Micron Solutions, Inc. Receives $248K in Training Grant

FITCHBURG, Mass., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, was awarded $247,800 in grant funding via the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Workforce Training Fund Program.

Micron Solutions currently employs 113 associates, all in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. The training plan made possible by this grant will aid us in our enhancements as a best-in-class manufacturing company. Our goal is to create an engaged workforce and a unified Lean Culture where our team is able to develop and implement skills to eliminate waste and improve processes and sustain Operational Excellence at Micron’s 120,000 square foot facility.

Bill Laursen, President and CEO of Micron stated: “One of Micron’s core values is to embrace learning and growth while fostering a healthy and helpful work environment. This grant award goes a long way to support our efforts in this area. We are grateful to be one of the grant recipients and remain committed to creating jobs in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to elevate our employees’ skills.

“We are fortunate to have the support of the Baker-Polito Administration in partnership with the Massachusetts Legislature including Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, Rosalin Acosta, State Senator John Cronin and State Representative Michael P. Kushmerek. We have been an employer in Fitchburg, MA for nearly 50 years and we are especially appreciative to have the ongoing support of Fitchburg’s Mayor Stephen L. DiNatale and his staff.”

About Micron Solutions, Inc.

Micron Solutions, Inc., is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces highly-engineered, innovative medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding. The Company also contract manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, and a wide variety of industrial applications. In addition, the Company is a market leader in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The Company’s strategy for growth is to build a best-in-class contract manufacturer with a specialized focus on plastic injection molding and highly-engineered medical devices and components requiring precision machining.

The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website: http://www.micronsolutions.com

For more information, contact:

Mr. Glen Bunnell
Chief Financial Officer
978.345.5000

