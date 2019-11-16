Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

Microsoft Corp has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate whether the use of facial recognition technology developed by an Israeli startup it funded complies with its ethics principles, the company said on Friday.
