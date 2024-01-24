Brings Increased Capabilities to the Company’s Portfolio of RF and Microwave Products

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a global agreement has been reached with Microwave Components, Inc. (MCI).

Microwave Components, Inc. of Dracut, Massachusetts is a Veteran-owned, U.S. company that has been a leading manufacturer of custom miniature electronic air coils since 1978. MCI coils are manufactured to meet its customers’ specifications. MCI’s High Q, miniature air coils are used in a variety of RF and Microwave applications all of which require high performance, reliable and repeatable inductors.

This agreement supports Richardson Electronics’ strategy to partner with technology leaders in passive components and that are synergistic with the Company’s various active technology partners for both component designs and engineered solutions.

“The agreement with MCI expands our portfolio with products that are critical to our customer base,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power and Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups. “Knowing that MCI shares our commitment to leading technology, quality and customer satisfaction makes it a perfect fit for our Company growth strategy.”

“Microwave Components, Inc., is very excited to begin this partnership with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. As MCI continues to grow, we are not only looking to expand our footprint within North America, but internationally as well. RELL’s global sales channel enables MCI to provide international customers with the same hands-on, customer-focused experience that our domestic customers have come to expect when designing in and purchasing MCI’s miniature air core inductors. RELL’s large RF and microwave components product portfolio, coupled with their commitment to customers, made this partnership a perfect fit for MCI,” said Robin Nazarian, CEO of Microwave Components, Inc.

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Microwave Components, Inc.

Microwave Components, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of miniature air coils. MCI was incorporated in 1978 and is located in Dracut, Massachusetts. MCI provides custom coils primarily for signal conditioning in Hi-rel broadband applications. MCI recognizes the responsibility associated with products for these applications and supplies products on time, with repeatable performance. Most importantly, MCI will NEVER end of life (EOL) any product for convenience. As long as the raw materials are available, MCI will build the custom part number, regardless of the last time it was ordered or manufactured. More information is available at www.mcicoils.com.

