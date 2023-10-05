Middle East IT Market and Forecast Analysis [2019-2030] – The Middle East IT market is expected to approach US$ 27.6 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 6.5% says RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Middle East governments are launching a variety of smart city initiatives, e-governance projects, and national digital plans. These endeavors frequently include significant investments in IT infrastructure, software, and services, propelling the IT sector forward.

Many countries in the Middle East have established thriving start-up ecosystems. These start-ups frequently focus on IT advances such as software development, artificial intelligence, finance, and digital services, helping to drive the IT sector’s overall growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East IT market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, component, organization size, end user and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East IT market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East IT market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Middle East IT Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of components, the services segment is expected to dominate the Middle East IT market. The rise of globalization and remote work has increased the demand for IT services.

On the basis of organization size, As the number of small and medium-sized businesses increases, the Middle East IT market is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 17.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 27.6 billion Growth Rate 6.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in education and research

Growing popularity of online services

Increased internet and mobile penetration

Adoption of IoT devices Companies Profiled Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Fujitsu Limited

Hitachi, Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players contribute significantly in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East IT market include.

In November 2022, G42 Cloud signed an agreement with SAP to help businesses speed their transformation by leveraging cloud technologies.

In June 2022, ZainTech formed a cooperation with Tunstall Healthcare to deliver remote patient monitoring (RPM) services to healthcare professionals in the Middle East and North Africa.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East IT market growth include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Limited, and Hitachi Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East IT market based on component, organization size, end user and region

Middle East IT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Hardware Software Services

Middle East IT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size Large Organization SMEs

Middle East IT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User BFSI IT & Telecom Automotive Oil & Gas Energy and Utility Healthcare Retail Aviation Others (Consumer Electronics, etc.)

Middle East IT Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Middle East IT Market GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle East



Key Questions Answered in the IT Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East IT market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East IT market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East IT market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East IT market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East IT market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East IT market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East IT market?

