Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and Other Recent Highlights:

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.44 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.28, compared to $15.20 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of $0.08 per share primarily due to net investment income in excess of the dividend

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $20 million (1)

Gross fundings excluding revolver fundings, totaled $16 million and net repayments including revolvers, totaled $43 million for the quarter

Net leverage (2) was 1.40x as of September 30, 2023

Declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 (3)

On November 2, 2023, the Company completed its inaugural Collateralized Loan Obligation (“CLO”) transaction, MFIC Bethesda CLO 1 LLC, a $402 million CLO which is secured by middle market loans

On November 7, 2023, the Company announced that it has entered into two separate merger agreements with Apollo Senior Floating Ratio Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) and Apollo Tactical Fund Inc. (NYSE: AIF) (the “Mergers”)(4)

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for its quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company’s net investment income was $0.43 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.44 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $15.28 per share as of September 30, 2023, compared to $15.20 as of June 30, 2023.

On November 7, 2023, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on December 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 12, 2023.

Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter of results as well as some key strategic initiatives. We are excited to announce transformative merger agreements with two funds managed by Apollo which, if both mergers successfully close, will grow MFIC’s net assets by over 40% and will enhance economics for our shareholders. We closed our first CLO transaction which priced favorably compared to other recent middle market CLO’s, a reflection of the strong quality of our corporate lending assets.” Mr. Powell continued, “We also reported a good quarter including strong net investment income, an increase in net asset value, and continued stable credit quality. It is clear from these results that we are reaping the rewards of our multi-year focus on investing in true first lien middle market loans sourced by MidCap Financial, a leading middle market lender managed by Apollo.”

Mr. Gregory W. Hunt, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce MFIC’s first CLO transaction which closed in early November which enhances our liquidity position with long-term financing and diversifies our sources of funding at an attractive all-in cost. We benefited from MidCap Financial and Apollo Global’s experience in CLO management and structuring.”

(1) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio. (2) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets. (3) The dividend is payable on December 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2023. (4) The Company has issued a separate press release and posted a presentation on its website which provide additional detail on the merger announcement. The Company’s Joint Proxy Statement (as defined below) and Registration Statement (as defined below) that it will file with the SEC in the coming weeks will also contain important information on the Mergers.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Total assets $ 2.46 $ 2.50 $ 2.49 $ 2.53 $ 2.57 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.37 $ 2.41 $ 2.39 $ 2.40 $ 2.46 Debt outstanding $ 1.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.47 $ 1.48 $ 1.50 Net assets $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 1.01 Net asset value per share $ 15.28 $ 15.20 $ 15.18 $ 15.10 $ 15.45 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.44 x 1.49 x 1.48 x 1.50 x 1.49 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.40 x 1.45 x 1.41 x 1.41 x 1.42 x

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 30.3 $ 113.0 $ 283.0 $ 560.8 Investments sold — — — (9.7 ) Net activity before repaid investments 30.3 113.0 283.0 551.1 Investments repaid (72.9 ) (196.0 ) (323.7 ) (644.6 ) Net investment activity $ (42.6 ) $ (82.9 ) $ (40.7 ) $ (93.5 ) Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 150 140 135 139 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 2 1 22 14 Number of exited companies (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) (17 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 149 136 149 136 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 32 51 68 82

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net investment income $ 27.9 $ 22.6 $ 86.2 $ 73.0 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) 2.1 (6.6 ) (0.7 ) (47.1 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 30.0 $ 16.0 $ 85.5 $ 25.9 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.43 $ 0.35 $ 1.32 $ 1.14 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share 0.03 (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (0.74 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 1.31 $ 0.40

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through November 6, 2023, the Company repurchased 15,593,120 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.91, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $248.1 million, leaving a maximum of $26.9 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2023, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $3.4 million, totaled $1.438 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Unsecured Notes (the “2026 Notes”) which will mature on July 16, 2026 and $962.9 million outstanding under the multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of September 30, 2023, $60.6 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $681.6 million as of September 30, 2023, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

