BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended June 1, 2023.
Fiscal Q3 2023 highlights
- Revenue of $3.75 billion versus $3.69 billion for the prior quarter and $8.64 billion for the same period last year
- GAAP net loss of $1.90 billion, or $1.73 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net loss of $1.57 billion, or $1.43 per diluted share
- Operating cash flow of $24 million versus $343 million for the prior quarter and $3.84 billion for the same period last year
“Micron delivered fiscal third quarter revenue, gross margin, and EPS all above the midpoint of the guidance range,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We believe that the memory industry has passed its trough in revenue, and we expect margins to improve as industry supply-demand balance is gradually restored. The recent Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) decision is a significant headwind that is impacting our outlook and slowing our recovery. Longer-term, Micron’s technology leadership, product portfolio, and operational excellence continues to strengthen our competitive positioning across diverse growth markets, including AI and memory-centric computing.”
|Quarterly Financial Results
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|GAAP(1)
|Non-GAAP(2)
|FQ3-23
|FQ2-23
|FQ3-22
|FQ3-23
|FQ2-23
|FQ3-22
|Revenue
|$
|3,752
|$
|3,693
|$
|8,642
|$
|3,752
|$
|3,693
|$
|8,642
|Gross margin
|(668
|)
|(1,206
|)
|4,035
|(603
|)
|(1,161
|)
|4,097
|percent of revenue
|(17.8
|%)
|(32.7
|%)
|46.7
|%
|(16.1
|%)
|(31.4
|%)
|47.4
|%
|Operating expenses
|1,093
|1,097
|1,031
|866
|916
|953
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,761
|)
|(2,303
|)
|3,004
|(1,469
|)
|(2,077
|)
|3,144
|percent of revenue
|(46.9
|%)
|(62.4
|%)
|34.8
|%
|(39.2
|%)
|(56.2
|%)
|36.4
|%
|Net income (loss)
|(1,896
|)
|(2,312
|)
|2,626
|(1,565
|)
|(2,081
|)
|2,939
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|(1.73
|)
|(2.12
|)
|2.34
|(1.43
|)
|(1.91
|)
|2.59
Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $1.38 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of negative $1.36 billion. Micron ended the third quarter of 2023 with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $11.40 billion. Micron’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2023.
Business Outlook
The table below presents Micron’s guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023:
|FQ4-23
|GAAP(1) Outlook
|Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
|Revenue
|$3.90 billion ± $200 million
|$3.90 billion ± $200 million
|Gross margin
|(12.5%) ± 2.5%
|(10.5%) ± 2.5%
|Operating expenses
|$946 million ± $15 million
|$845 million ± $15 million
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|($1.34) ± $0.07
|($1.19) ± $0.07
Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.
Investor Webcast
Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its fourth quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow @MicronTech on Twitter at twitter.com/MicronTech.
