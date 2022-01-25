Breaking News
Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2021 Full Year Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2021 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $16.6 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 512,449 shares
  • Net income increased 123.2% to a record $18.6 million, compared to $8.3 million
  • Net interest margin improved by 25 basis points to 3.79%, compared to 3.54%
  • Total noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 19.4% to $23.4 million
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.36% from 0.64%
  • Return on average equity increased to 12.74% from 5.87%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 14.38% from 6.66%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.48%, compared to 58.77%
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.49%, compared to 0.71%

“We achieved record earnings in 2021 driven by strong asset quality, the contribution of PPP forgiveness, prudent expense management, and record annual noninterest income,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also returned a record amount of capital to our shareholders in 2021 through our share repurchase program and growing dividend policy. During 2021, we invested $12.3 million in our share repurchase program, retiring approximately 8.0% of our outstanding shares, and at an average price of $23.99 or 109.6% of our tangible book value of $21.88 at December 31, 2021. In addition, we paid $4.2 million in dividends during the year, reflecting an increase of 10.6% over the prior year.(1)”  

“We expect loan growth will remain challenging in 2022, as we work to forgive the remaining $34.1 million balance of PPP loans in our loan portfolio at December 31, 2021, and we continue to focus on controlling risk and pricing on loans. However, we are proactively working on several growth initiatives that we expect will improve demand throughout 2022 and beyond. Strategies include enhancing our digital banking offerings, adding new lenders throughout our Northeast Ohio and Central Ohio markets, and pursuing new marketing initiatives that better promote our services to current and perspective customers.”  

“Having celebrated our 120th year in business, I am proud of the milestones we achieved in 2021. I believe Middlefield’s local, community-oriented financial offerings are well positioned to add value to current and prospective customers and look forward to the Company’s success in the future. Finally, our accomplishments are a direct result of the commitment and dedication of our associates and I want to thank everyone at Middlefield for their continued hard work,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
For the 2021 full year, net interest income increased 11.3% to $48.3 million, compared to $43.4 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2021 twelve-month period was 3.79%, compared to 3.54% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $12.0 million, compared to $11.3 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. The 6.4% increase in net interest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was largely a result of a 51.7% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 fourth quarter was 3.82%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest income increased 20.3% to $7.2 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 fourth quarter was $1.5 million, compared to $1.6 million for the 2020 fourth quarter. These increases were driven primarily through the service charges recognized on deposit account activity.

For the 2021 full year, noninterest expense increased 7.7% to $32.1 million, compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. For the 2021 fourth quarter, noninterest expense was $7.9 million, compared to $7.8 million for the same period last year. These changes were driven primarily by changes in salaries and benefits expense between the periods.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was a record $18.6 million, or a record $3.00 per diluted share, compared to $8.3 million, or $1.30 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 fourth quarter, was $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at December 31, 2021, were $1.33 billion from $1.39 billion at December 31, 2020. Net loans at December 31, 2021, decreased 11.3% to $967.3 million, compared to $1.09 billion at December 31, 2020, as PPP forgiveness increased. Throughout 2021, Middlefield has helped customers receive $149.6 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program, including processing $20.1 million of forgiveness payments during the fourth quarter of 2021. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2021, was $34.1 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at December 31, 2020. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and money market accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing, savings, and interest-bearing accounts. The investment portfolio was $170.2 million December 31, 2021, compared with $114.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “We are well positioned to continue returning capital to our shareholders, while supporting our growth oriented strategic plan as a result of our strong balance sheet, liquidity position, and asset quality. The prudent funding of our allowance in 2020, combined with favorable asset quality throughout 2021, has resulted in one of the strongest reserve levels in our 120-year history.”  

“Reflecting our commitment to help our communities navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, we helped our customers receive $212.6 million of PPP loans over the past two years, while processing $178.4 million of forgiveness during this period. In addition, we also supported 390 customers during the pandemic through our Covid-19 related deferral programs. At December 31, 2021, there were no loans with Covid-19 related payment modifications,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 1.1% to $145.3 million compared to $143.8 million at December 31, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2021, increased 9.5% to $24.68 compared to $22.54 at the same period last year.  

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 1.5% to $128.9 million for the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to $127.0 million at December 31, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) at December 31, 2021, increased 9.9% to $21.88, compared to $19.91 at December 31, 2020.

For the 2021 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 15.0% to $0.69 totaling $4.2 million, compared to $0.60 per share or $3.8 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2021, included a $0.04 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the 2021 fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2021, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.92%, compared to 10.33% at December 31, 2020. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $12.3 million in its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality
The Company had a negative provision for loan losses for the 2021 fourth quarter of $200,000, versus a provision for loan losses of $2.1 million for the fourth quarter last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for 2021 full year was $700,000 compared to $9.8 million for the 2020 full year.  

