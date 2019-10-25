Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income to common shareholders (earnings) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $4,813,000 or $0.57 per common share basic and diluted, compared to earnings of $2,126,000 or $0.28 per common share basic and diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2018 included merger and acquisition expenses resulting from Mid Penn’s acquisition of First Priority Financial Corp. (“First Priority”) on July 31, 2018.

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $13,293,000 or $1.57 per common share basic and diluted, compared to earnings of $5,909,000 or $0.89 per common share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included merger and acquisition expenses resulting from both (i) Mid Penn’s acquisition of First Priority on July 31, 2018, and (ii) Mid Penn’s acquisition of The Scottdale Bank & Trust Company (“Scottdale”) on January 8, 2018. No merger and acquisition expenses were recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, when excluding the after-tax impact of merger and acquisition expenses (with such adjusted earnings being a non-GAAP measure), were $10,017,000 or $1.52 per share basic and diluted. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)” for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and certain other periods.

Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure that is regularly reported in the banking industry and the most directly comparable non-GAAP measure to book value per share, favorably increased to $19.54 as of September 30, 2019, compared to $18.10 as of December 31, 2018, and $17.50 as of September 30, 2018. Mid Penn’s GAAP book value per share increased to $27.67 at September 30, 2019, compared to $26.38 as of December 31, 2018, and $25.83 at September 30, 2018.

Mid Penn also reported continued growth in total assets to $2,248,899,000 as of September 30, 2019, reflecting an increase of $170,918,000 or 8 percent compared to total assets of $2,077,981,000 as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of $204,619,000 or 10 percent compared to total assets of $2,044,280,000 as of September 30, 2018. Asset growth during the first nine months of 2019 was primarily attributable to net organic loan growth, an increase in liquid assets from demand deposit growth, and the recording of operating and finance lease right of use assets as a result of Mid Penn’s adoption of Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 842 – Leases effective January 1, 2019.

In general, the results of operations and the financial condition as of and for the periods ended September 30, 2019, as compared to prior periods and certain period-end dates in 2018, have been materially impacted by Mid Penn’s 2018 acquisitions of First Priority and Scottdale.

Mid Penn also reported that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on October 23, 2019, declared a quarterly dividend per common share of $0.18 payable on November 25, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2019.

PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT

We are pleased to announce our third quarter results of operations and our quarterly dividend. The three months ended September 30, 2019 were demonstrative of our continued strong organic growth in our legacy markets of Dauphin, Cumberland, Schuylkill and Lancaster counties, as well as the success of our 2018 acquisitions of Scottdale and First Priority. Our performance reflects strong increases in net interest income; a sound net interest margin even in the face of an inverted yield curve; significant increases in noninterest income sources including mortgage banking, fiduciary, SBA and interchange revenues; a decrease in noninterest expenses; and very favorable asset quality measures. It is that last item of which I am most proud. We are a community bank and we derive the bulk of our revenues and income from our loan portfolio. To end the quarter with a 0.36% nonperforming asset ratio is indicative of the strength of our designed business development culture, our commitment to pristine underwriting, our commitment to best in class documentation and portfolio management that is the best I have seen. With all of the success in revenue growth and expense control, we delivered a strong quarter in net income available to common shareholders, earnings per share and tangible book value appreciation. With that, we are sharing the wealth with the announcement of a $0.18 per share common stock dividend.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $17,767,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1,856,000 or 12 percent compared to net interest income of $15,911,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Through the first nine months of 2019, net interest income was $52,843,000, an increase of $14,640,000 or 38 percent compared to net interest income of $38,203,000 for the same period in 2018. The primary source of the net interest income growth for both the three and nine month periods was an increase in interest and fees on loans, as total loans increased $143,148,000 or 9 percent since September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Mid Penn’s tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.64% versus 3.62% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Year-over-year increases in yields on interest-earning assets and growth in noninterest-bearing deposits more than offset the impact of both (i) the rising cost of both deposit and borrowed funds as a result of the FOMC rate increases in 2018, and (ii) the higher volume of wholesale funding sources, including brokered time deposits and subordinated debt assumed in the First Priority acquisition, and other short-term borrowings added since September 30, 2018 to support liquidity and interest rate management while also partially funding loan growth.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Mid Penn’s tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.53% compared to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease in net interest margin was driven by successful growth in deposits in both the third quarter and full-year 2019, as Mid Penn had a higher average balance of demand deposits and liquid assets which were temporarily invested in overnight federal funds sold in anticipation of redeployment of some of this excess funding for future loan growth, repayment of maturing wholesale borrowings, and near-term redemptions of brokered CDs. The net interest margin was also impacted by an increase in the cost of deposits, particularly money market accounts and time deposits.