About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|Nine months ended
|June 1,
2023
|March 2,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|June 1,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|Revenue
|$
|3,752
|$
|3,693
|$
|8,642
|$
|11,530
|$
|24,115
|Cost of goods sold
|4,420
|4,899
|4,607
|12,511
|12,839
|Gross margin
|(668
|)
|(1,206
|)
|4,035
|(981
|)
|11,276
|Research and development
|758
|788
|773
|2,395
|2,277
|Selling, general, and administrative
|219
|231
|264
|701
|786
|Restructure and asset impairments
|68
|86
|—
|167
|43
|Other operating (income) expense, net
|48
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|29
|(11
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,761
|)
|(2,303
|)
|3,004
|(4,273
|)
|8,181
|Interest income
|127
|119
|20
|334
|42
|Interest expense
|(119
|)
|(89
|)
|(44
|)
|(259
|)
|(144
|)
|Other non-operating income (expense), net
|—
|2
|8
|(2
|)
|(61
|)
|(1,753
|)
|(2,271
|)
|2,988
|(4,200
|)
|8,018
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(139
|)
|(54
|)
|(358
|)
|(201
|)
|(832
|)
|Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees
|(4
|)
|13
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|9
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1,896
|)
|$
|(2,312
|)
|$
|2,626
|$
|(4,403
|)
|$
|7,195
|Earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|$
|2.36
|$
|(4.03
|)
|$
|6.44
|Diluted
|(1.73
|)
|(2.12
|)
|2.34
|(4.03
|)
|6.38
|Number of shares used in per share calculations
|Basic
|1,094
|1,091
|1,112
|1,092
|1,117
|Diluted
|1,094
|1,091
|1,121
|1,092
|1,127
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|As of
|June 1,
2023
|March 2,
2023
|September 1,
2022
|Assets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|9,298
|$
|9,798
|$
|8,262
|Short-term investments
|1,054
|1,020
|1,069
|Receivables
|2,429
|2,278
|5,130
|Inventories
|8,238
|8,129
|6,663
|Other current assets
|715
|673
|657
|Total current assets
|21,734
|21,898
|21,781
|Long-term marketable investments
|973
|1,212
|1,647
|Property, plant, and equipment
|38,727
|39,085
|38,549
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|655
|673
|678
|Intangible assets
|410
|410
|421
|Deferred tax assets
|708
|697
|702
|Goodwill
|1,252
|1,228
|1,228
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,221
|1,317
|1,277
|Total assets
|$
|65,680
|$
|66,520
|$
|66,283
|Liabilities and equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|4,177
|$
|4,310
|$
|6,090
|Current debt
|259
|237
|103
|Other current liabilities
|668
|708
|1,346
|Total current liabilities
|5,104
|5,255
|7,539
|Long-term debt
|12,986
|12,037
|6,803
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|603
|610
|610
|Noncurrent unearned government incentives
|632
|529
|589
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|950
|832
|835
|Total liabilities
|20,275
|19,263
|16,376
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders’ equity
|Common stock
|124
|123
|123
|Additional capital
|10,782
|10,633
|10,197
|Retained earnings
|42,391
|44,426
|47,274
|Treasury stock
|(7,552
|)
|(7,552
|)
|(7,127
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(340
|)
|(373
|)
|(560
|)
|Total equity
|45,405
|47,257
|49,907
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|65,680
|$
|66,520
|$
|66,283
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|Nine months ended
|June 1,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(4,403
|)
|$
|7,195
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|5,819
|5,234
|Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value
|1,831
|—
|Stock-based compensation
|448
|378
|(Gain) loss on debt repurchases
|—
|83
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|2,728
|(906
|)
|Inventories
|(3,406
|)
|(1,146
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,764
|)
|382
|Other
|57
|184
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,310
|11,404
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(6,215
|)
|(8,454
|)
|Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|(496
|)
|(1,359
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities
|1,170
|964
|Proceeds from government incentives
|248
|104
|Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities
|22
|258
|Proceeds from sale of Lehi, Utah fab
|—
|888
|Other
|(90
|)
|(162
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
|(5,361
|)
|(7,761
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|6,716
|2,000
|Repayments of debt
|(706
|)
|(2,008
|)
|Repurchases of common stock – repurchase program
|(425
|)
|(1,648
|)
|Payments of dividends to shareholders
|(378
|)
|(335
|)
|Payments on equipment purchase contracts
|(112
|)
|(132
|)
|Other
|—
|(17
|)
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|5,095
|(2,140
|)
|Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(13
|)
|(71
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|1,031
|1,432
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|8,339
|7,829
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|9,370
|$
|9,261
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
NOTES
(Unaudited)
Inventories
In the third and second quarters of 2023, we recorded charges to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|Nine months ended
|June 1,
2023
|March 2,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|June 1,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|Provision to write down inventory to net realizable value
|$
|(401
|)
|$
|(1,430
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(1,831
|)
|$
|—
|Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods
|281
|—
|—
|281
|—
|$
|(120
|)
|$
|(1,430
|)
|$
|—
|$
|(1,550
|)
|$
|—
Debt Activity
On April 11, 2023, we issued $600 million principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2028 and received proceeds of $596 million. Additionally, we issued $900 million principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2033 and received proceeds of $890 million. On April 13, 2023, we used a portion of the proceeds from the debt issuance to prepay $600 million principal amount of our senior term loan A due October 2024.
