QLC NAND

SSDs bring industry-leading 96-layer QLC NAND to value SSDs, and 2TB capacity to the popular M.2 form factor

News Highlights

New mainstream and value SSD options provide flexibility to address client PC systems ranging from thin and light notebooks to high-performance workstations.

Micron 2300 SSD’s M.2 form factor delivers industry-leading 2TB capacity 1 using Micron’s innovative 96-layer 3D NAND technology.

using Micron’s innovative 96-layer 3D NAND technology. Designed with SSD performance and value in mind, the Micron 2210 SSD uses Micron’s QLC architecture to reduce power consumption up to 15 times when compared to hard drives.

BOISE, Idaho, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced new client solid-state drives (SSDs) that bring NVMe™ performance to client computing applications, freeing laptops, workstations and other portables from legacy architectures that can rob devices of battery power, performance and productivity. The Micron® 2300 SSD combines the power and density needed to drive compute-heavy applications in a compact form factor with the reduced power consumption modern mobile users demand. For the first time, Micron brings together NVMe performance and low-cost quad-level-cell (QLC) NAND in the Micron® 2210 QLC SSD. It combines fast NVMe throughput and Micron’s leadership in QLC technology to offer flash capabilities at hard disk drive-like price points while reducing power consumption by 15 times when compared to hard drives.2

“Ninety percent of client platforms will ship NVMe SSDs within the next year, and the market is fast bifurcating into mainstream and value market segments,” said Roger Peene, vice president of marketing, Storage Business Unit, Micron. “Our two new client SSDs, the 2300 and 2210, are optimized for each segment. The 2300 offers outstanding power performance, while the 2210 delivers compelling price performance by using Micron’s industry-leading QLC NAND.”

Both SSDs introduced today are built on Micron’s innovative 96-layer 3D NAND technology to deliver power savings, right-sized capacity and compact form factors that enable flexible designs.3 They also deliver enhanced client security features and capabilities for protecting data, with TCG Opal 2.0 and TCG Pyrite 2.0 support.

Micron 2300 Solid-State Drive with NVMe

The Micron 2300 SSD is designed for applications that demand high performance and industry-leading capacities in the popular M.2 form factor. Features include the ability to:

Maximize for data-intensive workloads encompassing CAD, graphical design and video editing for faster application load times and responsiveness.

Offer a wide range of capacity points, from 256GB up to 2TB.

Fit a broad set of desktop and mobile design needs with a small, dense, M.2 form factor (22×80).

Achieve up to 3,300 MB/s sequential reads and up to 2,700 MB/s sequential writes.

Micron 2210 QLC SSD with NVMe

The Micron 2210 SSD bridges the gap between the low cost of hard disk drives and the performance, reliability, low power and security of SSDs. It uses high-density, cost-efficient QLC architecture that Micron first brought to the data center. Features include the ability to:

Improve application load times and responsiveness with fast NVMe making it ideal for performance-sensitive applications where hard disk drives can’t keep up.

Offer a wide range of capacity points from 512GB up to 2TB in the M.2 (22×80) form factor.

Provide a cache with greater write endurance and performance with innovative dynamic write acceleration that is optimized for QLC architecture.

Achieve up to 2,200 MB/s sequential reads and up to 1,800 MB/s sequential writes.

Both products are available now. To learn more, visit https://www.micron.com/client-ssd .

1 Industry-leading capacity when compared to comparable 22×80 single-sided M.2 SSDs

2 Versus comparable capacity mobile hard disk drives

3 Micron 2300 SSD in the 256GB capacity uses 64-layer 3D NAND.