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income totaled $3,003,000, an increase of $832,000 or 38 percent, compared to noninterest income of $2,171,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income totaled $7,926,000, an increase of $2,485,000 or 46 percent, compared to noninterest income of $5,441,000 for the same period in 2018.

Mortgage banking income was $2,605,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $2,047,000 or over 350 percent compared to mortgage banking income of $558,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Longer-term mortgage interest rates have declined significantly in the first nine months of 2019, resulting in a higher level of mortgage originations and secondary-market loan sales during the first nine months of 2019 when compared to the same period in 2018. Additionally, Mid Penn expanded its team of residential mortgage originators in southeastern Pennsylvania during the first quarter of 2019, contributing to the larger volume of mortgage loans originated and sold in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Income from fiduciary activities was $1,092,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $241,000 or 28 percent, compared to fiduciary income of $851,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. These additional revenues were attributed to continued growth in trust assets under management, and increased sales of retail investment products, as a result of successful business development efforts by Mid Penn’s trust and wealth management team.

ATM debit card interchange income was $1,148,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $240,000 or 26 percent compared to interchange income of $908,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase resulted from increasing card-transaction usage across our customer base, as well as the added volume from demand deposit accounts assumed in the First Priority acquisition.

Net gains on sales of SBA loans were $710,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $233,000 or 49 percent compared to net gains on sales of SBA loans of $477,000 during the same period in 2018. The increase reflects a higher volume of loans settling in 2019 despite less favorable SBA loan rates year-over-year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, merchant services income totaled $304,000, an increase of $43,000 or 16 percent, compared $261,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting an increase in the volume of business customers utilizing merchant services to process their debit card transactions, cash advances, and other related products.

Other income was $1,096,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $286,000 compared to other income of $1,382,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Although wire transfer, letter of credit, and other fees increased in 2019, these were more than offset by a decline in pension settlement gain income year over year. During the first three quarters of 2018, Mid Penn recognized $497,000 of defined benefit pension plan settlement gains from certain plan participants receiving lump sum benefit payouts (the plan and related liabilities were assumed as a result of the Scottdale acquisition). During the first three quarters of 2019, a lower amount of pension plan lump sum payouts occurred, with related settlement gains totaling $37,000. Pension settlement gains are not expected to be a recurring item on a going-forward basis.

Net gains on sales of securities were $70,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $62,000 compared to net gains on sales of securities of $132,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. During the first three quarters of 2018, some investment securities acquired from Scottdale were subsequently sold at gains to ensure that the overall portfolio was in alignment with Mid Penn’s investment management objectives. The volume of investment sales, and realized gains, were less during the first nine months of 2019, with such sales related primarily in support of interest rate risk and liquidity management.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $14,683,000, a decrease of $587,000 or 4 percent compared to noninterest expenses of $15,270,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest expense totaled $43,782,000, an increase of $7,523,000 or 21 percent, compared to noninterest expense of $36,259,000 for the same period in 2018. The increase in noninterest expense for the nine-month period was driven by both (i) the impact of the staff, facilities, and technology licensing costs added as a result of the acquisition of First Priority in July 2018, and (ii) the 2019 expansion of Mid Penn’s mortgage banking division in the southeastern Pennsylvania market.

Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $23,970,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $7,684,000 or 47 percent, versus the same period in 2018, with the increase primarily attributable to (i) the full-year impact of the compensation and benefit costs of the staff additions at the eight office locations added through the First Priority acquisition, effective July 31, 2018, and (ii) the back-office and loan originator staff additions as a result of the expansion of the mortgage banking division.

