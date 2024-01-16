MONTREAL, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to provide new assay results and upcoming work following the identification of a series of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes on the Galinée project, approximately 8 kilometres east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”) (see press release by Midland dated November 2, 2023). The Galinée project is currently wholly owned by Midland and is subject to an option agreement signed with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”) in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023).