On November 2, 2023, the Company completed a $402.36 million term debt securitization (the “2023 Debt Securitization”), a form of secured financing incurred by MFIC Bethesda CLO 1 LLC (the “CLO Issuer”), an indirect wholly owned, consolidated subsidiary of the Company. The notes offered by the CLO Issuer in connection with the 2023 Debt Securitization consist of $232 million of AAA(sf) Class A-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2035, which bear interest at the three-month SOFR plus 2.40%, $16 million of AAA(sf) Class A-2 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2035, which bear interest at three-month SOFR plus 2.90% and $154.36 million of Subordinated notes due 2135, which do not bear interest. The notes offered in the transaction (the “Notes”) are structured as follows:

Class Par Amount

($ in millions) % of Capital

Structure Coupon Expected Rating

(S&P/Fitch) Price Class A-1 Notes $232.00 57.7% 3-month SOFR+ 2.40% AAA/AAA 100.00% Class A-2 Notes 16.00 4.0% 3-month SOFR+ 2.90% AAA/- 100.00% Subordinated Notes 154.36 38.4% N/A NR 100.00% Total $402.36

The 2023 Debt Securitization is backed by a diversified portfolio of middle-market commercial loans, which the CLO Issuer purchased from the Company pursuant to a loan sale agreement entered into on the closing date of the 2023 Debt Securitization using the proceeds of the 2023 Debt Securitization. The Company retained all Class A-2 Notes and all Subordinated Notes and the proceeds from the CLO transaction were used to repay borrowings under the Company’s Facility. The Company serves as collateral manager to the CLO Issuer, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as initial purchaser and Apollo Global Securities, LLC acted as placement agent.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST AT 8:30 AM EST ON NOVEMBER 8, 2023

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 274-8461 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (203) 518-9848. Participants should reference either MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Earnings or Conference ID: MFIC1108 when prompted. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event either telephonically or via audio webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call and through November 29, 2023, by dialing (888) 566-0184; international callers should dial (402) 351-0788. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available later that same day. To access the audio webcast please visit the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022 were as follows:

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 88% 88% 89% 89% 87% Second lien secured debt 3% 3% 3% 3% 4% Total secured debt 91% 91% 92% 92% 91% Unsecured debt —% 0% 0% 0% —% Structured products and other 2% 2% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 1% 1% 2% 2% 2% Common equity/interests and warrants 6% 6% 6% 6% 7% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 11.9% 11.7% 11.4% 10.8% 9.6% Second lien secured debt (2) 14.4% 14.2% 13.7% 13.2% 11.8% Total secured debt (2) 12.0% 11.8% 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) —% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% —% Total debt portfolio (2) 12.0% 11.8% 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% Total portfolio (3) 10.1% 10.0% 9.7% 9.3% 8.0% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 99% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 100% 99%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses. (2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status. (3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status. (4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation and investments on non-accrual status.

MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,043,931 and $2,019,573, respectively) $ 1,967,203 $ 1,960,199 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $132,431 and $121,307, respectively) 76,960 49,141 Controlled investments (cost — $400,921 and $466,294, respectively) 324,945 388,780 Cash and cash equivalents 42,951 84,713 Foreign currencies (cost — $229 and $2,404, respectively) 199 2,378 Receivable for investments sold 264 3,100 Interest receivable 20,406 17,169 Dividends receivable 1,328 4,836 Deferred financing costs 20,645 13,403 Prepaid expenses and other assets 170 1,797 Total Assets $ 2,455,071 $ 2,525,516 Liabilities Debt $ 1,434,497 $ 1,483,394 Payable for investments purchased — — Distributions payable — 24,217 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 10,291 9,060 Interest payable 4,871 13,546 Accrued administrative services expense 2,601 748 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5,966 6,445 Total Liabilities $ 1,458,226 $ 1,537,410 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Net Assets $ 996,845 $ 988,106 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,253,275 and 65,451,359 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,104,823 2,107,120 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,108,043 ) (1,119,079 ) Net Assets $ 996,845 $ 988,106 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.28 $ 15.10

MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 61,939 $ 46,762 $ 183,718 $ 132,528 Dividend income 104 31 242 57 PIK interest income 447 371 1,115 1,016 Other income 275 1,223 3,243 2,802 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 284 58 843 154 Dividend income 636 220 704 862 PIK interest income 32 20 92 58 Other income — — — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 4,458 9,498 13,494 27,713 Dividend income — — — — PIK interest income — 465 869 1,362 Other income — 237 250 477 Total Investment Income $ 68,175 $ 58,885 $ 204,570 $ 167,029 Expenses Management fees $ 4,374 $ 8,914 $ 12,972 $ 26,801 Performance-based incentive fees 5,917 3,976 18,233 6,415 Interest and other debt expenses 26,275 20,226 77,043 50,883 Administrative services expense 1,621 1,301 4,469 3,996 Other general and administrative expenses 2,494 2,177 6,986 6,748 Total expenses 40,681 36,594 119,703 94,843 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — Performance-based incentive fee offset — (87 ) (274 ) (230 ) Expense reimbursements (403 ) (259 ) (1,089 ) (601 ) Net Expenses $ 40,278 $ 36,248 $ 118,340 $ 94,012 Net Investment Income $ 27,897 $ 22,637 $ 86,230 $ 73,017 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (212 ) $ (462 ) $ (1,250 ) $ 609 Non-controlled/affiliated investments — — — — Controlled investments — — — — Foreign currency transactions 12 294 50 (2,506 ) Net realized gains (losses) (200 ) (168 ) (1,200 ) (1,897 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (3,484 ) (10,210 ) (2,104 ) (23,180 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 1,169 (1,548 ) 1,447 (8,648 ) Controlled investments 2,330 1,513 1,536 (25,945 ) Foreign currency translations 2,251 3,769 (409 ) 12,543 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) 2,266 (6,476 ) 470 (45,230 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ 2,066 $ (6,644 ) $ (730 ) $ (47,127 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 29,963 $ 15,993 $ 85,500 $ 25,890 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.25 1.31 0.40

Past performance is not indicative of, or a guarantee of, future performance. The performance and certain other portfolio information quoted herein represents information as of dates noted herein. Nothing herein shall be relied upon as a representation as to the future performance or portfolio holdings of the Company. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate, and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. The Company’s performance is subject to change since the end of the period noted in this report and may be lower or higher than the performance data shown herein.

About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P. (the “MFIC Adviser”), an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (“Apollo”), a high-growth global alternative asset manager. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, the Company may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.midcapfinancialic.com.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) is registered under the 1940 Act as a diversified closed-end management investment company. AFT’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar economic characteristics. Senior loans typically hold a first lien priority and pay floating rates of interest, generally quoted as a spread over a reference floating rate benchmark. Under normal market conditions, AFT invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in floating rate senior loans and investments with similar economic characteristics. Apollo Credit Management, LLC, an affiliate of Apollo, serves as AFT’s investment adviser. For tax purposes, AFT has elected to be treated as a RIC under the Code. For more information, please visit www.apollofunds.com/apollo-senior-floating-rate-fund.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: AIF) is registered under the 1940 Act as a diversified closed-end management investment company. AIF’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital by investing in a portfolio of senior loans, corporate bonds and other credit instruments of varying maturities. AIF seeks to generate current income and preservation of capital primarily by allocating assets among different types of credit instruments based on absolute and relative value considerations. Under normal market conditions, AIF invests at least 80% of its managed assets (which includes leverage) in credit instruments and investments with similar economic characteristics. Apollo Credit Management, LLC, an affiliate of Apollo, serves as AIF’s investment adviser. For tax purposes, AFT has elected to be treated as a RIC under the Code. For more information, please visit www.apollofunds.com/apollo-tactical-income-fund.

