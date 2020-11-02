Mid Penn Bank named one of the “Best Banks to Work For”

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB) has been named one of American Banker Magazine’s Best Banks to Work For in 2020. The Bank placed 20th among US banks overall and 1st among Pennsylvania-based banks in the ranking, which assesses employee satisfaction in areas including corporate culture and communications, training and development opportunities, and pay and benefits.

“Just a few years ago we were delighted to place 32nd on the 2017 Best Banks to Work For list. Since that time, we have more than doubled both our number of employees and our geographic footprint. Through that expansion, we remained hyper-focused on the personal and professional development of our employees. To have all of our employees engaged and immersed in a unified culture is an amazing accomplishment, and one we are most proud of today,” Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory Ritrievi said in a statement.

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors US banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker.com and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

“One of the critical factors in a bank’s success is how it treats its employees. This year’s list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees’ personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

The selection of the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final rankings.

About Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.