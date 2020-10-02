Micron Medical Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive Mark Landy as Chief Executive Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Medical (“Micron” or “the Company”), a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Landy as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Landy, who is also joining the Company’s board of directors, has over 20 years of global leadership experience and healthcare industry expertise.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Micron team,” said Laura Perryman, Founder and COO of Micron Medical. “His long and successful track record of leading medical device companies and proven expertise make him the ideal choice to lead Micron. As we evolve from a development-stage medical device company to a commercial organization, Mark’s leadership will be critical to guiding and executing on our corporate growth initiatives.”

Prior to joining Micron Medical, Dr. Landy served in increasingly senior positions at MiMedx, which develops and markets regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts, including most recently as Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, he led multiple functions, including market access, R&D, regulatory affairs, quality and regulatory assurance, international, marketing, and business development. He was instrumental in leading the company’s 5-year strategic planning process, organization realignment, capital raise and paving the way for resolution with regulatory authorities. Previously, Dr. Landy served as President & Chief Executive Officer of MIV Therapeutics, a leading developer of next-generation coatings and advanced drug delivery systems for cardiovascular stents and other implantable medical devices. In this role, he led the company’s transition from a research organization to a globally recognized commercial entity. Dr. Landy also brings significant healthcare-related Wall Street experience, having held multiple senior level positions as a research analyst at leading investment banks, including the former Leerink Swann, Northland Capital Markets, and on the buy-side at top-tier institutions, including Merlin Biomed, and Investor AB. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and his bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to assume the role of CEO as Micron enters a critical period in its corporate development,” said Dr. Landy. “We will be laser focused on preparing for our U.S. commercial launch of PROTECT PNS to meaningfully improve the lives of patients suffering from an overactive bladder, as well as the lives of their families and the physicians who treat them. I also look forward to helping further strengthen the Company’s corporate governance structure and operating policies.”

Micron recently commenced a limited U.S. commercial launch of MOVENTIS PNS focused on pelvic pain disorders. Protect PNS is currently in clinical development and recruiting patients for a multi-center, prospective, randomized, controlled, non-inferiority, clinical trial of tibial nerve versus sacral nerve stimulation in the treatment of urinary urgency and incontinence resulting from refractory OAB. Protect PNS, pending receipt of FDA classification, is expected to become commercially available in the U.S. in 2021.

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company’s products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements.