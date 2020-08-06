Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Middlesex Water Company to Invest $3.7 Million Upgrading Water Mains in Metuchen

Middlesex Water Company to Invest $3.7 Million Upgrading Water Mains in Metuchen

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that beginning September 8, it will begin a $3.7 million project to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in the northwest section of the Borough of Metuchen, New Jersey. Under its 2020 RENEW Program, Middlesex Water Company intends to replace 3.3 miles or (17,500 linear feet) of water mains, as well as service lines, valves and fire hydrants to help enhance overall service quality and improve fire flows. Middlesex Water is coordinating its utility work schedule and road openings with the gas company working in the area so work can be done all at once avoiding subsequent disruptions to customers and area residents.

Streets affected by the Middlesex Water RENEW project are expected to include:

Street Between
Main Street  Plainfield Avenue and Durham Avenue
Durham Avenue  Main Street and Martin Street
Central Avenue  Forrest Street and Maple Avenue
Elm Court        Main Street and terminus
Talmadge Avenue  Main Street and Center Street
Maple Avenue      Main Street and Central Avenue
W. Chestnut Avenue  Main Street and Central Avenue
Midland Avenue  Main Street and Central Avenue
Columbia Avenue  Plainfield Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue
Harvard Avenue  Plainfield Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue
University Avenue  Plainfield Avenue and W. Chestnut Avenue
Princeton Street  University Avenue and terminus
Rutgers Street        University Avenue and Central Avenue
Center Street        Midland Avenue and Durham Avenue
Martin Street      W. Chestnut Avenue and Durham Avenue

As part of the RENEW Program, Middlesex Water will also be installing exterior meter pits at each customer’s premise. To ensure the continued safety of our customers and our crews, no access to a customer home will be required during this project and work teams will observe social distancing guidelines.

RENEW is part of Middlesex Water’s overall Water for Tomorrow® Program, a multi-million infrastructure investment initiative which consists of various projects designed to replace aging infrastructure and strengthen the Company’s water distribution system for continued service reliability, resiliency and water quality. As part of these upgrades, temporary disruptions of service will be necessary for tie-ins and connection of the new infrastructure to the existing system. Customers can expect to be without water service for periods of time ranging from 2-8 hours depending on the nature of the work, and will be notified via phone message and door hanger in advance of the service interruption on their street.

Middlesex Water will always strive to reduce the project impact on residents. The project is expected to take four months with all affected roadways restored in the spring of 2021.

Project work areas, Frequently Asked Questions and Contact Information can be found at www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew or by calling Middlesex Water at 800-549-3802. Middlesex Water is obtaining funding for the project from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.   The Company determines which water mains are to be replaced based on historical record and asset management records. These records include the size and composition of the existing pipe, the date the pipe was installed and other relevant operational data.

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware.  Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey, Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders.  We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.  To learn more about Middlesex Water, visit www.middlesexwater.com. Please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
Middlesex Water Company
485C Route 1 South
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 638-7549
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.