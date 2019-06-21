Middlesex Water Company Chairman Dennis Doll to Serve on MACRUC CEO Roundtable

ISELIN, N.J., June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dennis W. Doll, Chairman, President and CEO of Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), will serve on a CEO Roundtable discussing “Physical Security, Aging Infrastructure and Diversity” at the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners (MACRUC) 24th Annual Education Conference on June 24, 2019 at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, VA.

Mr. Doll will join in a discussion about the critical issues impacting the grid of the future and the evolution of the traditional utility business model. He’ll address the nexus between physical/cyber-security and infrastructure investment, policy issues related to grid modernization and the training and recruitment efforts needed to attract and retain a diverse workforce well into the future. Joining Mr. Doll on the panel will be several industry experts reflecting operating utility and regulatory perspectives.

MACRUC promotes the region-wide advancement of public utility regulation through study and discussion of public utility regulatory issues that affect consumers, regulatory commissioners, state and federal agencies and regulated utility industries. To learn more about MACRUC, visit www.macruc.org

About Middlesex Water Company

Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania through various subsidiary companies. For additional information regarding Middlesex Water Company, visit the Company’s Web site at www.middlesexwater.com or call (732) 634-1500.

