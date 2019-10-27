Microsoft: ‘appreciate’ winning JEDI contract – statement

Microsoft Corp. said in a statement on Saturday that the company appreciates being chosen by the U.S. Defense department (DoD) for the Pentagon’s $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chile´s embattled Pinera promises cabinet shake-up to quell mass protests - October 26, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales vows second-round vote if fraud found in election, threatens siege of cities - October 26, 2019
- Fifteen killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare for second day - October 26, 2019