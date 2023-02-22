According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific is where the market for mid-range field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) is growing the fastest.

Farmington, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Was Growing At A Value Of 1.87 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 4.73 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 12.30% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2030. A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is a digital integrated circuit (IC) made up of a grid of configurable logic blocks (CLBs) that are linked by programmable interconnects. Compared to application-specific integrated circuits, it is a flexible and cheap way that can be reprogrammed to meet the applications or functional needs of the end user. (ASICs). It also lets people make their own chips by putting together programmable logic parts in different ways.

Mid-Range FPGA are needed more in telecommunications, cars, industrial control, consumer goods, the data center, medicine, and other areas, so the market is growing. Because electronic devices are getting smaller, there is also more desire for Mid-Range FPGA all over the world.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Mid-Range FPGA Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2023 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022 , QuickLogic Corporation teamed up with SkyWater Technology to make a “fast boot” rad-hard eFPGA IP available to users of SkyWater’s 90nm rad-hard (RH90) process. For mission-critical and/or rugged applications, this technology can be embedded as IP cores in ASICs and SoC devices or implemented as custom rad-hard FPGAs.

, QuickLogic Corporation teamed up with SkyWater Technology to make a “fast boot” rad-hard eFPGA IP available to users of SkyWater’s 90nm rad-hard (RH90) process. For mission-critical and/or rugged applications, this technology can be embedded as IP cores in ASICs and SoC devices or implemented as custom rad-hard FPGAs. In February 2022, AMD and Xilinx announced that AMD had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at US$35 billion. This will help expand AMD’s product portfolio and customer base across a variety of growth markets. Joining AMD will enable Xilinx’s data center business to grow faster and pursue a broader customer base in more markets.

Segment Overview

Type Insights:

FPGAs with a size of less than 28 nm are the most famous and widely used ones for mid-range applications. These gadgets work well, have a high density, and use little power. And are used in many places, like cars, consumer goods, data centers, industrial control, medical equipment, and more. The military and communication services also use them.

The 28-90 nm FPGAs are the second most famous and widely used FPGAs for mid-range applications. These gadgets work well, have a high density, and use little power. And are used in many places, like cars, consumer goods, data centers, and medical equipment. Some of the most important companies in this field are Xilinx Inc., Altera Corporation (which was bought by Intel Corporation), and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

This kind of FPGA works quickly and has many advanced features. It is used in places where fast data processing is important, like data centers and cars. They are also used in consumer goods that need to process data quickly and use little power. The military and the space business also use this kind of FPGA.

Application Insights:

In 2017, the data center applications section made up more than 30% of all sales. Since FPGAs are cheaper than ASICs and VLSI chips, they are expected to become more popular. The data center business has grown a lot because cloud service companies need more and more space. Gartner, an IT services company, says that there were about 5,200 Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) contracts in 2016, which is about 50% more than in 2015. This means that when companies transfer their data centers, they choose cheaper FPGAs over more expensive ASICs and VLSI chips.

During the period covered by the forecast, the segment of telecom applications is projected to have the highest CAGR, at 5.5%. This is because telecom operators in all areas, including North America, are raising their demand. And Europe for putting in place FPGA-based systems for high-speed networking.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is where the market for mid-range field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) is growing the fastest. It is believed that China, Japan, and India will make up a large part of the FPGA market around the world. In Asia-Pacific, more and more companies are getting into the mid-range FPGA business. These people are looking for ways to “grab value” and make more money. Product makers have a lot of room to grow because technology is getting better and more people in these countries want FPGA. Also, makers in the global mid-range FPGA market are moving toward making high-quality products to meet the needs of the aerospace and defense industries.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248554

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 12.30% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.73 Billion By Type Less Than 28 nm, 28-90 nm, More Than 90 nm, Others, and Other By Application Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial Control, Consumer Products, Data Center, Medical, Others By Companies Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microsemi (US), QuickLogic (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US), Achronix (US), S2C Inc (US) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

FPGAs are being used in more fields than ever before.

FPGA devices are being used in more and more businesses around the world, which is why the market is growing. They are used for navigation, processing images, making waveforms, and partial reconfiguration in the aircraft business. The market is also rising because cars are becoming more dependent on advanced sensors and domain controllers with artificial intelligence (AI) to control what they see. FPGAs are used in automated cars to help the driver, make the car more comfortable, make it easier to use, and add fun.

Using business tools more and more

Medical imaging technology that is used to diagnose, keep an eye on, and treat patients has FPGAs built in. This helps the market, as does the fact that people are becoming more aware of how important early detection is and that chronic diseases are becoming more popular. FPGAs are also used to make low-cost next-generation products, such as converged handsets, digital flat panel displays, information appliances, home networking, and residential set-top boxes. The market looks good because of this and the growing desire for consumer electronics.

Opportunities:

Setting up the facilities for 5G

During the time of the forecast, the mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market will have many chances to grow thanks to the growing 5G infrastructure, the growing number of applications in data centers, and the growing need for high bandwidth devices.

Restraints:

High price to set up

During the predicted time period, the market for mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) is being held back by high implementation costs and a lack of better verification methods.

This mid-range field programmable gate array (FPGA) market report gives details about new developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, and product approval. To find out more about the mid-range field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market, you can get an Analyst Brief from Data Bridge Market Research. Our team will help you make a well-informed choice about the market that will help it grow.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Xilinx (US), Intel (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Microsemi (US), QuickLogic (US), TSMC (Taiwan), Microchip (US), United Microelectronics (Taiwan), GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US), Achronix (US), S2C Inc (US), and others.

By Segment

Less Than 28 nm

28-90 nm

More Than 90 nm

Others

By Application

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial Control

Consumer Products

Data Center

Medical

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Air Conditioning System Market – The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

– The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031. Semiconductor IP Market – The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period.

– The Global Semiconductor IP Market Size Was Valued At USD 4.58 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 4.95 Billion In 2022 To USD 8.53 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 8.1% During The Forecast Period. Air Conditioning System Market – The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com