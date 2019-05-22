Breaking News
Middlesex Water Company Hosts Annual Meeting

ISELIN, N.J., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water and wastewater and related services held its Annual Meeting on May 21, 2019 at which shareholders elected Ann L. Noble to a two-year term and re-elected directors Steven M. Klein, Amy B. Mansue and Walter G. Reinhard each to three-year terms on the Company’s Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved a non-binding advisory resolution approving the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and ratified the Audit Committee’s selection of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

During the meeting, officers discussed the company’s 2018 and First Quarter 2019 financial results, ongoing investment in major infrastructure capital projects, relocation of its Corporate headquarters, the Company’s 5% Discount currently in effect, new requirements of the American Water Infrastructure Act and a planned $ 71 million treatment plant and electrical system upgrade at the Company’s largest plant in New Jersey.

Management’s presentation at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders is available in the Investors section of the company’s website www.middlesexwater.com under News & Events/Presentations.   

About Middlesex Water Company
Organized in 1897, Middlesex Water provides regulated and unregulated water and wastewater utility services in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania through various subsidiary companies. For additional information regarding Middlesex Water Company, visit the Company’s Web site at www.middlesexwater.com or call (732) 634-1500.

This release contains forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, our long-term strategy and expectations, the status of our acquisition program, the impact of our acquisitions, the impact of current and projected rate requests and the impact of our capital program on our environmental compliance. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: general economic business conditions, unfavorable weather conditions, the success of certain cost containment initiatives, changes in regulations or regulatory treatment, availability and the cost of capital, the success of growth initiatives and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
Middlesex Water Company
(732) 638-7549
www.middlesexwater.com

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
