LONDON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MicroStar Logistics, the global leader in outsourced keg management solutions, today announces the next phase of growth through its Kegstar Division for markets outside of the U.S.

Effective immediately, Bryan Place is assuming the role of President, Kegstar Division and relocating to its headquarters in London. Mr. Place, having previously served as MicroStar’s long-time CFO, brings a wealth of experience to this international role. “In North America, MicroStar serves some of the largest and most sophisticated brewers in the industry by providing them proven keg supply chain solutions that increase operational efficiency and quality while delivering the lowest total cost of ownership. I am personally excited to leverage this market-leading expertise outside of the U.S.,” Bryan says.

MicroStar maintains a total float of over 6 million kegs and is the only player that offers seamless global solutions for large, international brewers. Since MicroStar’s acquisition of Kegstar in 2021, its international fleet of top quality, European-manufactured kegs has grown to more than 1 million. As the only pay-per-fill supplier with global reach across North America, UK, Western Europe and Australia / New Zealand, this significant keg float expansion will continue in order to support global partners. As a result, UK and European breweries now benefit from Kegstar’s expanding network of export markets unlocking growth opportunities and allowing breweries to avoid inefficient empty keg returns or sub-optimal single-use plastic options.

Kegstar customers now also have access to MicroStar’s proprietary TAP keg management system, eliminating the need to scan or track kegs. MicroStar’s VP of Global Technology and Customer Experience, Harley Green, says, “Keg scanning is labor intensive, and keg tracking technologies are unreliable and add unnecessary costs and activities to the supply chain. TAP eliminates these inefficiencies through comprehensive integrations with brewery management systems and ERP’s, logistics partners and wholesalers.”

In addition, Doug Mellem, who previously led MicroStar’s commercial activities in North America, will be relocating to Sydney and assuming the General Manager role for Kegstar in Australia/New Zealand. Doug’s leadership in the U.S. and deep understanding of our model will further enable Kegstar to deliver the benefits breweries value.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

SOURCE: MicroStar Logistics

Media:

Dan Vorlage

Vice President of Global Marketing

800-245-2200

info@microstarkegs.com