Ongoing developments in micro-RNA-based diagnostic tools enhance precision and efficiency, driving advancements in disease detection and monitoring.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global micro-RNA market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2023 to 2033. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Micro-RNA is estimated to reach US$ 15.5 billion by the end of 2033.

The increasing focus on liquid biopsy is a promising driver. Micro-RNAs present in body fluids, such as blood and urine, are emerging as promising non-invasive biomarkers for various diseases. The potential for early detection and monitoring of diseases, particularly cancers, through liquid biopsy, is propelling Micro-RNA market expansion.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Synlogic

QIAGEN

GeneCopoeia Inc.

New England Biolabs

Quantabio

NanoString

BioGenex

SeqMatic LLC

Miltenyi Biotec

Sistemic Scotland Limited

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

The role of Micro-RNAs in immunotherapy is gaining attention. As immunological disorders become a focal point in medical research, understanding the regulatory functions of Micro-RNAs in immune responses is becoming crucial. Harnessing Micro-RNAs for enhancing the efficacy of immunotherapies is an exciting prospect driving market dynamics.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in micro-RNA analysis is reshaping the landscape. AI algorithms are enhancing the interpretation of complex Micro-RNA data, improving diagnostic accuracy and accelerating the identification of potential therapeutic targets.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Micro-RNA profiling services , including isolation, purification, cDNA synthesis, and functional analysis, stand out as the leading segment in the micro-RNA market.

, including isolation, purification, cDNA synthesis, and functional analysis, stand out as the leading segment in the micro-RNA market. Consumables, including reagents and kits , dominate the Micro-RNA market, reflecting sustained demand for essential laboratory supplies.

, dominate the Micro-RNA market, reflecting sustained demand for essential laboratory supplies. Cancer leads the Micro-RNA market, driving advancements in diagnostics and therapeutics, with a focus on precision medicine and targeted treatments.

Micro-RNA Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing focus on personalized treatment options fuels the adoption of micro-RNA technologies for precise diagnostics and targeted therapeutics.

Ongoing innovations in sequencing techniques enhance the accuracy and efficiency of micro-RNA analysis, driving market growth.

Intensifying efforts in biomarker identification, particularly for cancer and other diseases, propel the demand for micro-RNA profiling and analysis tools.

The exploration of micro-RNAs as therapeutic targets for various diseases fuels the development of novel therapeutic interventions, driving market expansion.

Strategic collaborations between research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic firms contribute to knowledge exchange, fostering micro-RNA market growth.

Global Micro-RNA Market: Regional Profile

At the forefront of micro-RNA research and application, North America dominates the market with a robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a high adoption rate of advanced technologies.

with a robust healthcare infrastructure, substantial R&D investments, and a high adoption rate of advanced technologies. The presence of major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina contributes to the region’s leadership, while a strong emphasis on personalized medicine and genomics fuels market growth.

A rich scientific community and a focus on precision medicine characterize the European micro-RNA market . Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom house prominent research institutions, fostering innovation.

. Countries like Germany and the United Kingdom house prominent research institutions, fostering innovation. The market benefits from strategic collaborations between academia and industry , promoting the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure product quality and compliance.

, promoting the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics. Stringent regulatory frameworks ensure product quality and compliance. With a burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing awareness of molecular diagnostics, Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the Micro-RNA market . Countries like China and Japan are at the forefront, driven by a surge in research activities and a growing demand for personalized medicine.

. Countries like China and Japan are at the forefront, driven by a surge in research activities and a growing demand for personalized medicine. The region’s attractiveness is amplified by the presence of local players and collaborative initiatives, positioning it as a key contributor to the global Micro-RNA market.

Micro-RNA Market: Competitive Landscape

The Micro-RNA market is a dynamic landscape marked by intense competition and rapid advancements. Key players such as Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Illumina dominate with comprehensive portfolios and robust R&D initiatives. Emerging players like Exiqon and GeneCopoeia are gaining ground with niche offerings and strategic collaborations.

The industry thrives on innovation, with ongoing developments in sequencing technologies, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic applications. As the demand for precise diagnostics and targeted therapeutics grows, the competitive landscape witnesses constant evolution, fostering a climate of innovation, strategic partnerships, and a relentless pursuit of cutting-edge solutions to address the intricate world of micro-RNA research and applications.

Product Portfolio

Quantabio pioneers innovative solutions in molecular biology, offering high-performance reagents and kits. Their cutting-edge products empower researchers worldwide, ensuring precision and efficiency in DNA and RNA analysis.

innovative solutions in molecular biology, offering high-performance reagents and kits. Their cutting-edge products empower researchers worldwide, ensuring precision and efficiency in DNA and RNA analysis. NanoString revolutionizes genomics with its advanced molecular profiling technology. Their nCounter platform enables precise and multiplexed analysis, empowering researchers to unravel complex biological insights with speed and accuracy.

Micro-RNA Market: Key Segments

By Services

Specimen

Whole Blood

Serum

Plasma

FFPE

Fresh Frozen Tissue

Other Specimens

Service Type

Isolation & Purification

Micro-RNA cDNA Synthesis

Profiling, Localization & Quantification

Functional Analysis

By Products

Instruments

Consumables

By Application

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorder

Cardiovascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Others

By End Use

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

