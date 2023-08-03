Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market report has been analyzed based on type, end user, and region. New construction, repair, and rehabilitation sectors are the key drivers in developing countries to further drive the market growth for construction chemicals.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The report titled The Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028, says RationalStat . A comprehensive report on construction chemicals provides a detailed historical and future market size with a comprehensive market trend analysis. The market share analysis, production capabilities of the top companies, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, key end users, potential growth areas, production capacities, market strategy, supply-demand analysis, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the MEA Construction Chemicals market study.

Market Overview and Dynamics: Government investment such as NTP is the primary driver for the MEA construction chemicals market

Government investments such as National Transformation Program (NTP) and Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, coupled with the increasing disposable income created a demand for better quality infrastructure in the region acting as a growth driver for the Middle East & Africa construction chemicals market.

Moreover, the expansion of the new construction and repair & rehabilitation sectors in developing economies is predicted to further drive the market growth for construction chemicals.

However, delayed projects due to high initial investment costs, long contract awarding and execution processes, and depreciating foreign currency as a result of economic recession, and diminishing FDI inflows are some of the challenges anticipated to face by the regional market during the projected period.

In Saudi Arabia, the government is keen on developing transport infrastructure, energy, and utility facilities, and launching affordable housing programs across the country, which are going to probe the demand for construction chemicals in the country. UAE and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to dominate the MEA construction chemicals market.

In Egypt and Algeria, together with a developing industrial understanding of the quality of concrete, cement, asphalt, and other building materials, these compounds are increasingly being employed to improve concrete performance

Market Segmentation: Segment-wise Analysis

Based on type, the concrete admixtures segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth. Concrete is made by mixing cement in precisely measured amounts with sand, water, and crushed rock. The characteristics of concrete are then enhanced by the addition of concrete admixtures.

On the basis of end use, the non-residential segment dominated owing to the growing infrastructure development. Demand for commercial buildings, bridges, roads, damns, and tunnels are rapidly increasing in the region which further drives the demand for the regional construction chemicals market.

Based on region, the UAE and Saudi Arabia hold a prominent share of the MEA construction chemicals market on account of, the high economic rate and spending power of the people and government in the residential and commercial areas.

Competition Analysis: Regional Players Dominate the Domestic Markets

The Middle East & Africa construction chemicals market is fragmented in nature with the presence of many players in the MEA market. Some of the strategies adopted by these players in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Some of the key developments in the MEA construction chemicals market include,

In August 2022, Sika, one of the leading manufacturers of construction chemicals decided to postpone its acquisition of the MBCC Group while UK regulatory authorities investigate whether the transaction will be anti-competitive. In November 2021, Sika will pay US$ 5.9 billion to Lone Star Funds for MBCC, the former building chemical division of BASF. Instead of by the end of 2022, Sika now plans to close the acquisition in the first part of 2023.

In June 2021, RPM International Inc., announced its Carboline subsidiary acquired the Dudik Inc, business. Dudik Inc, is headquartered in Streetsboro, Ohio, and is one of the major players of high-performance coating, flooring systems, and tank linings.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Middle East & Africa construction chemicals market include, Chryso Gulf, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel Arabia, Jaotun Saudi Co. Ltd.,3M Company, SIKA GCC, Middle East Fosroc, BASF Middle East LLC, ACC Limited, Buildcore Chemicals, RPM International Inc., DOW Menat, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., and Pidilite Industries among others.

RationalStat has segmented the MEA Construction Chemicals market on the basis of type, end user, and region

By Type Concrete Admixtures Mineral Admixtures Fly ash Silica Fume Others (GGBFS) Chemical Admixtures Plasticizers Air Entrainers Others (Pumping Aids) Waterproofing Materials Repair Flooring Sealants Adhesives Bonding Agent Anchoring Material Others (Surface Retarders, Mould release, etc)

By End Use Residential Non-Residential Industrial Commercial Infrastructure

By Region Algeria Egypt GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia UAE Iran Iraq Israel Morocco Turkey Rest of MEA



Leading Companies and Market Players Chryso Gulf, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Henkel Arabia, Jaotun Saudi Co. Ltd., 3M Company, SIKA GCC, Middle East Fosroc, BASF Middle East LLC, ACC Limited, Buildcore Chemicals, RPM International Inc., DOW Menat, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Pidilite Industries



Key Questions Answered in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market by 2028?

What is the market size of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) construction chemicals market?

