Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest margin remained stable at 3.63%, compared to 3.69%  
  • Nonperforming assets declined 16.4% to $8.9 million
  • Charge-offs declined 42.9% to $0.3 million
  • Net income impacted by $2.7 million provision associated with an increase in the allowance for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis
  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.93%, compared to 0.72%
  • Hospitality and restaurant sectors were only 4.3% and 1.7%, respectively, of net loans at March 31, 2020
  • Book value increased 3.0% to $20.83 per share
  • Equity to assets increased 65 basis points to 10.93%

“The Middlefield Banking Company is committed to helping its customers and communities respond to the significant financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past several weeks, Middlefield has helped nearly 560 small businesses receive over $90 million of support through the March 2020 CARES Act. This process has required a significant amount of time and resources from across our organization. I am extremely proud of our associates for their response to the crisis and their dedication providing essential financial services to our communities.” 

“We ended the 2020 first quarter with a strong financial position and capital levels. Our net interest margin has remained stable over the past 12 months, despite a declining rate environment and significant competition for loans and deposits. Net income would have also been stable, but we prudently took a $2.7 million provision during the first quarter to increase our allowance for loan losses. We are confident in our conservative and disciplined approach to credit and risk management, however the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis have had an impact on credit quality and cannot be discounted.. Macroeconomic trends have yet to fully capture the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, but we believe underlying economic weaknesses in our markets existed on March 31, 2020. We expect further pressure on our net interest margin due to the recent 100 basis point reduction in the Federal Reserve target rate, and we will continue making the necessary adjustments to our allowance for loan losses as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.”   

“We are focused on managing all aspects of the business that are under our control as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis and a lower rate environment, while supporting our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders. This includes pursuing near-term strategies that protect the health and safety of our employees and customers, control risk, proactively manage expenses, and support our dividend policy. As we respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the unprecedented environment it has created, I am thankful for the proven leadership team we have assembled and our loyal customers, employees, and shareholders.” 

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2020 first quarter was $10.0 million, compared to $10.2 million for the 2019 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2020 first quarter was 3.63%, compared to 3.69% for the same period of 2019. For the 2020 first quarter, noninterest income was essentially unchanged from the same period last year, at $1.1 million. Noninterest expense for the 2020 first quarter decreased 3.3% to $7.3 million, from the 2019 first quarter.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated: “Throughout 2019, we remained focused on managing risk and pricing on loans, while prudently controlling our funding costs on deposits. While these strategies impacted loan growth last year, we ended the 2020 first quarter with a 16.4% year-over-year reduction in nonperforming assets, and a 42.9% year-over-year reduction in charge-offs. As a result, we entered this challenging market environment with improved asset quality trends. However, since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have experienced an increase in requests for deferrals and we are working on providing temporary relief to our customers. With an equity to assets ratio of 10.93%, we have strong liquidity and have access to additional liquidity sources if needed to navigate this challenging period.”

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2020, decreased 5.2% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2019. Net loans at March 31, 2020, were $988.8 million, compared to $997.3 million at March 31, 2019. The 0.9% year-over-year decrease in net loans was primarily a result of a $35.5 million decrease in multifamily commercial real estate loans, and a $15.4 million decline in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $21.0 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, and an $11.9 million increase in construction and other loans. 

Total deposits at March 31, 2020, was $1.00 billion, compared to $1.04 billion at March 31, 2019.  The 3.5% decrease in deposits was primarily a result of lower time, money market, and saving deposits, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts. The investment portfolio, classified as available for sale, was $103.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $98.1 million at March 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased 0.8% to $132.7 million compared to $131.7 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, was $20.83 compared to $20.22, an increase of 3.0%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2020, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 1.2% to $115.6 million for the 2020 first quarter, compared to $114.3 million at March 31, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $18.16 at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.55, an increase of 3.5%, at March 31, 2019.

