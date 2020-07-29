Micron Medical to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Medical, a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and pre-commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, today announced that Stephen Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Perryman, Inventor and Chief Operating Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium
|Presentation Details:
|Date:
|August 5, 2020
|Time:
|2:00pm Eastern Time
About Micron Medical
Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and pre-commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s mission is to utilize its patented, cutting-edge neuromodulation platform to create an electroceutical standard of care, increasing accessibility for patients, while lowering the economic impact of urology care management.
Contact:
Gil Bao
Micron Medical Corporation
T: + 1-888-691-0585
[email protected]
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
T: + 1-212-915-2568
[email protected]
- Consolidated Communications’ [email protected] Connects Remote Home Office Locations with Reliable, Secure Technology - July 29, 2020
- Rapsodo Donates $51 Thousand in Sports Equipment to Children through Turn Two for Youth - July 29, 2020
- Pliops Storage Processor Proven to Boost Flash Performance by More Than 10x, Price/Performance by More than 90% - July 29, 2020