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|June 1,
2023
|March 2,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|GAAP gross margin
|$
|(668
|)
|$
|(1,206
|)
|$
|4,035
|Stock-based compensation
|60
|41
|57
|Other
|5
|4
|5
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|$
|(603
|)
|$
|(1,161
|)
|$
|4,097
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|1,093
|$
|1,097
|$
|1,031
|Stock-based compensation
|(91
|)
|(95
|)
|(78
|)
|Restructure and asset impairments
|(68
|)
|(86
|)
|—
|Litigation contingency accrual
|(68
|)
|—
|—
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|866
|$
|916
|$
|953
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(1,761
|)
|$
|(2,303
|)
|$
|3,004
|Stock-based compensation
|151
|136
|135
|Restructure and asset impairments
|68
|86
|—
|Litigation contingency accrual
|68
|—
|—
|Other
|5
|4
|5
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|(1,469
|)
|$
|(2,077
|)
|$
|3,144
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(1,896
|)
|$
|(2,312
|)
|$
|2,626
|Stock-based compensation
|151
|136
|135
|Restructure and asset impairments
|68
|86
|—
|Litigation contingency accrual
|68
|—
|—
|Amortization of debt discount and other costs
|2
|4
|8
|Other
|5
|4
|5
|Impact of Idaho income tax reform
|—
|—
|189
|Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments
|37
|1
|(24
|)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|(1,565
|)
|$
|(2,081
|)
|$
|2,939
|GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding – Diluted
|1,094
|1,091
|1,121
|Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|—
|—
|15
|Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding – Diluted
|1,094
|1,091
|1,136
|GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(2.12
|)
|$
|2.34
|Effects of the above adjustments
|0.30
|0.21
|0.25
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.43
|)
|$
|(1.91
|)
|$
|2.59
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|June 1,
2023
|March 2,
2023
|June 2,
2022
|GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|24
|$
|343
|$
|3,838
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(1,561
|)
|(2,205
|)
|(2,578
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
|34
|17
|39
|Payments on equipment purchase contracts
|(36
|)
|(29
|)
|(27
|)
|Amounts funded by partners
|184
|62
|38
|Investments in capital expenditures, net
|(1,379
|)
|(2,155
|)
|(2,528
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|(1,355
|)
|$
|(1,812
|)
|$
|1,310
The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management routinely excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:
- Stock-based compensation;
- Flow-through of business acquisition-related inventory adjustments;
- Acquisition-related costs;
- Employee severance;
- Gains and losses from settlements;
- Restructure and asset impairments;
- Amortization of debt discount and other costs;
- Gains and losses from debt repurchases and conversions;
- Gains and losses from business acquisition activities; and
- The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law.
Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
|FQ4-23
|GAAP Outlook
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP Outlook
|Revenue
|$3.90 billion ± $200 million
|—
|$3.90 billion ± $200 million
|Gross margin
|(12.5%) ± 2.5%
|2.0%
|A
|(10.5%) ± 2.5%
|Operating expenses
|$946 million ± $15 million
|$101 million
|B
|$845 million ± $15 million
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1)
|($1.34) ± $0.07
|$0.15
|A, B, C
|($1.19) ± $0.07
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
|A
|Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold
|$
|57
|A
|Other – cost of goods sold
|4
|B
|Stock-based compensation – research and development
|59
|B
|Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative
|42
|C
|Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments
|5
|$
|167
(1) GAAP and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share based on approximately 1.10 billion diluted shares.
The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
