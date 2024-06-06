Effort Includes Identifying Lead Service Lines for Replacement on Customer-Owned Properties

ISELIN, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlesex Water Company (Middlesex) is launching a $9.7 million project to upgrade Woodbridge, New Jersey’s drinking water infrastructure. Starting in June 2024, the Company’s RENEW initiative will revamp 18,550 linear feet of water mains, including service lines, valves, and hydrants.

Integrated with RENEW, Middlesex’s “Knocking Out Lead” program aims to eliminate lead or galvanized steel service lines. This aligns with New Jersey’s legislation to replace all such lines by 2031. There is no direct cost to customers who meet the criteria for lead and galvanized water line replacement. Those identified lead service lines will be scheduled for future replacement.

“This is the 29th year of our RENEW Program, where we methodically work, each year in a different neighborhood, to maintain system resiliency and protect public health by strategically upgrading water infrastructure,” said Jan Chwiedosiuk, Director of Distribution

The entire listing of streets with planned upgrades, scope of project, along with weekly progress updates will be available on www.waterfortomorrowmwc.com/renew, with lead initiative details at www.middlesexwater.com/customer-care/get-the-lead-out.

RENEW aims for completion in 8-9 months, with road restoration in spring 2025. While minimizing traffic disruptions, temporary service outages may occur, communicated in advance. Meter pits will also be installed for exterior meter placement, enhancing convenience and safety.

Customers can expect 6-8 hour water outages during service line transfers, with timely notifications provided. For inquiries, contact Middlesex Water’s Customer Service at 800-549-3802.

