Growing concerns of global warming have propelled the need for low exhaust emission level microturbines, thereby creating business growth opportunities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global microturbines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. Microturbines are gas turbines with their own generators specifically meant for small-scale functioning. As a result of fuel combustion in microturbines, the heat produced is used in the optimization of energy. The compact size and high efficient performance of microturbines is a prime factor, which is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

The ability of microturbines to run on multiple fuels is another factor expected to aid in market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the use of microturbines also helps in reducing electricity costs. This is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. The rise in prices of oil and gas is projected to further boost the overall market growth in the next few years.

Download a FREE sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1545

According to the TMR report, the global microturbines market was valued at US$ 91.8 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 209.6 Mn by the end of 2031. The presence of age-old power infrastructure augments the need for better infrastructural development especially in the developed nations. This is further expected to boost the demand for on-site microturbine generation technologies, ultimately aiding in microturbines industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Low Operational and Maintenance Cost of Microturbines Projected to Spur Market Growth: Microturbines have small size, require low capital costs and requires less maintenance costs as well. These factors are expected to help the microturbines market witness high demand from power generation industry. The increasing popularity of microturbines across multiple end-use industries due to their efficient performance is projected to create business opportunities for the market in the next few years.

Microturbines have small size, require low capital costs and requires less maintenance costs as well. These factors are expected to help the microturbines market witness high demand from power generation industry. The increasing popularity of microturbines across multiple end-use industries due to their efficient performance is projected to create business opportunities for the market in the next few years. Rise in Demand from Industrial Sector Anticipated to Drive Microturbines Market: Majority of combined heat and power (CHP) applications in the industrial sector are preferring microturbines for operational purposes. The increasing demand from oil and gas operations for both onshore and offshore applications is also anticipated to aid in microturbines market expansion in the near future.

Key Drivers

Increase in demand from residential, commercial, and industrial applications is projected to increase the sale of microturbines during the forecast period

Rise in expenditure on distributed energy generation and onsite power generation is expected to promote the global microturbines market during the forecast period

Rise in demand for electricity from industrial sector for energy efficient operations etc., is projected to spur the microturbines market growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1545<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America dominated the global market, attributed to the presence of several coal and nuclear power plants and the use of microturbines in such plants

Implementation of stringent eco-friendly industry-emission laws imposed by the ruling governments of Canada and the United States would further help North America to earn high global market share in the near future.

Asia Pacific is likely to rise at a significant growth rate in the forecast duration on account of the rise in demand for electricity and increasing usage of CHP systems in commercial and industrial applications in emerging nations

Key Players

Some notable players in the global microturbines market include Muicro Turbines Technology BV, 247 Solar, ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (ICRTec), Bladon Jets, Aurelia Turbines Oy, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Bowman Power, Ansaldo Energia, FlexEnergy, TurboTech Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dreser-Rand, and Bladon Micro Turbine.

Request for Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1545

Microturbines Market Segmentation

Power Rating

12 – 50 KW

51 – 250 KW

Above 250 KW

Application

Combined Heat & Power

Standby Power

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com