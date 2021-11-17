Breaking News
Microprocessor Market size worth $ 115,951.06 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Global Microprocessor Market has gained momentum in recent times because of its usage in digital consumer applications, PCs, and communications and it acts as the brain of servers, PCs, and large mainframes.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Microprocessor Market” By Technology (RISC, ASIC, DSP, CISC), By Application (Smartphone, Personal Computer, Server, Tablets), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Microprocessor Market size was valued at USD 84,563.82 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 115,951.06 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC onMicroprocessor Market

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Microprocessor Market Overview

The worldwide Microprocessor Market is being pushed hard by the rising demand for smartphones and tablets all across the world. The microprocessor can transport data from one location to another in a user-friendly and easy-to-transfer manner, which is boosting its market share. Furthermore, the expansion of the IT sector and IoT infrastructure may lead to the expansion of the Microprocessor Market. In the future, technological advancements and graphic-based superiority are projected to generate new growth prospects for the worldwide microprocessor industry.

The smartphones and tablets market is swiftly increasing which is thereby encouraging the microprocessors market. The growing demand for mobile phones is assumed to fuel the market growth over the projected period. According to our analysis, worldwide, nearly 75% of the total mobile phone owners own a smartphone. A microprocessor enhances the performance of the smartphone since it is used for improving the speed and efficiency of a smartphone. The performance speed and efficiency of any smartphone are directly proportional to the performance of the microprocessor. The challenge for these new supercomputers has been to create multiprocessor architectures that are simple to program and deliver high performance without requiring users to put in a lot of opportunities. Recent advances in multiprocessor architecture have provided solutions to these problems. Thus, it will create opportunities for Microprocessors Market.

Architects and graphic designers, for example, rely on low-cost workstations for image processing programs that use 2D and 3D images. This involves the execution of complex algorithms, which is made possible by the employment of specialized graphical processors. Advances in devices such as laptops, televisions (including smart TVs), and speakers that offer immersive visual experiences such as 4K and 8K viewing as well as superior sound quality by utilizing a high-quality codec and audio processors for sound processing have increased demand for microprocessors in these devices, thereby encouraging market growth.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, AMD, Freescale, MediaTek, Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell, Samsung LSI, Spreadtrum, TI and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Microprocessor Market On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

  • Microprocessor Market, By Technology
    • RISC
    • ASIC
    • DSP
    • CISC
    • Superscalar

  • Microprocessor Market, By Application
    • Smartphones
    • Personal Computers
    • Servers
    • Tablets
    • Embedded Devices
    • Others

  • Microprocessor Market by Geography
    • North America
      • U.S
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • U.K
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • ROW
      • Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America

