Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Micron M29F 5V Parallel NOR Flash Products Now Available Direct From Alliance Memory

Micron M29F 5V Parallel NOR Flash Products Now Available Direct From Alliance Memory

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory today announced that the company is now an authorized reseller for Micron’s M29F 5V parallel NOR Flash devices, which Micron previously discontinued with product change notification #32160 (last time buy: March 2018).  Micron is continuing to produce these devices for Alliance Memory and intends to only supply Alliance Memory for any new orders placed through mid-2021. Micron’s M29F devices are compatible with industry AM29F and MX29F devices, and a technical note is available from Micron’s website detailing how to migrate from AM29F devices to M29F devices. 

“We are committed to meeting our customers’ legacy component needs and have had great success working with Micron to provide continued support for a variety of devices, including 512Mb SDRAMs and 8Gb DDR3L SDRAMs,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “We’re looking forward to continuing that success with these M29F NOR Flash parts, which will provide our customers with a steady supply of 5V parallel NOR Flash for a minimum of two more years.”

“Micron is pleased to work with Alliance Memory to provide loyal customers of our M29F NOR Flash products with a trusted source for supply beyond our stated PCN last-time shipment date,” said Richard De Caro, director of NOR Flash and emerging memory solutions of the Embedded Business Unit at Micron. “We value our customers, and we always strive to find solutions that provide supply flexibility and longevity.”

The following Micron-made M29F 5V NOR Flash parts are now available directly from Alliance Memory:

Part number Density Boot type Configuration, speed, package option, temperature range, and shipping option
M29F200FB55M3F2 2Mb Bottom 256K x 8, 128K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel
M29F400FB55M3F2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel
M29F400FB55N3E2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray
M29F400FB55N3F2 4Mb Bottom 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel
M29F400FT5AN6E2 4Mb Top 512K x 8, 256K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tray
M29F800FB5AN6E2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tray
M29F800FB5AN6F2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tape & reel
M29F800FB55M3F2 8Mb Bottom 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns, 44-pin SOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tape & reel
M29F800FT55N3E2 8Mb Top 1M x 8, 512K x 16, parallel, 55ns 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray
M29F160FB5AN6F2 16Mb Bottom 2M x 8, 1M x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 6 (-40°C~85°C), tape & reel
M29F160FT55N3E2 16Mb Top 2M x 8, 1M x 16, parallel, 55ns, 48-pin TSOP, Automotive grade 3 (-40°C~125°C), tray

The AEC-Q100-certified components feature a 55ns access time. They are offered with -40°C to +85°C and -40°C to +125°C extended temperature ranges in the 48-pin TSOP and 44-pin SOP packages. Additional density and configuration options may be available upon request.

To discuss long-term support of the Micron M29F 5V NOR Flash devices, customers are invited to call or email their nearest Alliance Memory contact:

EMEA – Sue Macedo
+44 (0)787 634 4055
[email protected]		 Americas – Tom Gargan
+1 514 639 0914
[email protected]		 Asia / Pacific – David Bagby
+1 650 868 1211
[email protected]


About Alliance Memory Inc.
Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Link to Product Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/50323967691/sizes/l/

Link to Detailed Product Info: https://www.alliancememory.com/micron-m29f-nor-flash-memory/

Agency Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
+1 415 409 0233
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.