Occupancy expenses increased $1,247,000 or 46 percent during the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Similarly, equipment expense increased $425,000 or 28 percent during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. These increases related to (i) the incremental facilities operating costs, including rent, utilities, and depreciation expense for the buildings and equipment associated with the acquisition of the First Priority retail offices, and (ii) an investment in a corporate administrative facility to promote long-term operational and processing efficiencies by centralizing several back-office functions supporting the broader franchise.

Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense was $740,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $267,000 or 56 percent compared to $473,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in assessment expense generally reflects the larger total shareholder equity balance (from both acquisition and organic growth activity) upon which the tax is based.

FDIC assessment expense was $542,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $34,000 or 7 percent compared to $508,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The third quarter of 2019 reflects the receipt of $492,000 of FDIC small bank assessment credits which were applied to FDIC assessment expense. Mid Penn received notification from the FDIC that the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio met a threshold resulting in the FDIC providing the Bank with the credit, which was applied to assessment liability accruals for both the second and third quarters of 2019.

Legal and professional fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $452,000 or 60 percent compared to the same period in 2018 due to increased use and costs of third-party providers for information technology support, human resources services, external audit, and loan review services.

Software licensing and utilization costs were $3,282,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $648,000 or 25 percent compared to $2,634,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is a result of additional transaction volume based costs and licensing fees related to the addition of the locations, staff and accounts for the First Priority offices acquired in July 2018, the Pillow branch added in September 2018, and the expanded mortgage banking division added during the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, Mid Penn continued to invest in upgrades to internal systems to enhance data management and storage capabilities given the larger company profile.

Intangible amortization increased from $837,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to $1,078,000 during the same period in 2019 due to the full nine-month impact of the core deposit intangible asset added from the First Priority acquisition on July 31, 2018.

Other expenses were $5,947,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1,615,000 or 37 percent compared to other expense of $4,332,000 for the same period in 2018. As the First Priority acquisition and organic growth have increased the organization’s geographic profile and employee base, several categories within other expense experienced increases, including insurance costs, charitable donations, stationary and supplies, printing, loan collection costs, and directors’ fees.

No merger expenses were recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. During the first nine months of 2018, merger and acquisition expenses totaling $4,955,000 were recorded including investment banking fees, merger-related legal and professional fees, severance costs, and information technology conversion/termination costs incurred for the 2018 acquisitions of First Priority and Scottdale.

The provision for income taxes was $2,539,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of $1,326,000 or 109 percent compared to $1,213,000 for the same period in 2018. The third quarter of 2019 reflects a favorable adjustment to income tax expense of $277,000 for certain permanent nonrecurring tax benefits recorded within the current quarter.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loans

Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $1,710,434,000 compared to $1,624,067,000 at December 31, 2018, an increase of $86,367,000 or 5 percent since year-end 2018. The majority of the growth was commercial and industrial financing, and commercial real estate credits.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $164,067,000 or 10 percent, from $1,726,026,000 at December 31, 2018, to $1,890,093,000 at September 30, 2019. The increase was attributed to both new and expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and some volume from the third quarter cyclical growth due to real estate tax collections by our public fund depositors.

Investments

Mid Penn’s portfolio of held-to-maturity securities increased $2,102,000 to $170,472,000 as of September 30, 2019, as compared to $168,370,000 as of December 31, 2018 (held-to-maturity investments are recorded at amortized cost). Mid Penn’s total available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased $59,504,000 or 53 percent, from $111,923,000 at December 31, 2018 to $52,419,000 at September 30, 2019 due to both mortgage-backed securities repayments, and from investment sales related to portfolio strategies in support of both liquidity and interest rate risk management.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased by $11,403,000 or 5 percent from $223,209,000 as of December 31, 2018 to $234,612,000 as of September 30, 2019. The increase in shareholders’ equity reflects both (i) the growth in retained earnings through year-to-date net income, net of dividends paid, through the first nine months of 2019, and (ii) the year-to-date accumulated other comprehensive income from the after-tax appreciation in the market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary exceeded regulatory “well-capitalized” levels at both September 30, 2019 and 2018.

