Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Results

Summary

  • Net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share
  • New CECL accounting standard adopted as of January 1, 2020, resulting in increase to allowance for credit losses on loans of $12.8 million and higher provision for credit losses on loans
  • Financial results include $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
  • Total deposits increased $106.4 million from the end of the prior quarter, or 9.4% annualized
  • $263 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved through April 16, 2020

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020, which was impacted by an $8.5 million impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) and $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, as well as additional provision for  credit losses on loans resulting from the Company’s adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard.  This compares to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, which was impacted by $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses and a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and net income of $14.0 million, or $0.57 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “I am very pleased with the response of our organization to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.  With the health and safety of our employees and customers being our top priority, we were able to effectively leverage the investments we have made in technology to efficiently transition to remote working for many of our employees and handle the increased use of our digital banking platform by our customers. 

“For 140 years, the communities we serve have counted on Midland to help them manage through difficult times, and this current crisis will be no different.  We are actively working with our customers that have been impacted by COVID-19 to support them through this temporary downturn in the economy.  We were able to quickly establish our process for participating in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and through April 16, 2020, we had 1,292 applications approved by the SBA totaling $263 million in loans for our customers, which will help support more than 26,000 employees in our markets. 

“While the duration of the pandemic and the timing and strength of the eventual economic recovery remain uncertain, we believe we are well positioned from a capital and liquidity standpoint to play a critical role in supporting our communities as we work together to manage through this crisis,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The Company acquired HomeStar Financial Group, Inc. (“HomeStar”) in July 2019, with the core system conversion completed in October 2019. The financial position and results of operations of HomeStar prior to its acquisition date are not included in the Company’s financial results.   

In addition, effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential mortgage servicing rights held-for-sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt.  Excluding these amounts and certain income, adjusted earnings were $2.8 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2020. 

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.6 million gain on the sale of investment securities.  Excluding these amounts and certain other expenses and income, adjusted earnings were $16.1 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 3.48%, compared to 3.56% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 16 and 23 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019, respectively.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019, as a decline in the yield on earning assets was largely offset by a decline in the cost of deposits.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 3.73%.  Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 17 basis points to net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin decreased 24 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the impact of new subordinated debt issued in September 2019 and a decline in the yield on earning assets. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $46.7 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $48.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Excluding accretion income, net interest income decreased $0.6 million from the prior quarter.  Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.3%.  Accretion income for the first quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million.  Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to the acquisition of HomeStar’s loans and securities.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $8.6 million, a decrease of 54.8% from $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease was primarily attributable to an $8.5 million impairment on commercial MSRs in connection with decreases in market interest rates and lower commercial FHA revenue due to decreased loan originations, partially offset by higher wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest income decreased 49.6% from $17.1 million.  The decrease was primarily attributable to the impairment on commercial MSRs and lower commercial FHA revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.7 million, an increase of 5.6% from $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to higher trust fees related to tax preparation and higher estate fees.  Compared to the first quarter of 2019, wealth management revenue increased 14.6%.

Commercial FHA revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded an $8.5 million commercial MSR impairment, compared to a $1.6 million MSR impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company originated $13.3 million in rate lock commitments during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $84.9 million in the prior quarter.  Compared to the first quarter of 2019, commercial FHA revenue decreased $2.0 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $42.7 million, which included $1.0 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $0.5 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale, and a $0.2 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, compared with $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $3.3 million in integration and acquisition expenses, a $1.8 million loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and a $0.1 million loss on residential MSRs held for sale.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and losses on residential MSRs held for sale, the $0.2 million decrease in noninterest expense primarily reflects the initial cost savings from the staffing level adjustments made during the first quarter of 2020. These staffing level adjustments were part of the strategic plan of the Company and unrelated to COVID-19. 

First quarter 2020 noninterest expense also included a $0.9 million increase in reserves for off-balance sheet exposures.

Relative to the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 3.8% from $41.1 million, which included $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses.  Excluding integration and acquisition expenses, the loss on the repurchase of subordinated debt, and loss on MSRs held for sale, noninterest expense was essentially unchanged from the prior year period.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.38 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.40 billion at December 31, 2019 and $4.09 billion at March 31, 2019.  The decrease in total loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to declines in the consumer, commercial real estate and residential real estate portfolios, partially offset by growth in commercial loans and leases.

The decline in the consumer portfolio was mainly attributable to the transfer of approximately $99.7 million of loans to held-for-sale, which are being sold at par as part of the Company’s balance sheet management strategies.

