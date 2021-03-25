Breaking News
MidAtlantic Farm Credit Donates Over $8,000 to State FFA Associations

Local agricultural lender, MidAtlantic Farm Credit, donated over $8,000 to state FFA associations during their Shaking Up Ag Education events across their territory to celebrate National Ag Week.

Westminster, MD, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidAtlantic Farm Credit donated a total of $8,186 to the five state FFA associations in their territory during their Shaking Up Ag Education events to celebrate National Ag Week. The Association gave out one free milkshake per person, and matched the cost of each as a donation to the local state FFA organization for that event.

“We are proud to show our support for the agricultural industry and the FFA Organization through our Shaking Up Ag Education events,” says Tom Truitt, CEO of MidAtlantic Farm Credit. “It was great to celebrate National Ag Week with the public through milkshakes from local creameries and these impactful donations.”

The following donations were made from MidAtlantic Farm Credit to each state FFA association:

  • Delaware FFA: $700
  • Maryland FFA: $3,736
  • Pennsylvania FFA: $2,750
  • Virginia FFA: $500
  • West Virginia FFA: $500

More than 1,400 milkshakes were served to the community during the three days. There was an additional $924 in cash donations given by the public to the FFA associations during the events.

“I’m delighted to celebrate National Ag Week by giving out free milkshakes to the community with MidAtlantic Farm Credit,” says Alayna Harrell, Pennsylvania FFA Reporter. “FFA appreciates our partnership with Farm Credit to support the 1,300 student members throughout Pennsylvania with scholarships, SAE project grants, and FFA chapter opportunities.”

Events were held at eight locations across MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s five-state territory. Local creameries provided the milkshakes and Farm Credit staff delivered them to guests through their car windows. Members of each state FFA organization were also in attendance to help run the events and celebrate National Ag Week with the Association and the public.

“I’d like to thank MidAtlantic Farm Credit for their continued support of the Maryland FFA Association,” adds Terri Shank, Maryland FFA Executive Director. “This Shaking Up Ag Day donation will be used to support many leadership opportunities for our students in the future.”

For more information about the Shaking Up Ag Day events, visit mafc.com/shake.

About MidAtlantic Farm Credit

MidAtlantic Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by its member‐borrowers.  It provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages.  The co-op has over 12,100 members and over $2.9 billion in loans outstanding.  MidAtlantic has branches serving Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America.

