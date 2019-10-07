Breaking News
Home / Top News / Microsoft Sponsors Catalyst Space Accelerator Data Fusion for Space Applications Cohort

Microsoft Sponsors Catalyst Space Accelerator Data Fusion for Space Applications Cohort

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Catalyst Space Accelerator, powered by AFRL/RV, seeks small businesses and startups with commercially viable data analytics to address both the Air Force and Department of Defense’s needs in space situational awareness.

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Catalyst Space Accelerator announced it will kick-off its fifth space technology cohort focused on data fusion for space applications in January 2020. The semi-residential, 12-week, cohort-based Catalyst Space Accelerator (CSA) program is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate and hosted at Catalyst Campus.  The program includes network connections, mentorship, workshops, and opportunities for future investment and growth.

The Accelerator exists to promote the development of technology that helps the warfighter. It guides companies through the process of working with the government so that technology can be transferred from the commercial market to the government and vice versa.

Participants in this cohort will receive a grant of $15,000 from Microsoft for participation.  The program will culminate with a demonstration day at Catalyst Campus in April 2020, coinciding with the National Space Symposium, where each team will pitch to government and commercial stakeholders and influencers as well as investors for an opportunity to raise additional capital or follow-on government funding for further technology development.

CSA is seeking approaches to analyze or fuse existing data containing space object positions and signal levels as a function of time, along with any other freely available data or metadata. The data analytics would provide relevant space object characteristics such as assured object identification, object taxonomy, pattern of life behavior analysis, identification and prediction of collaborative behaviors, and detection of changes in activity, behavior, health, etc. Read the full problem statement on the Catalyst Space Accelerator website.

Proposed applicant technologies may be ground-based or space-borne and can involve some combination of hardware devices, software, data products, algorithms, or services.

The Catalyst Space Accelerator is accepting applications now through October 28, 2019. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and apply to the Catalyst Space Accelerator here: Apply now

 

Catalyst Space Accelerator
The AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Catalyst Space Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The program provides a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator participants. Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and venture capital intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth.

For more information:
Catalyst Space Accelerator, Program Director
Ms. KiMar Gartman
[email protected]
719-394-0606

 

 

Attachment

  • DataFusion_Final 
CONTACT: Nancy Vongsengkeo
Catalyst Space Accelerator
8018985936
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.