During the 2020 first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $0.15 per share, compared to $0.14 per share for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.93%, compared to 10.28% at March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2020 first quarter was $2.7 million, compared to $240,000 for the same period a year ago. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the current economic conditions qualitative factors. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, were $8.9 million, compared to $10.6 million at March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $264,000, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, during the 2020 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $462,000, or 0.19% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2020, stood at $9.2 million, or 0.93% of total loans, compared to $7.2 million, or 0.72% of total loans at March 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Update
The following table provides information with respect to our commercial loans by type at March 31, 2020.

At Risk            
Type   Number of Loans Balance (in thousands) % of Total Loans
Residential non-owner occupied   337   $ 142,725   14.30 %
Retail   220     197,073   19.75 %
Restaurant/food service/bar   48     16,868   1.69 %
Hospitality and tourism   32     45,225   4.53 %
Self-storage facility   29     25,622   2.57 %
Other   121     14,218   1.42 %
Total   787   $ 441,731   44.26 %
             
             

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and provides over $2.0 trillion in emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act authorized the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) to temporarily guarantee loans under a new 7(a) loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

As a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans.

An eligible business can apply for a PPP loan up to the greater of: (1) 2.5 times its average monthly payroll costs; or (2) $10.0 million. PPP loans will have: (a) an interest rate of 1.0%, (b) a two-year loan term to maturity; and (c) principal and interest payments deferred for six months from the date of disbursement. The SBA will guarantee 100% of the PPP loans made to eligible borrowers. The entire principal amount of the borrower’s PPP loan, including any accrued interest, is eligible to be reduced by the loan forgiveness amount under the PPP so long as employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and 75% of the loan proceeds are used for payroll expenses, with the remaining 25% of the loan proceeds used for other qualifying expenses.

As of April 22, 2020, we approved 558 applications for up to $90.7 million of loans under the PPP.

As of April 21, 2020, we received requests to modify 261 loans aggregating $164.5 million. As of April 21, 2020, we modified 188 loans aggregating $107.0 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date. The remaining modifications are in process and are expected to be completed.

Details with respect to actual loan modifications are as follows:

Deferrals            
Type   Number of Loans Balance (in thousands) % of Total Loans
Residential non-owner occupied   9   $ 2,297   0.23 %
Office   9     1,776   0.18 %
Retail   41     52,443   5.25 %
Restaurant/food service/bar   8     3,320   0.33 %
Hospitality and tourism   8     4,638   0.46 %
Other   113     42,547   4.26 %
Total   188   $ 107,021   10.71 %
             

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020.  The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.  The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. 

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp.  These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance.  These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.    

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
[email protected]		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
[email protected]
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
Balance Sheets (period end)     2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
ASSETS                                  
Cash and due from banks $   53,533     $   35,113     $ 118,956     $   133,372     $   121,045        
Federal funds sold     1,800               1,069         2,010                
Cash and cash equivalents     55,333         35,113       120,025         135,382         121,045        
Equity securities, at fair value     550         710       628         660         674        
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     102,959         105,733       105,041         98,809         98,114        
Loans held for sale     513         1,220       791         431         1,230        
Loans:                                  
Commercial real estate:                                  
Owner occupied     113,272         102,386       106,839         109,944         107,084        
Non-owner occupied     292,775         302,180       312,049         307,562         308,134        
Multifamily     52,276         62,028       70,633         75,252         87,768        
Residential real estate     233,900         234,798       236,280         232,168         230,618        
Commercial and industrial     106,797         89,527       85,861         85,520         85,756        
Home equity lines of credit     114,933         112,248       111,459         113,662         109,865        
Construction and other     71,186         66,680       60,957         58,161         59,322        
Consumer installment     12,861         14,411       15,204         15,963         15,937        
Total loans     998,000         984,258       999,282         998,232         1,004,484        
Less allowance for loan and lease losses     9,244         6,768       7,001         7,304         7,206        
Net loans     988,756         977,490       992,281         990,928         997,278        
Premises and equipment, net     17,653         17,874       17,182         16,788         15,741        
Goodwill     15,071         15,071       15,071         15,071         15,071        
Core deposit intangibles     1,973         2,056       2,141         2,227         2,312        
Bank-owned life insurance     16,618         16,511       16,403         16,294         16,185        
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     14,513         10,697       11,015         11,832         13,285        
TOTAL ASSETS $   1,213,939     $   1,182,475     $ 1,280,578     $   1,288,422     $   1,280,935        
                                   