Net recoveries were $308,000, or 0.12% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 fourth quarter, compared to no net charge-offs for the same quarter last year. For the 2021 full year, net recoveries were $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $3.1 million, or 0.29% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021, improved 22.3% to $11.9 million, compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans at December 31 2021, were $4.9 million, a 38.2% decrease from the same period last year. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2021, stood at $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $13.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com		 Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,       December 31,  
Balance Sheets (period end)   2021      2021      2021      2021      2020 
ASSETS                                      
  Cash and due from banks $ 97,172     $ 113,177     $ 82,435     $ 93,037     $ 92,874  
  Federal funds sold    22,322       19,174       10,034       7,436       19,543  
     Cash and cash equivalents   119,494       132,351       92,469       100,473       112,417  
  Equity securities, at fair value   819       833       730       690       609  
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   170,199       163,057       150,850       123,218       114,360  
  Loans held for sale   1,051       676       790       1,260       878  
  Loans:                                      
Commercial real estate:                                      
Owner occupied   111,470       110,883       109,777       104,379       103,121  
Non-owner occupied   283,618       310,222       304,324       304,623       309,424  
Multifamily   31,189       30,762       34,926       39,015       39,562  
Residential real estate   240,089       232,020       228,102       228,052       233,995  
Commercial and industrial   148,812       163,052       200,558       242,651       232,044  
Home equity lines of credit   104,355       105,450       107,685       111,474       112,543  
Construction and other   54,148       49,378       62,229       64,960       63,573  
Consumer installment   8,010       8,515       8,694       9,046       9,823  
Total loans   981,691       1,010,282       1,056,295       1,104,200       1,104,085  
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   14,342       14,234       14,200       14,122       13,459  
Net loans   967,349       996,048       1,042,095       1,090,078       1,090,626  
  Premises and equipment, net   17,272       17,507       17,680       18,002       18,333  
  Goodwill   15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071  
  Core deposit intangibles   1,403       1,484       1,564       1,644       1,724  
  Bank-owned life insurance   17,060       16,954       16,846       16,740       16,938  
  Other real estate owned   6,992       7,090       7,090       7,372       7,387  
  Accrued interest receivable and other assets   14,296       14,794       15,033       13,545       13,636  
     TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,331,006     $ 1,365,865     $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979  
                                       
    December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,       December 31,  
    2021      2021      2021      2021      2020 
LIABILITIES                                      
  Deposits:                                      
      Noninterest-bearing demand $ 334,171     $ 316,770     $ 326,665     $ 317,224     $ 291,347  
      Interest-bearing demand   196,308       237,576       207,725       215,684       195,722  
      Money market   177,281       178,423       183,453       187,204       198,493  
      Savings   260,125       256,114       252,171       259,973       243,888  
      Time   198,725       211,674       225,271       245,342       295,750  
         Total deposits   1,166,610       1,200,557       1,195,285       1,225,427       1,225,200  
                                       
  Other borrowings   12,901       12,966       13,031       13,095       17,038  
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   6,160       6,287       5,858       4,901       5,931  
     TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,185,671       1,219,810       1,214,174       1,243,423       1,248,169  
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                      
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,330,548                                      
shares issued, 5,888,737 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021   87,131       87,131       87,131       87,073       86,886  
  Retained earnings   83,971       80,376       76,150       72,729       69,578  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income    3,462       3,610       3,893       2,917       4,284  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,441,811 shares as of December 31, 2021   (29,229 )     (25,062 )     (21,130 )     (18,049 )     (16,938 )
     TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   145,335       146,055       146,044       144,670       143,810  
                                       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,331,006     $ 1,365,865     $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979  
                                       

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
     For the Twelve Months Ended
  
    December 31,        September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,     December 31,  
Statements of Income   2021       2021     2021     2021     2020     2021     2020  
                                             
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                            
   Interest and fees on loans $ 11,586     $ 12,258   $ 11,885   $ 12,167   $ 12,041   $ 47,896   $ 49,003  
   Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   30       30     12     18     9     90     118  
   Federal funds sold   1       1     1         1     3     22  
   Investment securities:                                            
      Taxable interest   438       461     410     370     297     1,679     909  
      Tax-exempt interest   732       673     602     558     591     2,565     2,472  
   Dividends on stock   23       24     26     29     28     102     114  
      Total interest and dividend income   12,810       13,447     12,936     13,142     12,967     52,335     52,638  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                            
   Deposits   783       915     1,010     1,205     1,655     3,913     8,962  
   Short-term borrowings                     (2 )       79  
   Other borrowings   37       37     39     39     43     152     209  
      Total interest expense   820       952     1,049     1,244     1,696     4,065     9,250  
                                             
NET INTEREST INCOME   11,990       12,495     11,887     11,898     11,271     48,270     43,388  
                                             
Provision (credit) for loan losses   (200 )         200     700     2,100     700     9,840  
                                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                            
   FOR LOAN LOSSES   12,190       12,495     11,687     11,198     9,171     47,570     33,548  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                            
   Service charges on deposit accounts   906       876     856     787     729     3,425     2,539  
   (Losses) gains on equity securities   (14 )     102     40     81     56     209     (101 )
   Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   106       108     106     226     106     546     427  
   Gains on sale of loans   118       309     221     592     332     1,240     1,487  
   Other income   419       426     409     532     387     1,786     1,638  
      Total noninterest income   1,535       1,821     1,632     2,218     1,610     7,206     5,990  
                                             
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                            
   Salaries and employee benefits   4,088       4,488     4,321     4,254     4,458     17,151     15,835  
   Occupancy expense   572       457     549     600     628     2,178     2,158  
   Equipment expense   358       333     313     357     365     1,361     1,308  
   Data processing costs   660       736     698     786     617     2,880     2,650  
   Ohio state franchise tax   285       287     286     286     251     1,144     1,082  
   Federal deposit insurance expense   50       150     150     144     103     494     423  
   Professional fees   435       136     323     419     352     1,313     1,359  
  (Losses) gains on other real estate owned   (66 )     9     22     46     44     11     (172 )
   Advertising expense   221       222     221     221     55     885     698  
   Software amortization expense   119       88     74     80     66     361     351  
   Core deposit intangible amortization   80       81     80     80     83     321     332  
   Other expense   1,059       951     889     1,080     803     3,979     3,764  
      Total noninterest expense   7,861       7,938     7,926     8,353     7,825     32,078     29,788  
                                             
Income before income taxes   5,864       6,378     5,393     5,063     2,956     22,698     9,750  
Income taxes   1,027       1,174     968     896     467     4,065     1,401  
                                             
NET INCOME $ 4,837     $ 5,204   $ 4,425   $ 4,167   $ 2,489   $ 18,633   $ 8,349  
                                             
PTPP (1) $ 5,664     $ 6,378   $ 5,593   $ 5,763   $ 5,056   $ 23,398   $ 19,590  
                                             
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.                       
 

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

 

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31,  
    2021      2021      2021      2021      2020      2021      2020 
Per common share data                                                      
Net income per common share – basic $ 0.81     $ 0.85     $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 3.01     $ 1.31  
Net income per common share – diluted $ 0.81     $ 0.85     $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 3.00     $ 1.30  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.69     $ 0.60  
Book value per share (period end) $ 24.68     $ 24.13     $ 23.50     $ 22.80     $ 22.54     $ 24.68     $ 22.54  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 21.88     $ 21.39     $ 20.82     $ 20.17     $ 19.91     $ 21.88     $ 19.91  
Dividends declared $ 1,242     $ 978     $ 1,004     $ 1,016     $ 957     $ 4,240     $ 3,834  
Dividend yield   3.37 %     2.66 %     2.72 %     3.10 %     2.65 %     2.79 %     2.67 %
Dividend payout ratio   25.68 %     18.79 %     22.69 %     24.38 %     38.45 %     22.76 %     45.92 %
Average shares outstanding – basic   5,951,838       6,136,648       6,297,071       6,364,132       6,378,706       6,186,666       6,385,350  
Average shares outstanding – diluted   5,975,333       6,157,181       6,312,230       6,378,493       6,397,681       6,211,076       6,404,524  
Period ending shares outstanding   5,888,737       6,054,083       6,215,511       6,344,657       6,379,323       5,888,737       6,379,323  
                                                       
Selected ratios                                                      
Return on average assets   1.41 %     1.51 %     1.30 %     1.22 %     0.72 %     1.36 %     0.64 %
Return on average equity   13.17 %     13.95 %     12.10 %     11.65 %     6.76 %     12.74 %     5.87 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   14.85 %     15.71 %     13.65 %     13.17 %     7.64 %     14.38 %     6.66 %
Efficiency (1)   56.65 %     54.15 %     57.28 %     57.91 %     59.29 %     56.48 %     58.77 %
Equity to assets at period end   10.92 %     10.69 %     10.74 %     10.42 %     10.33 %     10.92 %     10.33 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.58 %     0.58 %     0.58 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     2.34 %     2.27 %
                                                       
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,       September 30,      June 30,      March 31,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31,  
Yields   2021      2021      2021      2021      2020      2021      2020 
Interest-earning assets:                                                      
  Loans receivable (2)   4.61 %     4.74 %     4.43 %     4.48 %     4.28 %     4.56 %     4.55 %
  Investment securities (2)   3.30 %     3.37 %     3.47 %     3.75 %     3.65 %     3.45 %     3.68 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks   0.20 %     0.21 %     0.18 %     0.20 %     0.21 %     0.20 %     0.45 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.07 %     4.20 %     4.05 %     4.11 %     4.00 %     4.11 %     4.28 %
Deposits:                                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.12 %     0.12 %     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.21 %     0.13 %     0.31 %
  Money market deposits   0.47 %     0.46 %     0.46 %     0.47 %     0.53 %     0.47 %     0.87 %
  Savings deposits   0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.07 %     0.11 %     0.06 %     0.24 %
  Certificates of deposit   0.90 %     1.08 %     1.19 %     1.28 %     1.56 %     1.13 %     1.87 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.36 %     0.41 %     0.46 %     0.53 %     0.70 %     0.44 %     1.02 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                                      
  Borrowings   1.13 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.10 %     0.95 %     1.13 %     0.75 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   0.37 %     0.42 %     0.47 %     0.54 %     0.71 %     0.45 %     1.01 %
Cost of deposits   0.26 %     0.30 %     0.34 %     0.40 %     0.54 %     0.32 %     0.79 %
Cost of funds   0.27 %     0.31 %     0.35 %     0.41 %     0.55 %     0.33 %     0.79 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.82 %     3.91 %     3.72 %     3.73 %     3.49 %     3.79 %     3.54 %
                                                       
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.                                     
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31, 
Asset quality data   2021     2021     2021     2021     2020
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                      
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 4,859     $ 6,806     $ 7,760     $ 8,958     $ 7,858  
Other real estate owned   6,992       7,090       7,090       7,372       7,387  
Nonperforming assets $ 11,851     $ 13,896     $ 14,850     $ 16,330     $ 15,245  
                                       
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,342     $ 14,234     $ 14,200     $ 14,122     $ 13,459  
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.46 %     1.41 %     1.34 %     1.28 %     1.22 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                                      
   Quarter-to-date $ (308 )   $ (34 )   $ 122     $ 37     $ 0  
   Year-to-date   (183 )     125       159       37       3,149  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                                      
   Quarter-to-date   (0.12 )%     (0.01 )%     0.05 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
   Year-to-date   (0.02 )%     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.01 %     0.29 %
                                       
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.49 %     0.67 %     0.73 %     0.81 %     0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   295.16 %     209.14 %     182.99 %     157.65 %     171.28 %
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.89 %     1.02 %     1.09 %     1.18 %     1.10 %
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.                 

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity         
    For the Three Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31, 
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020
                             
Stockholders’ Equity $ 145,335   $ 146,055   $ 146,044   $ 144,670   $ 143,810
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   16,474     16,555     16,635     16,715     16,795
Tangible Common Equity $ 128,861   $ 129,500   $ 129,409   $ 127,955   $ 127,015
                             
Shares outstanding   5,888,737     6,054,083     6,215,511     6,344,657     6,379,323
Tangible book value per share $ 21.88   $ 21.39   $ 20.82   $ 20.17   $ 19.91
                             

Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity  
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                         
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020     2021     2020
                                         
Average Stockholders’ Equity  $ 145,716   $ 148,048   $ 146,719   $ 145,065   $ 146,374   $ 146,237   $ 142,241
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   16,513     16,594     16,674     16,754     16,836     16,634     16,960
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 129,203   $ 131,454   $ 130,045   $ 128,311   $ 129,538   $ 129,603   $ 125,281
                                         
Net income $ 4,837   $ 5,204   $ 4,425   $ 4,167   $ 2,489   $ 18,633   $ 8,349
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   14.85%     15.71%     13.65%     13.17%     7.64%     14.38%     6.66%
                                         

Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                    
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                         
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
    2021     2021     2021     2021     2020     2021     2020
                                         
Net income $ 4,837   $ 5,204   $ 4,425   $ 4,167   $ 2,489   $ 18,633   $ 8,349
Add Income Taxes   1,027     1,174     968     896     467     4,065     1,401
Add Provision for loan losses   (200)         200     700     2,100     700     9,840
PTPP $ 5,664   $ 6,378   $ 5,593   $ 5,763   $ 5,056   $ 23,398   $ 19,590
                                         

