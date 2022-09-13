Middlesex Water to Participate in Janney Virtual Water Utilities Conference

Breaking News
Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that its Chairman, President and CEO Dennis W. Doll and Corporate Controller Robert J. Capko will be participating in a Virtual Water Utilities Conference hosted by Janney Montgomery Scott on Thursday, September 22 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The Conference is a virtual event to be moderated by Michael Gaugler, Janney Managing Director, Utility & Infrastructure Research. The live presentation as well as a replay of Middlesex Water’s presentation will be available in real time and be posted by the next day at https://wsw.com/webcast/jms8/msex/1636250 or on Middlesex Water’s website www.middlesexwater.com under Investors at the News & Events/Presentations tab. The presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

Media Contact:
Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairs
(732) 638-7549
bsohler@middlesexwater.com 

