Market study on Microwave Transmission Equipment: Microwave Transmission Equipment to Take Video Streaming Services by Storm through 2032!

New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Microwave Transmission Equipment Market revenue was estimated at US$ 5.3 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022 and 2032, as per a Persistence Market Research (PMR) report. In 2032, microwave transmission equipment revenue is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion.

Cellular communication segment is likely to hold a leading share in the global market. It is expected to propel at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Recent years have seen a rise in data-intensive applications such as video streaming, online gaming, and cloud computing. This has led to a growing demand for high-speed data transfer solutions. Microwave transmission equipment is an efficient technique to provide high-speed connectivity to remote or difficult-to-reach regions.

As mobile networks expand and evolve, there is an increasing demand for dependable and high-capacity backhaul links. Microwave transmission technology is ideal for this application. It is a cost-effective and scalable method of transporting data between cell sites and switching centers.

Growing demand for high-speed internet and other services, which requires efficient and reliable communication network will likely drive demand. Expansion of internet of things (IoT), and need for reliable communication infrastructure between industry verticals is likely to fuel demand.

Owing to increasing popularity of wireless broadband services, there is a huge demand for dependable and high-capacity wireless links. Microwave transmission technology is ideal for this application because it can provide high-speed connectivity without the use of physical cables.

Microwave transmission equipment is a crucial component of 5G networks. It is used to transport data and signals wirelessly across short distances between network components. The expansion of 5G network coverage is expected to propel the microwave transmission equipment market through 2032.

Key Takeaways from The Microwave Transmission Equipment Market Report:

The global microwave transmission equipment market is anticipated to reach at a valuation of US$ 8.7 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The United States is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the projected period between 2022 and 2032.

during the projected period between 2022 and 2032. The United Kingdom is accounted to hold a valuation of US$ 222.2 million by 2032.

by 2032. Based on mounting type, the split-mount segment will increase at 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

from 2022 to 2032. By application, cellular communication division is likely to propel at 4.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

“Rising inclination towards 5G network and increasing demand for high-speed data transfer is likely to stimulate demand for microwave transmission equipment by the end of 2032. Military-grade use is a significant application segment manufacturers are likely to find growth opportunities in.” – says a Persistence Market Research (PMR) analyst.

Market Segmentation:

By Mounting Type: (Full-Indoor, Split-Mount, Full-Outdoor)

(Full-Indoor, Split-Mount, Full-Outdoor) By Network Technology: (Packet Microwave, Hybrid Microwave, Small-Cell Backhaul, Time Division Multiplexing)

(Packet Microwave, Hybrid Microwave, Small-Cell Backhaul, Time Division Multiplexing) By Application: (Navigation, Cellular Communication, Radio Telecommunication, Satellite Communication, Radar, Broadband Communication)

(Navigation, Cellular Communication, Radio Telecommunication, Satellite Communication, Radar, Broadband Communication) By Component: (Antennas, RF Processing Units, IDUs, ODUs, Cables and Connectors)

(Antennas, RF Processing Units, IDUs, ODUs, Cables and Connectors) By Frequency Band: (L Band, S Band, C band, X Band, KU Band, Ka Band, V Band, E Band, W Band)

Who is Winning?

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corp., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Ceragon Networks Ltd., DragonWave Inc., Anritsu, Giga-Tronics Inc., Intracom Telecom, MegaFon, Aviat Networks are the several key players in the microwave transmission market.

These market players are investing heavily in expanding their presence and product portfolios around the world. The companies are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to augment their market positions.

For instance,

In February 2023, to expand the reach of 5G installations in both urban and rural areas, Nokia has unveiled new Wavence microwave technology.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the microwave transmission equipment industry presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals future market projections based on mounting type (Full-indoor, Split-mount, Full-outdoor) network technology (Packet Microwave, Hybrid Microwave, Small-cell Backhaul, and Time Division Multiplexing), application (Navigation, Cellular Communication, Radio Telecommunication, Satellite Communication, Radar, Broadband Communication), component (Antennas, RF Processing Units, IDUs, ODUs, Cables and Connectors) frequency band (L Band, S Band, C band, X Band, KU Band, Ka Band, V Band, E Band, W Band) across various region

Top Trending Reports:

