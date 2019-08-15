Micron Solutions, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

FITCHBURG, Mass., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: MICR) (the “Company”), a diversified contract manufacturing organization, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., producing highly-engineered, innovative components requiring precision machining and injection molding, announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“In the second quarter 2019, the Company reported $4,892,000 in revenue, a 4.4% increase over the first quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $159,000,” said Mr. Laursen.

In comparison to Q2 2018, the Company reported a decrease in gross profit on lower net sales.

Outlook:

“We are having success converting pipeline opportunities into binding commitments. We recently received commitments from a new customer that we expect will lead to 20% revenue growth for Micron in 2020 compared to the trailing 12-month levels. We are continuing to prepare to scale and are making significant improvements to the management team, including the addition of Wayne Coll, our Chief Financial Officer. Wayne is already having an impact and has broadened the depth and skills of our executive management team. His experience in directing rapid scale ups and restructurings in the medical device industry, in both organic and acquisition growth environments, dovetails with our requirements and strategies. Additionally, to further our pipeline expansion, we have finalized agreements to increase our sales team,” concluded Mr. Laursen.

Second Quarter 2019 Review

$ In thousands Q2 2019 Q2 2018 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 4,892 $ 5,320 $ (428 ) -8.0 Gross profit $ 510 $ 878 $ (368 ) -41.9 Gross margin 10.4 % 16.5 % Net loss $ (471 ) $ 34 $ (505 ) Loss per share $ (0.16 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.18 )

MICRON SOLUTIONS, INC.

EBITDA RECONCILIATION (1)

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (471 ) $ 34 Income tax benefit — — Other (income) expense (22 ) (12 ) Interest expense 112 96 Depreciation and amortization 374 372 Share-based compensation 116 29 Non-cash incentive plan accruals 50 — Non-recurring consulting and other expenses — 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 159 $ 527 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 3.2 % 9.9 %

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net loss, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (income from continuing operations adjusted for income taxes, other income and expense, interest, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges), which is a non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation includes directors fees paid by means of stock grants versus cash as well as non-cash incentives. Non-recurring consulting and other expenses includes a one time charge for a separation agreement with the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer in 2019. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net loss and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

