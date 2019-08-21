Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Compliance Plan Acceptance Letter from NYSE American

FITCHBURG, Ma., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced today acceptance of its compliance plan by the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American” “NYSE” or the “Exchange.”)

On August 16, 2019, the Company received a letter from NYSE Regulation American stating that they have reviewed the Company’s July 12, 2019 compliance plan and supplemental submissions, accepted the plan and granted a plan period through December 12, 2020. As previously announced on June 18, 2019, the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE American continued listing standards. The Company’s listing is being continued pursuant to an extension.

In order to maintain its NYSE listing, the Company must provide quarterly updates to NYSE Regulation staff concurrent with its interim and annual SEC filings and at other times around plan initiative milestones. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by December 12, 2020, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, NYSE Regulation staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate. The Company may appeal a staff delisting determination in accordance with Section 1010 and Part 12 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”).

The Company’s management intends to fully comply with the supplemental reporting requirements of the Exchange.

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and automotive applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its websites:

http://www.micronsolutionsinc.com and http://www.micronproducts.com

