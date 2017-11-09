Microsoft Names Condusiv as First-Ever Software Vendor Certified for the MS-SQL I/O Reliability Program

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Condusiv® Technologies, the world leader in software-only storage performance solutions, today announces their certification by Microsoft® for the MS-SQL® I/O Reliability program.

“While there have a been a handful of data storage hardware vendors who have been certified by Microsoft for their MS-SQL I/O Reliability Program, we are proud to be the first software vendor certified by Microsoft, which is a testament to the depth of our relationship that spans more than twenty years as both a Gold Partner and supplier of technology to Microsoft,” said Brian Morin, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Condusiv Technologies.

Microsoft developed the MS-SQL Server I/O Reliability Program to ensure the reliability, integrity, and availability of vendor products with MS-SQL Server. The program includes a set of requirements that, when complied with and approved by a Microsoft committee of engineers, ensure the product is fully reliable and highly available for MS-SQL Server systems. The certification applies to SQL Server running on Windows Server 2008R2 and later (the most current 2016 release included).

The program itself does not require performance characteristics of products, but it does require I/O testing to exhibit the reliability and integrity of the product. To that end, the full report links to a summary of before/after performance results from a HammerDB test (the preferred load test to measure MS-SQL performance) on Azure to demonstrate the gains of using V-locity® I/O reduction software for SQL Server 2016 on Azure’s Windows Server 2016 Data Center Edition. While transactions per minute increased 28.5% and new orders per minute increased by 28.7%, gains were considered modest by Condusiv’s standards since the test system did not tune memory to showcase the full power of what V-locity can do with as little as 2-4GB of memory. The typical V-locity customer sees 2X or faster SQL performance if memory is properly tuned.

To read the full report, CLICK HERE

About Condusiv Technologies

Condusiv® Technologies is the world leader in software-only storage performance solutions for virtual and physical server environments, enabling systems to process more data in less time for faster application performance. Condusiv guarantees to solve the toughest application performance challenges with faster than new performance via V-locity® for virtual servers or Diskeeper® or SSDkeeper® for physical servers or PCs. With over 100 million licenses sold, Condusiv solutions are used by 90 percent of the Fortune 1000 and almost three-quarters of the Forbes Global 100 to increase business productivity and reduce datacenter costs while extending the life of existing hardware.

For more information, visit www.condusiv.com

Follow us on Twitter and Like Us on Facebook

Media contact:

Condusiv Technologies

Dawn Richcreek

[email protected]

818.252.5596

© 2017 Condusiv Technologies Corporation. All rights reserved. Condusiv, the Condusiv Logo, V-locity, Diskeeper, SSDkeeper are registered trademarks or trademarks owned by Condusiv Technologies Corporation. All other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.