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 
     December 31, 
    2021
     2020
    Average           Average       Average           Average  
    Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost       Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost  
Interest-earning assets:                                      
  Loans receivable (3) $ 999,229   $ 11,586     4.61 %   $ 1,121,259   $ 12,041     4.28 %
  Investment securities (3)   164,254     1,170     3.30 %     113,801     888     3.65 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   104,804     54     0.20 %     70,803     38     0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,268,287     12,810     4.07 %     1,305,863     12,967     4.00 %
Noninterest-earning assets   90,556                   78,064              
Total assets $ 1,358,843                 $ 1,383,927              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,861   $ 66     0.12 %   $ 186,933   $ 97     0.21 %
  Money market deposits   180,201     214     0.47 %     191,771     255     0.53 %
  Savings deposits   257,344     39     0.06 %     238,991     66     0.11 %
  Certificates of deposit   204,904     464     0.90 %     316,293     1,237     1.56 %
  Short-term borrowings           0.00 %     26         0.00 %
  Other borrowings   12,934     37     1.13 %     17,068     41     0.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   868,244     820     0.37 %     951,082     1,696     0.71 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   337,900                   281,608              
  Other liabilities   6,983                   4,863              
Stockholders’ equity   145,716                   146,374              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 1,358,843                 $ 1,383,927              
Net interest income       $ 11,990                 $ 11,271        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.70 %                 3.29 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.82 %                 3.49 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                      
  average interest-bearing liabilities               146.07 %                 137.30 %
                                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.        
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.              
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $178 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively     
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                     

    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
     September 30,
    2021
     2021
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                      
  Loans receivable (3) $ 999,229   $ 11,586     4.61 %   $ 1,027,935   $ 12,258     4.74 %
  Investment securities (3)   164,254     1,170     3.30 %     154,718     1,134     3.37 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)   104,804     54     0.20 %     105,910     55     0.21 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,268,287     12,810     4.07 %     1,288,563     13,447     4.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets   90,556                   82,952              
Total assets $ 1,358,843                 $ 1,371,515              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 212,861   $ 66     0.12 %   $ 225,264   $ 67     0.12 %
  Money market deposits   180,201     214     0.47 %     182,831     214     0.46 %
  Savings deposits   257,344     39     0.06 %     253,960     38     0.06 %
  Certificates of deposit   204,904     464     0.90 %     218,323     596     1.08 %
  Short-term borrowings           0.00 %             0.00 %
  Other borrowings   12,934     37     1.13 %     12,999     37     1.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   868,244     820     0.37 %     893,377     952     0.42 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                      
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   337,900                   323,726              
  Other liabilities   6,983                   6,364              
Stockholders’ equity   145,716                   148,048              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,358,843                 $ 1,371,515              
Net interest income       $ 11,990                 $ 12,495        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.70 %                 3.78 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.82 %                 3.91 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                      
  average interest-bearing liabilities               146.07 %                 144.24 %
                                       
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $210 and $195 for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                   
                                       

  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 
     December 31, 
  2021
     2020
  Average           Average     Average           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                    
  Loans receivable (3) $      1,052,351     $            47,896     4.56 %     $      1,079,788     $            49,003     4.55 %
  Investment securities (3) 142,705     4,244     3.45 %     109,863     3,381     3.68 %
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 97,417     195     0.20 %     56,222     254     0.45 %
Total interest-earning assets 1,292,473     52,335     4.11 %     1,245,873     52,638     4.28 %
Noninterest-earning assets 78,802                   68,219              
Total assets $      1,371,275                   $      1,314,092              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $          212,063     $                 274     0.13 %     $          144,897     $                 445     0.31 %
  Money market deposits 186,009     869     0.47 %     172,587     1,501     0.87 %
  Savings deposits 255,267     162     0.06 %     211,151     510     0.24 %
  Certificates of deposit 231,662     2,608     1.13 %     347,609     6,506     1.87 %
  Short-term borrowings 85         0.00 %     22,637     79     0.35 %
  Other borrowings 13,313     152     1.14 %     15,629     209     1.34 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 898,399     4,065     0.45 %     914,510     9,250     1.01 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 320,104                   252,615              
  Other liabilities 6,535                   4,726              
Stockholders’ equity 146,237                   142,241              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $      1,371,275                   $      1,314,092              
Net interest income       $            48,270                   $            43,388        
Interest rate spread (1)             3.66 %                 3.27 %
Net interest margin (2)             3.79 %                 3.54 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                    
  average interest-bearing liabilities             143.86 %                 136.23 %
                                     
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.      
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.            
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $752 and $742 for 2021 and 2020, respectively.       
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                 
                                     

 

 

