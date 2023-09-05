Global Micronized Salt Market is expected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2030, anticipated at a CAGR of around 3.6%. Global Micronized Salt Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Micronized Salt Market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The need for micronized salt is rising across a range of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrial, which is fueling the market’s expansion. Milk and dairy products, drinks, canned/preservative fruit and vegetables, prepared meals, meat, poultry, and seafood are just a few of the products that use micronized salt. Over the course of the projected period, the bakery and confectionery category is anticipated to grow significantly. It is frequently included in baking to boost flavor.

Due to its ability to prevent yeast growth and activity in the dough, salt is a crucial component in the baking of bread. By reducing the temperature at which cake batter caramelizes, salt also aids in the production of crust color.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global micronized salt market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global micronized salt market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global micronized salt market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micronized-salt-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Micronized Salt Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, with an anticipated worth of US$ 652.4 Mn through 2028, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to hold the major share of the global micronized salt market due to the increasing demand for cakes, breads, and other baked goods.

On the basis of region, due to the high consumption of processed foods in this region, North America continues to be the region that generates the most income for the worldwide micronized salt market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.1 billion Growth Rate 3.6% Key Market Drivers Numerous Health Advantages of the Products

Improvements in Product Nutritional Profile Due to Technological Advances Companies Profiled TATA Chemicals Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

British Salt Limited

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ICL Group

Marico Limited

Morton Salt, Inc.

GHCL Inc.

Wilson Salt

Kutch Brine Chem Industries

Ineos Inc.

CIECH Group





Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micronized-salt-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global micronized salt market include,

In February 2023, Cargill launched a new line of micronized salt products that are designed for use in food and beverage applications.

In January 2023, K+S partnered with SaltWorks to distribute its micronized salt products in the U.S.

In December 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation launched a new line of micronized salt products that are made from seawater.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global micronized salt market growth include TATA Chemicals Ltd., Cargill Inc., British Salt Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., ICL Group, Marico Limited, Morton Salt, Inc., GHCL Inc., Wilson Salt, Kutch Brine Chem Industries, Ineos Inc., and CIECH Group among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micronized-salt-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global micronized salt market based on product type, application and region

Global Micronized Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Purity 98% to 99.5% Purity Above 99.5%

Global Micronized Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Bakery & Confectionery Products Meat Poultry & Sea Foods Milk & Dairy Products Beverages Others

Global Micronized Salt Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Micronized Salt Market US Canada Latin America Micronized Salt Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Micronized Salt Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Micronized Salt Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Micronized Salt Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Micronized Salt Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-micronized-salt-market

Key Questions Answered in the Micronized Salt Report:

What will be the market value of the global micronized salt market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global micronized salt market?

What are the market drivers of the global micronized salt market?

What are the key trends in the global micronized salt market?

Which is the leading region in the global micronized salt market?

What are the major companies operating in the global micronized salt market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global micronized salt market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market – Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

– Global Dairy Nutritional and Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Dairy Alternatives Market – Global dairy alternatives market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 10% during the forecast period.

Global dairy alternatives market is expected to witness a robust growth rate of more than 10% during the forecast period. Global Dairy Market – Global dairy market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% during the period of 2019–2028.

Global dairy market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% during the period of 2019–2028. Global Vegan Chocolate Market – Global vegan chocolate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global vegan chocolate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Smoked Yeast Market – The rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets is driving the demand for alternative ingredients that can provide unique flavors and enhance the taste of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

The rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets is driving the demand for alternative ingredients that can provide unique flavors and enhance the taste of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Global Fox Nuts Market – Global fox nuts market is expected to reach US$ 120 million by the end of 2023 and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023-2030.

Global fox nuts market is expected to reach US$ 120 million by the end of 2023 and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023-2030. Global Plant Based Protein Market – Global Plant Based Protein Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Plant Based Protein Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Raw Beetroot Sugar Market – Global raw beetroot sugar market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 5.1 billion in 2022.

Global raw beetroot sugar market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 5.1 billion in 2022. Global Rice Flour Market – The global rice flour market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 850 million in 2022.

The global rice flour market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 850 million in 2022. Global Plant Protein Ingredients Market – Global plant protein ingredients market is estimated to witness a considerable growth rate of around 8.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 9 billion in 2022.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Dive Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245