WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, together with Microsoft, presented their award-winning enterprise learning project, in the “Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology,” category at the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference, being held at the Hilton, West Palm beach, Florida from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023.

For the first time since 2019, the annual Brandon Hall conference will be held in person to educate attendees and honor award winners from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Excellence Awards Spring and Fall programs.

Among hundreds of applicants from around the world, the CGS/Microsoft project, “Microsoft: Driving Growth with an Inclusive Marketing Journey,” submission was awarded the bronze trophy. The project exemplifies the essence of workforce transformation enabling the Microsoft marketing team to quickly get up to speed on the four key pillars of inclusive marketing (approachability, representation, globalization and accessibility).

Introduced in 2020, the Microsoft Marketing Learning team developed a robust “Introduction to Inclusive Marketing” course as part of a broader skilling program. Similar to a blending of the game Trivial Pursuit with the TV show “Where in the World Is Carmen San Diego,” it takes learners on an adventure. The game promotes genuine relationships with people that celebrate diverse values, respect across a wide range of human experiences and positive effects on consumers.

“We know our learners are eager to consume the content but are limited in time and space for learning,” said Dr. Malika Viltz-Emerson, Director of HR Digital Transformation at Microsoft. “Partnering with CGS, we embarked on a journey to provide our learners with a shorter, engaging, easily consumed Inclusive Marketing Journey Game. It allows learners to interact with colleagues across the globe and asks users to demonstrate and apply their knowledge of inclusive marketing. Microsoft’s commitment to this space is refreshing, it’s not just about targeting niche segments or policy compliance; it’s providing opportunities for all people to feel seen and understood.”

“At CGS, our goal is to enable workforce transformation with technology. We are honored to be recognized for our customized learning approaches and innovation in partnership with Microsoft as they further their company’s mission,” said Doug Stephen, president, learning division, CGS. “Partnering with our valued clients to enhance training and engagement initiatives, and delivering personalized services to ensure an exceptional customer experience is in our DNA. Our ongoing partnership with Microsoft is an example of the best ways to work together to impart knowledge to diverse and geographically distant employees.”

The CGS Enterprise Learning Group serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Through tech-forward engaging programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS provides professional development solutions, blending emerging technology with essential shoulder-to-shoulder training. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. To learn more about Brandon Hall Group, visit www.brandonhall.com.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @LearningCGS and on LinkedIn.

