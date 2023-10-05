The Middle East refining and petrochemicals market is expected to approach 16.7 mbd by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 3.9%. Iran will lead the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market with the highest refinery capacity additions by 2030. Saudi Arabia has a prominent share of 30% of the Middle East’s active refinery capacity in 2023 with a capacity of 3,330 mbd. The country is anticipated to have a minor capacity addition of 20 mbd in the Jubail II refinery from 2023 to 2028.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market is estimated at a capacity of 12.8 million barrels per day in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Middle East refining and petrochemicals market refers to the industry that processes crude oil and natural gas to create refined petroleum products (such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and other fuels) and petrochemical products (such as plastics, chemicals, and fertilizers).

Oil and gas exports are vital to the economies of Middle Eastern countries. Refining and petrochemical products are substantial export goods that contribute significantly to regional economic growth. Middle Eastern governments assist and invest in the refining and petrochemical sectors to improve infrastructure, research, and development. This assistance hastens the industry’s expansion and modernization.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, type, and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Barrels per Day) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, refining segment is expected to dominate the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market. Middle Eastern countries have invested heavily in refining capacities to process crude oil into various refined petroleum products.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size 12.8 mbd Market Size Forecast 16.7 mbd Growth Rate 3.9% Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in mega projects

Government supports and initiatives

Advanced refining technologies Companies Profiled Saudi Aramco

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Qatar Petroleum (QP)

Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO)

Oman Oil Company (OOC)

Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC)

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

Royal Dutch Shell

Total S.A.

BP

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Eni S.p.A.

Gazprom

Rosneft

Sinopec

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

Petronas

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market include.

In April 2023, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) signed two significant agreements with Japanese firms to expand the UAE-Japan low-carbon hydrogen value chain.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market growth include Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Qatar Petroleum (QP), Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), Oman Oil Company (OOC), Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Royal Dutch Shell, Total S.A., BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni S.p.A., Gazprom, Rosneft, Sinopec, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), and Petronas, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East refining and petrochemicals market based on type and region

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Barrels per Day), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Petrochemical Ethylene Propylene Butadiene Benzene Xylene Toluene Methanol Refining

Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Barrels per Day), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals Market GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle East



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Refining and Petrochemicals Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East Refining and Petrochemicals market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- – https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-refining-petrochemicals-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Hydrogen Gas Generator Market -global Hydrogen Gas Generator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028

-global Hydrogen Gas Generator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028 India Diesel Genset Market – India diesel genset market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

– India diesel genset market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. Global LPG Vaporizer Market – global LPG Vaporizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

– global LPG Vaporizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Middle East Oil and Gas Market – Middle East oil and gas market is one of the most significant in the world, given the region’s vast oil and gas reserves. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Middle East oil and gas market is one of the most significant in the world, given the region’s vast oil and gas reserves. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. MENA Oil and Gas Magnetic Ranging Market – Higher oil production coupled with the presence of oil fields in the gulf countries drive the market growth.

Higher oil production coupled with the presence of oil fields in the gulf countries drive the market growth. Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market – Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Bipolar Plates (Fuel Cell Component) Market – Global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global bipolar plates (fuel cell component) market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Advanced Biofuels Market – Global advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global advanced biofuels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Green Hydrogen Market – Green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period of 2019-2028.

Green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40 % during the forecast period of 2019-2028. Global Clean Technology Market – Global Clean Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Clean Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Electric School Bus Market– Global electric school bus market is estimated to witness a considerable growth rate of around 9% during the forecast period of 2023–2028 and was valued at around US$ 22 billion in 2022.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest