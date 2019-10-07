Microsoft Sponsors Catalyst Space Accelerator Data Fusion for Space Applications Cohort

Catalyst Space Accelerator, powered by AFRL/RV, seeks small businesses and startups with commercially viable data analytics to address both the Air Force and Department of Defense’s needs in space situational awareness.

Colorado Springs, CO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Catalyst Space Accelerator announced it will kick-off its fifth space technology cohort focused on data fusion for space applications in January 2020. The semi-residential, 12-week, cohort-based Catalyst Space Accelerator (CSA) program is powered by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate and hosted at Catalyst Campus. The program includes network connections, mentorship, workshops, and opportunities for future investment and growth.

The Accelerator exists to promote the development of technology that helps the warfighter. It guides companies through the process of working with the government so that technology can be transferred from the commercial market to the government and vice versa.

Participants in this cohort will receive a grant of $15,000 from Microsoft for participation. The program will culminate with a demonstration day at Catalyst Campus in April 2020, coinciding with the National Space Symposium, where each team will pitch to government and commercial stakeholders and influencers as well as investors for an opportunity to raise additional capital or follow-on government funding for further technology development.

CSA is seeking approaches to analyze or fuse existing data containing space object positions and signal levels as a function of time, along with any other freely available data or metadata. The data analytics would provide relevant space object characteristics such as assured object identification, object taxonomy, pattern of life behavior analysis, identification and prediction of collaborative behaviors, and detection of changes in activity, behavior, health, etc. Read the full problem statement on the Catalyst Space Accelerator website.

Proposed applicant technologies may be ground-based or space-borne and can involve some combination of hardware devices, software, data products, algorithms, or services.

The Catalyst Space Accelerator is accepting applications now through October 28, 2019. Interested applicants can learn more about the program and apply to the Catalyst Space Accelerator here: Apply now

The AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Catalyst Space Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused defense and national security industry accelerator, headquartered on the Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The program provides a robust, mentor-driven curriculum for accelerator participants. Catalyst Campus is a collaborative ecosystem where industry, small business, entrepreneurs, startups, government, academia, and venture capital intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth.

Catalyst Space Accelerator, Program Director

Ms. KiMar Gartman

[email protected]

719-394-0606

CONTACT: Nancy Vongsengkeo Catalyst Space Accelerator 8018985936 [email protected]