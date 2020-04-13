Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Rescheduled Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Rescheduled Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

MILLERSBURG, Pa., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:  MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, today announced that a resolution was adopted by its Board of Directors to reschedule its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to August 26, 2020.

“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the various mandates of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with respect to limiting public gatherings and the desire to ensure that shareholders can meaningfully participate in the meeting, the Board of Directors has determined that delaying our Annual Meeting of Shareholders is appropriate and in the best interests of the Corporation and those who have invested in our Company,” said Mid Penn President & CEO, Rory G. Ritrievi. “By deferring our meeting to August, we are hopeful that conditions will improve to allow our shareholders who prefer attending the meeting in person with an opportunity to do so safely. Additionally, we plan on establishing options that will allow shareholders to attend the meeting remotely.”

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders was originally planned to take place in May, as has been customary in recent years for Mid Penn; however, the Board, in consultation with the Company’s Executive Management Team, recognized the unique set of circumstances surrounding the timing of this year’s meeting and sought to reschedule the Annual Meeting, where shareholders will review the Company’s 2019 annual results, vote on various resolutions, elect certain members of the Board of Directors, and have the opportunity to interact with organization leaders. The announcement of the time and location of the Annual Meeting is forthcoming.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 39 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of more than $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

CONTACT: Contact:    
Matt Miller
[email protected]
(484) 527-4025
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.