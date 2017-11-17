Micron Waste Technologies Enters into MoU with T&T Supermarket

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:MWM) (OTC:MICWF) (Frankfurt:7FM2), a leading developer of proprietary digester solutions for the treatment of food and other organic waste, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with T&T Supermarkets Inc. (“T&T”), whereby both parties will work together to explore additional installations of the Micron Organic Waste Digester™ at T&T Supermarkets. T&T Supermarkets is the largest chain of specialist Asian supermarkets in Canada, and is rapidly expanding.

In 2016, Micron commenced with a demonstration project with T&T, in which Micron successfully operated an on-site digester system to treat the organic waste generated by the supermarket. Previously, the supermarket relied on daily disposal to landfill, a very costly solution, in part due to the high frequency of service required and associated landfill costs.

The project was successfully completed, proving the ease of use, efficiency and cost saving potential in a real-life setting of Micron’s solution. The Company’s technology enables the complete digestion of organic waste. The remaining effluent is clean and meets all standards for subsequent discharge into the municipal sewage system, resulting in significant cost savings.

Micron and T&T have now signed an MoU, pursuant to which both parties will work together review additional locations for installing and operating the commercial version of the Micron Organic Waste Digester in British Columbia. Commercial terms for the Micron Organic Waste Digester will include a monthly lease, charge for quantity of waste handled and servicing fees. The Companies anticipate completing additional store installation agreements in the coming months.

“This is an extremely exciting moment in our development,” said Rav Mlait, CEO of Micron. “This MOU represents very significant growth potential for Micron. Furthermore, having validated the operational benefits of our technology, we are now in a very strong position to accelerate discussions with multiple supermarket chains. Beyond that, we intend to expand into other sectors looking to improve the operational and cost efficiencies of their organic matter disposal, such as the cannabis and quick-serve food markets.”

Herman Poon, Senior Administration Manager at T&T in Richmond, BC added, “When we saw the potential of the configurable effluent processor we agreed to have the first demonstration unit of the Micron Waste Digester Operating at our Richmond headquarters. The system went online in December 2016 and we are very pleased with its ability to turn our organic waste on-site into an environmentally friendly liquid form. This certainly gives us a strong case for rolling out additional units in the future.”

Current commercial food waste digesters have a waste digestion efficiency of 60 – 65% which means that 35 – 40% of food waste remains undigested and is discharged into grey-water, requiring further treatment. Micron has developed a patent-pending technology to manage food waste on-site, converting it into clean water. The Company`s food digester has micro-oxygen cubicles (“MOC”) technology to enhance aerobic digestion up to 95%. The remaining 5% of undigested food particles are further treated by Micron`s patented technology, resulting in clean water.

Additionally, Micron announces that the Company has entered into a lease agreement for a facility located in the Tilbury area of Delta, BC for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution for its Micron Organic Waste Digester system.

Micron Waste Technologies Inc is a well funded technology company. The Company’s food and other organic waste system is designed to manage food and other organic waste on-site, converting it into clean water. The Company’s aerobic digester has MOC technology to enhance the digestion efficiency of microorganisms by up to 95%, with the remaining 5% of undigested particles undergoing further treatment, resulting in clean water effluent that meets municipal effluent discharge standards. Micron’s technology is an ideal solution to handle food and other organic waste on-site in view of the drive for further cost efficiencies, as well as ever stricter legislation being implemented to prohibit food and other organic waste from entering landfill sites around the world. Please visit our website at www.micronwaste.com for further information. Micron is a public company with listings on the CSE: MWM, OTC: MICWF, and in Frankfurt: 7FM2.

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto. T&T is part of Loblaw Companies Ltd, which purchased T&T in July 2009.