ASSET QUALITY

Total nonperforming assets were $5,553,000 at September 30, 2019, a significant decrease compared to nonperforming assets of $12,283,000 at December 31, 2018, and $11,978,000 at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets were 0.32% of the total of loans plus other real estate assets as of September 30, 2019, compared to 0.76% for the same measure as of both December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the successful workout of one nonaccrual commercial credit relationship totaling $4,302,000 and one nonaccrual residential mortgage relationship totaling $701,000 during the first nine months of 2019.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.54% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.52% at December 31, 2018 and 0.53% at September 30, 2018. Mid Penn had net loan charge-offs of $236,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net recoveries of ($398,000) during the same period in 2018. The net charge-off position in 2019 was primarily due to a $205,000 charge-off taken on one relationship during the second quarter of 2019. The favorable net recovery position during the first nine months of 2018 was driven by the recovery of $777,000 of principal from the successful workout of a commercial real estate relationship that originally had a large partial charge-off in 2009.

Loan loss reserves as a percentage of nonperforming loans were 172% at September 30, 2019, compared to 75% at December 31, 2018, and 76% at September 30, 2018. The increase in the loan loss reserves as a percentage of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019 as compared to both the prior year-end and September 30, 2018 was a result of both an increase in the allowance balance related to general allocations provided for loan growth, and the year-over-year decrease in nonperforming loans.

Based upon management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the loan and lease loss allowance, a loan loss provision of $1,155,000 was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $225,000 recorded during the same period of 2018. The increase in the provision amount year-over-year was warranted to support both (i) the adequacy of the ALLL given the organic loan portfolio growth during the first nine months of 2019, and (ii) the impact of historical loss factor changes due to charge-offs taken during the first half of 2019. Management believes, based on information currently available, that the allowance for loan and lease losses of $9,316,000 is adequate as of September 30, 2019, to cover probable and estimated loan losses in the portfolio.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,879 $ 48,145 $ 86,968 $ 40,065 $ 62,085 Investment securities 222,891 243,586 264,323 280,293 282,048 Loans 1,710,434 1,688,173 1,646,686 1,624,067 1,567,286 Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,316 ) (8,771 ) (8,502 ) (8,397 ) (8,229 ) Net loans 1,701,118 1,679,402 1,638,184 1,615,670 1,559,057 Goodwill and other intangibles 68,949 69,304 69,665 70,061 70,475 Other assets 95,062 95,685 88,677 71,892 70,615 Total assets $ 2,248,899 $ 2,136,122 $ 2,147,817 $ 2,077,981 $ 2,044,280 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 298,885 $ 287,183 $ 290,902 $ 269,870 $ 271,142 Interest-bearing deposits 1,591,208 1,491,218 1,493,278 1,456,156 1,491,323 Total deposits 1,890,093 1,778,401 1,784,180 1,726,026 1,762,465 Borrowings and subordinated debt 102,038 105,105 113,661 118,206 46,923 Other liabilities 22,156 21,354 22,539 10,540 13,057 Shareholders’ equity 234,612 231,262 227,437 223,209 221,835 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,248,899 $ 2,136,122 $ 2,147,817 $ 2,077,981 $ 2,044,280 Book Value per Common Share $ 27.67 $ 27.32 $ 26.88 $ 26.38 $ 25.83 Tangible Book Value per Common Share * $ 19.54 $ 19.13 $ 18.64 $ 18.10 $ 17.50

* Non-GAAP measure; see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months

Ended (Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income $ 24,513 $ 23,998 $ 22,866 $ 22,371 $ 19,583 $ 71,377 $ 46,283 Interest expense 6,746 6,228 5,560 4,640 3,672 18,534 8,080 Net Interest Income 17,767 17,770 17,306 17,731 15,911 52,843 38,203 Provision for loan and lease losses 565 465 125 275 100 1,155 225 Noninterest income 3,003 2,874 2,049 2,091 2,171 7,926 5,441 Noninterest expense 14,683 14,796 14,303 13,982 15,270 43,782 36,259 Income before provision for income taxes 5,522 5,383 4,927 5,565 2,712 15,832 7,160 Provision for income taxes 709 980 850 916 548 2,539 1,213 Net income 4,813 4,403 4,077 4,649 2,164 13,293 5,947 Preferred stock dividends — — — 64 38 — 38 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,813 $ 4,403 $ 4,077 $ 4,585 $ 2,126 $ 13,293 $ 5,909 Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.54 $ 0.28 $ 1.57 $ 0.89 Return on Average Equity 8.34 % 7.71 % 7.35 % 8.19 % 4.26 % 7.54 % 4.94 %

Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) 7.7% 7.8% 7.8% 8.0% 7.7% Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 9.9% 9.8% 9.9% 10.0% 10.1% Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 9.9% 9.8% 9.9% 10.0% 10.1% Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 12.1% 12.0% 12.2% 12.3% 12.4%



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited:)

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. We believe earnings per share excluding the after-tax impact of merger-related expenses provides important supplemental information in evaluating Mid Penn’s operating results because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES, CONTINUED (Unaudited:)

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Shareholder’s Equity $ 234,612 $ 231,262 $ 227,437 $ 223,209 $ 221,835 Less: Preferred Stock — — — — 3,404 Less: Goodwill 62,840 62,840 62,840 62,840 62,767 Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles 6,109 6,464 6,825 7,221 7,708 Tangible Equity $ 165,663 $ 161,958 $ 157,772 $ 153,148 $ 147,956 Common Shares Issued and Outstanding 8,478,461 8,465,178 8,462,431 8,459,918 8,457,023 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 19.54 $ 19.13 $ 18.64 $ 18.10 $ 17.50

Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses

(Dollar bill in thousands, except Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended per share data) Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2019 2018 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 4,813 $ 4,403 $ 4,077 $ 4,585 $ 2,126 $ 13,293 $ 5,909 Plus: Merger and Acquisition Expenses — — — (164 ) 3,038 — 4,955 Less: Tax Effect of Merger and Acquisition Expenses — — — (35 ) 576 — 847 Net Income Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 4,813 $ 4,403 $ 4,077 $ 4,456 $ 4,588 $ 13,293 $ 10,017 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – denominator 8,473,080 8,462,522 8,460,002 8,457,054 7,695,469 8,465,249 6,604,027 Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share Excluding Non-Recurring Expenses $ 0.57 $ 0.52 $ 0.48 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 1.57 $ 1.52

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 54,756 $ 24,600 $ 31,110 Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions 4,393 4,572 5,241 Federal funds sold 101,730 10,893 25,734 Total cash and cash equivalents 160,879 40,065 62,085 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 52,419 111,923 110,527 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $173,722, $166,582, and $169,382) 170,472 168,370 171,521 Loans held for sale 7,115 1,702 3,181 Loans and leases, net of unearned interest 1,710,434 1,624,067 1,567,286 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (9,316 ) (8,397 ) (8,229 ) Net loans and leases 1,701,118 1,615,670 1,559,057 Bank premises and equipment, net 23,357 25,303 25,467 Bank premises and equipment held for sale 1,274 — — Operating lease right of use asset 10,416 — — Finance lease right of use asset 3,492 — — Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,804 16,691 16,610 Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,105 6,646 3,373 Accrued interest receivable 8,414 8,244 7,491 Deferred income taxes 3,922 4,696 4,432 Goodwill 62,840 62,840 62,767 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 6,109 7,221 7,708 Foreclosed assets held for sale 130 1,017 1,101 Other assets 14,033 7,593 8,960 Total Assets $ 2,248,899 $ 2,077,981 $ 2,044,280 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 298,885 $ 269,870 $ 271,142 Interest-bearing demand 465,745 384,834 438,928 Money Market 486,131 375,648 356,729 Savings 180,927 209,345 224,746 Time 458,405 486,329 470,920 Total Deposits 1,890,093 1,726,026 1,762,465 Short-term borrowings 12,000 43,100 1,771 Long-term debt 62,971 48,024 18,064 Subordinated debt 27,067 27,082 27,088 Operating lease liability 11,534 — — Accrued interest payable 2,823 2,262 2,262 Other liabilities 7,799 8,278 10,795 Total Liabilities 2,014,287 1,854,772 1,822,445 Shareholders’ Equity: Series D preferred stock, par value $1.00; liquidation value $1,000; authorized 3,404 shares; 9% cumulative dividend; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 3,404 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 — — 3,404 Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019; 8,478,461 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019; 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively; 8,459,918 and 8,457,023 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively 8,478 8,460 8,457 Additional paid-in capital 177,994 177,565 177,421 Retained earnings 48,009 39,562 36,244 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 131 (2,378 ) (3,691 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 234,612 223,209 221,835 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,248,899 $ 2,077,981 $ 2,044,280

