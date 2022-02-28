Breaking News
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 29, 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that it will hold its fiscal second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website and will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.  
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