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
      2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
LIABILITIES                                  
Deposits:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $   206,372     $   191,370     $ 199,235     $   198,817     $   194,298        
Interest-bearing demand     125,184         107,844       107,033         94,266         107,246        
Money market     156,556         160,826       155,419         152,885         178,668        
Savings     175,468         192,003       182,005         194,505         184,662        
Time     340,130         368,800       390,721         411,034         375,357        
Total deposits     1,003,710         1,020,843       1,034,413         1,051,507         1,040,231        
                                   
Short-term borrowings     60,000         5,075       92,000         85,000         91,000        
Other borrowings     12,662         12,750       12,359         12,449         11,518        
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     4,880         6,032       5,893         5,206         6,487        
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,081,252         1,044,700       1,144,665         1,154,162         1,149,236        
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY *                                  
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,298,829                              
shares issued, 6,369,467 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020   86,722         86,617       86,617         86,590         86,437        
Retained earnings     65,140         65,063       62,886         60,517         58,139        
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (2,237 )       1,842       2,157         1,377         641        
Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of March 31, 2020     (16,938 )       (15,747 )     (15,747 )       (14,224 )       (13,518 )      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     132,687         137,775       135,913         134,260         131,699        
                                   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $   1,213,939     $   1,182,475     $ 1,280,578     $   1,288,422     $   1,280,935        
                                   
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                  
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
    For the Three Months Ended      
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
Statements of Income     2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
                                   
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                  
Interest and fees on loans $   12,078     $   12,392     $ 12,804     $   12,706     $   12,488        
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions     94         124       193         169         187        
Federal funds sold     21         22       24         25         7        
Investment securities:                                  
Taxable interest     157         197       206         214         179        
Tax-exempt interest     629         661       613         553         565        
Dividends on stock     30         40       45         53         58        
Total interest and dividend income     13,009         13,436       13,885         13,720         13,484        
INTEREST EXPENSE                                  
Deposits     2,865         3,014       3,173         3,277         2,945        
Short-term borrowings     35         34       42         79         213        
Other borrowings     76         80       92         95         96        
Total interest expense     2,976         3,128       3,307         3,451         3,254        
                                   
NET INTEREST INCOME     10,033         10,308       10,578         10,269         10,230        
                                   
Provision for loan losses     2,740         460       80         110         240        
                                   
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                  
FOR LOAN LOSSES     7,293         9,848       10,498         10,159         9,990        
NONINTEREST INCOME                                  
Service charges on deposit accounts     553         577       571         530         508        
Investment securities gains on sale, net                   4         190                
(Loss) gain on equity securities     (160 )       82       (32 )       (14 )       58        
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     107         108       109         109         105        
Gains on sale of loans     114         148       128         98         59        
Other income     460         390       325         386         402        
Total noninterest income     1,074         1,305       1,105         1,299         1,132        
                                   
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                  
Salaries and employee benefits     3,524         4,049       4,272         4,078         4,124        
Occupancy expense     550         580       535         496         553        
Equipment expense     273         270       244         291         235        
Data processing costs     666         614       580         549         465        
Ohio state franchise tax     268         262       262         261         259        
Federal deposit insurance expense     123                       100         130        
Professional fees     349         448       401         403         431        
Advertising expense     209         128       202         200         203        
Software amortization expense     141         159       182         152         145        
Core deposit intangible amortization     83         85       86         85         85        
Other expense     1,066         783       909         867         870        
Total noninterest expense     7,252         7,378       7,673         7,482         7,500        
                                   
Income before income taxes     1,115         3,775       3,930         3,976         3,622        
Income taxes     74         634       661         686         611        
                                   