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 22,573 $ 17,715 $ 65,865 $ 41,125 Interest on interest-bearing balances 23 26 80 52 Interest on federal funds sold 506 78 704 399 Interest and dividends on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 701 965 2,433 2,601 State and political subdivision obligations, tax-exempt 495 636 1,698 1,695 Other securities 215 163 597 411 Total Interest Income 24,513 19,583 71,377 46,283 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 5,830 3,183 15,692 6,960 Interest on short-term borrowings 69 38 458 50 Interest on long-term and subordinated debt 847 451 2,384 1,070 Total Interest Expense 6,746 3,672 18,534 8,080 Net Interest Income 17,767 15,911 52,843 38,203 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 565 100 1,155 225 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 17,202 15,811 51,688 37,978 NONINTEREST INCOME Income from fiduciary activities 386 325 1,092 851 Service charges on deposits 230 242 665 667 ATM debit card interchange income 434 317 1,148 908 Mortgage banking income 1,091 197 2,605 558 Net gain on sales of SBA loans 275 68 710 477 Merchant services income 115 90 304 261 Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance 79 76 236 205 Net gain on sales of investment securities 46 30 70 132 Other income 347 826 1,096 1,382 Total Noninterest Income 3,003 2,171 7,926 5,441 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,425 6,680 23,970 16,286 Occupancy expense, net 1,232 1,063 3,977 2,730 Equipment expense 671 579 1,956 1,531 Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense 359 131 740 473 FDIC Assessment (131 ) 187 542 508 Legal and professional fees 311 272 1,204 752 Marketing and advertising expense 238 274 643 693 Software licensing and utilization 1,150 949 3,282 2,634 Telephone expense 150 177 465 480 (Gain) loss on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets (36 ) 45 (22 ) 48 Intangible amortization 355 341 1,078 837 Merger and acquisition expense — 3,039 — 4,955 Other expenses 1,959 1,533 5,947 4,332 Total Noninterest Expense 14,683 15,270 43,782 36,259 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 5,522 2,712 15,832 7,160 Provision for income taxes 709 548 2,539 1,213 NET INCOME 4,813 2,164 13,293 5,947 Series D preferred stock dividends — 38 — 38 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 4,813 $ 2,126 $ 13,293 $ 5,909 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.57 $ 0.28 $ 1.57 $ 0.89 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.61 $ 0.55

NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited):



Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 5,287 $ 80 2.02 % $ 4,993 $ 52 1.39 % Investment Securities: Taxable 154,617 2,718 2.35 % 163,900 2,824 2.30 % Tax-Exempt 97,814 2,149 (a) 2.94 % 100,305 2,145 (a) 2.86 % Total Securities 252,431 4,867 2.58 % 264,205 4,969 2.51 % Federal Funds Sold 42,855 704 2.20 % 31,327 399 1.70 % Loans and Leases, Net 1,661,695 66,103 (b) 5.32 % 1,131,410 41,320 (b) 4.88 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 6,094 312 6.85 % 3,141 188 8.00 % Total Earning Assets 1,968,362 72,066 4.90 % 1,435,076 46,928 4.37 % Cash and Due from Banks 29,539 29,801 Other Assets 144,918 78,126 Total Assets $ 2,142,819 $ 1,543,003 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 404,712 3,015 1.00 % $ 368,362 1,687 0.61 % Money Market 429,421 5,433 1.69 % 288,064 1,917 0.89 % Savings 191,027 495 0.35 % 183,617 329 0.24 % Time 472,872 6,749 1.91 % 277,239 3,027 1.46 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 1,498,032 15,692 1.40 % 1,117,282 6,960 0.83 % Short-term Borrowings 21,606 458 2.83 % 3,775 50 1.77 % Long-term Debt 56,016 1,217 2.90 % 13,598 263 2.59 % Subordinated Debt 27,074 1,167 5.76 % 19,403 807 5.56 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 1,602,728 18,534 1.55 % 1,154,058 8,080 0.94 % Noninterest-bearing Demand 288,362 216,037 Other Liabilities 22,745 12,849 Shareholders’ Equity 228,984 160,059 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,142,819 $ 1,543,003 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 53,532 $ 38,848 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (689 ) (645 ) Net Interest Income $ 52,843 $ 38,203 Total Yield on Earning Assets 4.90 % 4.37 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 1.55 % 0.94 % Average Interest Spread 3.35 % 3.44 % Net Interest Margin 3.64 % 3.62 %

(a) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments on interest from tax-free municipal securities of $451,000 and $450,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using statutory tax rate of 21% at September 30, 2019 and 2018.

(b) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments on interest from tax-free municipal loans of $238,000 and $195,000 for the nine months ended September 30 2019 and 2018, respectively. Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using statutory tax rate of 21% at September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 4,687 $ 23 1.95 % $ 5,030 $ 27 2.15 % Investment Securities: Taxable 139,423 791 2.25 % 159,252 938 2.36 % Tax-Exempt 84,888 627 (a) 2.93 % 101,088 739 (a) 2.93 % Total Securities 224,311 1,418 2.51 % 260,340 1,677 2.58 % Federal Funds Sold 94,800 506 2.12 % 21,554 130 2.42 % Loans and Leases, Net 1,689,378 22,649 (b) 5.32 % 1,665,568 22,292 (b) 5.37 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 6,296 125 7.88 % 5,996 105 7.02 % Total Earning Assets 2,019,472 24,721 4.86 % 1,958,488 24,231 4.96 % Cash and Due from Banks 33,183 27,202 Other Assets 148,447 148,054 Total Assets $ 2,201,102 $ 2,133,744 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 431,928 1,178 1.08 % $ 399,187 984 0.99 % Money Market 470,643 2,073 1.75 % 429,180 1,897 1.77 % Savings 182,537 158 0.34 % 190,031 161 0.34 % Time 460,324 2,421 2.09 % 471,025 2,234 1.90 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 1,545,432 5,830 1.50 % 1,489,423 5,276 1.42 % Short-term Borrowings 9,284 69 2.95 % 21,320 157 2.95 % Long-term Debt 63,601 456 2.84 % 56,153 407 2.91 % Subordinated Debt 27,068 391 5.73 % 27,074 388 5.75 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 1,645,385 6,746 1.63 % 1,593,970 6,228 1.57 % Noninterest-bearing Demand 299,889 288,268 Other Liabilities 22,755 22,625 Shareholders’ Equity 233,073 228,881 Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,201,102 $ 2,133,744 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 17,975 $ 18,003 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (208 ) (233 ) Net Interest Income $ 17,767 $ 17,770 Total Yield on Earning Assets 4.86 % 4.96 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 1.63 % 1.57 % Average Interest Spread 3.23 % 3.40 % Net Interest Margin 3.53 % 3.69 %

(a) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments on interest from tax-free municipal securities of $132,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $155,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using statutory tax rate of 21% at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

(b) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments on interest from tax-free municipal loans of $76,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $78,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using statutory tax rate of 21% at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update this information.

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s current views and expectations about new and existing programs and products, relationships, opportunities, technology and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “continues,” “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “projects,” “strategy” or similar statements. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements, and no reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on securities held in Mid Penn’s portfolio; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support Mid Penn and Mid Penn Bank’s future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with Mid Penn’s initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements. For a list of other factors which would affect our results, see Mid Penn’s filings with the SEC, including those risk factors identified in the “Risk Factors” section and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Mid Penn on its website or otherwise. Mid Penn assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements at any time, except as required by law.