NET INCOME $   1,041     $   3,141     $ 3,269     $   3,290     $   3,011        
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts)                              
    For the Three Months Ended      
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
      2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
Per common share data (5)                                  
Net income per common share – basic $   0.16     $   0.48     $ 0.51     $   0.51     $   0.46        
Net income per common share – diluted $   0.16     $   0.48     $ 0.50     $   0.50     $   0.46        
Dividends declared per share $   0.15     $   0.15     $ 0.14     $   0.14     $   0.14        
Book value per share (period end) $   20.83     $   21.45     $ 21.16     $   20.70     $   20.22        
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $   18.16     $   18.78     $ 18.48     $   18.04     $   17.55        
Dividends declared $   964     $   964     $ 900     $   912     $   909        
Dividend yield     3.82 %       2.28 %     2.37 %       2.74 %       2.76 %      
Dividend payout ratio     92.60 %       30.69 %     27.53 %       27.72 %       30.19 %      
Average shares outstanding – basic     6,417,109         6,423,543       6,458,258         6,502,508         6,498,278        
Average shares outstanding – diluted     6,429,443         6,455,387       6,479,066         6,514,946         6,510,568        
Period ending shares outstanding     6,369,467         6,423,630       6,423,130         6,485,170         6,512,740        
                                   
Selected ratios                                  
Return on average assets     0.35 %       1.04 %     1.07 %       1.09 %       1.01 %      
Return on average equity     3.01 %       8.87 %     9.41 %       9.79 %       9.36 %      
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)     3.43 %       10.11 %     10.76 %       11.23 %       10.80 %      
Efficiency (1)     63.47 %       61.75 %     63.93 %       63.03 %       64.30 %      
Equity to assets at period end     10.93 %       11.65 %     10.61 %       10.42 %       10.28 %      
Noninterest expense to average assets     0.61 %       0.61 %     0.64 %       0.62 %       0.62 %      
                                   
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                                  
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                              
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity                        
(5) All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                  
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                                  
    For the Three Months Ended      
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
Yields     2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (2)     4.95 %       4.97 %     5.09 %       5.08 %       5.07 %      
Investment securities (2)     3.62 %       3.94 %     3.80 %       3.79 %       3.72 %      
Interest-earning deposits with other banks     1.40 %       1.65 %     2.31 %       2.21 %       2.26 %      
Total interest-earning assets     4.69 %       4.75 %     4.86 %       4.86 %       4.84 %      
Deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits     0.42 %       0.41 %     0.39 %       0.36 %       0.30 %      
Money market deposits     1.41 %       1.41 %     1.43 %       1.40 %       1.58 %      
Savings deposits     0.50 %       0.62 %     0.68 %       0.69 %       0.81 %      
Certificates of deposit     2.12 %       2.18 %     2.18 %       2.35 %       2.15 %      
Total interest-bearing deposits     1.39 %       1.43 %     1.48 %       1.56 %       1.46 %      
Non-Deposit Funding:                                  
Borrowings     1.62 %       2.52 %     3.03 %       2.70 %       2.57 %      
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.40 %       1.46 %     1.51 %       1.59 %       1.52 %      
Cost of deposits     1.13 %       1.15 %     1.20 %       1.26 %       1.17 %      
Cost of funds     1.14 %       1.17 %     1.23 %       1.29 %       1.24 %      
Net interest margin (1)     3.63 %       3.66 %     3.72 %       3.65 %       3.69 %      
                                   
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.            
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended      
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
Asset quality data     2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                  
Nonaccrual loans $   8,405     $   8,879     $ 10,053     $   10,671     $   10,472        
90 day past due and accruing                           58                
Nonperforming loans (1)     8,405         8,879       10,053         10,729         10,472        
Other real estate owned     456         155       89         89         126        
Nonperforming assets $   8,861     $   9,034     $ 10,142     $   10,818     $   10,598        
                                   
Allowance for loan losses $   9,244     $   6,768     $ 7,001     $   7,304     $   7,206        
Allowance for loan losses/total loans     0.93 %       0.69 %     0.70 %       0.73 %       0.72 %      
Net charge-offs:                                  
Quarter-to-date $   264     $   693     $ 383     $   12     $   462        
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                                  
Quarter-to-date     0.11 %       0.28 %     0.15 %       0.00 %       0.19 %      
                                   
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.84 %       0.90 %     1.01 %       1.07 %       1.04 %      
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans     109.98 %       76.22 %     69.64 %       68.08 %       68.81 %      
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.73 %       0.76 %     0.79 %       0.84 %       0.83 %      
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.            
                                   
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity *                                  
For the Three Months Ended      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)   March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
      2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
                                   
Stockholders’ Equity $   132,687     $   137,775     $ 135,913     $   134,260     $   131,699        
Less Goodwill and other intangibles     17,044         17,127       17,212         17,298         17,383        
Tangible Common Equity $   115,643     $   120,648     $ 118,701     $   116,962     $   114,316        
                                   
Shares outstanding     6,369,467         6,423,630       6,423,130         6,485,170         6,512,740        
Tangible book value per share $   18.16     $   18.78     $ 18.48     $   18.04     $   17.55        
                                   
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                  
For the Three Months Ended      
                                   
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      
      2020         2019       2019         2019         2019        
                                   
Average Stockholders’ Equity $   139,208     $   140,475     $ 137,843     $   134,836     $   130,450        
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles     17,085         17,169       17,254         17,339         17,422        
Average Tangible Common Equity $   122,123     $   123,306     $ 120,589     $   117,497     $   113,028        
                                   
Net income $   1,041         3,141       3,269         3,290         3,011        
                                                     
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)     3.43 %       10.11 %     10.76 %       11.23 %       10.80 %      
                   
* All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019                  
                                   
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                                  
Average Balance Sheets                                  
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                  
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     March 31,
      2020         2019  
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 984,034       $ 12,078       4.95 %     $ 1,000,343       $ 12,488       5.07 %
Investment securities (3)     105,894         786       3.62 %       97,484         744       3.72 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     41,717         145       1.40 %       45,283         252       2.26 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,131,645         13,009       4.69 %       1,143,110         13,484       4.84 %
Noninterest-earning assets     65,003                     60,576              
Total assets   $ 1,196,648                   $ 1,203,686              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 113,691       $ 119       0.42 %     $ 96,402       $ 72       0.30 %
Money market deposits     158,008         552       1.41 %       194,236         755       1.58 %
Savings deposits     183,137         226       0.50 %       207,848         417       0.81 %
Certificates of deposit     373,866         1,968       2.12 %       320,243         1,701       2.15 %
Short-term borrowings     14,808         35       0.95 %       35,390         213       2.44 %
Other borrowings     12,703         76       2.41 %       13,447         96       2.90 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     856,213         2,976       1.40 %       867,566         3,254       1.52 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     195,411                     198,286              
Other liabilities     5,816                     7,384              
Stockholders’ equity     139,208                     130,450              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,196,648                   $ 1,203,686              
Net interest income         $ 10,033                   $ 10,230        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.29 %                 3.32 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.63 %                 3.69 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               132.17 %                 131.76 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $189 and $170 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,     December 31,
      2020         2019  
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 984,034       $ 12,078       4.95 %     $ 990,106       $ 12,392       4.97 %
Investment securities (3)     105,894         786       3.62 %       104,139         858       3.94 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     41,717         145       1.40 %       44,816         186       1.65 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,131,645         13,009       4.69 %       1,139,061         13,436       4.75 %
Noninterest-earning assets     65,003                     64,303              
Total assets   $ 1,196,648                   $ 1,203,364              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 113,691       $ 119       0.42 %     $ 108,015       $ 112       0.41 %
Money market deposits     158,008         552       1.41 %       157,117         557       1.41 %
Savings deposits     183,137         226       0.50 %       198,577         309       0.62 %
Certificates of deposit     373,866         1,968       2.12 %       370,404         2,036       2.18 %
Short-term borrowings     14,808         35       0.95 %       5,330         34       2.53 %
Other borrowings     12,703         76       2.41 %       12,602         80       2.52 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     856,213         2,976       1.40 %       852,045         3,128       1.46 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     195,411                     207,793              
Other liabilities     5,816                     3,051              
Stockholders’ equity     139,208                     140,475              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,196,648                   $ 1,203,364              
Net interest income         $ 10,033                   $ 10,308        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.29 %                 3.29 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.63 %                 3.66 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               132.17 %                 133.69 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                        
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $189 and $197 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   