Equipment finance balances increased $40.9 million from December 31, 2019, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio, reflecting management’s efforts to grow the equipment finance business. 

The increase in total loans from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s loan portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.65 billion at March 31, 2020, compared with $4.54 billion at December 31, 2019, and $4.04 billion at March 31, 2019.  The increase in total deposits from December 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to growth in the Company’s lower-cost deposit categories, while the increase from March 31, 2019 was primarily attributable to the addition of HomeStar’s deposits. 

Asset Quality

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted the new CECL accounting standard.  The adoption of CECL resulted in the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans increasing by approximately $12.8 million relative to the allowance held as of December 31, 2019.  In addition, acquired loans totaling $9.8 million previously accounted for as purchased credit impaired and excluded from impaired loans were reclassified as purchased credit deteriorated and are now included in impaired loans as of the adoption date of CECL. 

Nonperforming loans totaled $58.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared with $42.1 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, and $49.3 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2019.  The increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to two commercial real estate relationships coupled with the impact of the reclassification of purchased credit deteriorated loans, partially offset by charge-offs of $10.2 million of non-accrual loans. 

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 were $12.8 million, or 1.18% of average loans on an annualized basis.  Approximately $10.2 million of the net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2020 were related to three loans that had been on non-performing status with specific reserves held against them for at least one year.  These charge-offs were unrelated to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $10.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, which reflects the higher level of net charge-offs experienced in the first quarter and a downgrade in the economic forecast due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.88% of total loans and 66.3% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020, compared with 0.64% of total loans and 66.6% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019.  Following the charge-off of approximately $10.2 million in specific reserves held against three non-performing credits in the first quarter, approximately 95% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at March 31, 2020 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and Midland States Bank was considered to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  Bank Level Ratios as of March 31, 2020 Consolidated Ratios as of March 31, 2020 Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.38%   13.73%   10.50%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.76%   9.76%   8.50%  
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.12%   8.39%   4.00%  
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.76%   8.47%   7.00%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 7.08%   NA
  1. A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
  2. Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 1,062,592 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $19.35 under its stock repurchase program, which authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common stock.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company had $25.4 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 24, 2020, to discuss its financial results.  The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 8169438.  A recorded replay can be accessed through May 1, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 8169438.

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2020 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call.  This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19.  The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.21 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $2.97 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, and insurance and financial planning services. In addition, multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiary. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or follow Midland on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.”  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability.  These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.  Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic, changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or similar terminology.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321

                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Earnings Summary                                          
Net interest income   $ 46,651     $ 48,687     $ 49,450       $ 46,077     $ 45,601    
Provision for credit losses on loans     10,569       5,305       4,361         4,076       3,243    
Noninterest income     8,598       19,014       19,606         19,587       17,075    
Noninterest expense     42,675       46,325       48,025         40,194       41,097    
Income before income taxes     2,005       16,071       16,670         21,394       18,336    
Income taxes     456       3,279       4,015         5,039       4,354    
Net income     1,549       12,792       12,655         16,355       13,982    
Preferred stock dividends, net                 (22 )       34       34    
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,549     $ 12,792     $ 12,677       $ 16,321     $ 13,948    
                                           
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.51     $ 0.51       $ 0.67     $ 0.57    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     24,538,002       24,761,960       24,684,529         24,303,211       24,204,661    
Return on average assets     0.10 %     0.83 %     0.84   %     1.17 %     1.01 %  
Return on average shareholders’ equity     0.96 %     7.71 %     7.71   %     10.43 %     9.23 %  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     1.39 %     11.24 %     11.19   %     15.34 %     13.79 %  
Net interest margin     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70   %     3.76 %     3.73 %  
Efficiency ratio (1)     63.78 %     59.46 %     60.63   %     61.58 %     64.73 %  
                                           
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary                                          
Adjusted earnings (1)   $ 2,806     $ 16,110     $ 16,422       $ 16,196     $ 14,098    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (1)   $ 0.11     $ 0.64     $ 0.66       $ 0.66     $ 0.58    
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     0.19 %     1.04 %     1.09   %     1.16 %     1.02 %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity (1)     1.73 %     9.71 %     10.01   %     10.33 %     9.31 %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)     2.53 %     14.15 %     14.52   %     15.19 %     13.90 %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                                  
                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
     
    For the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Net interest income:                                          
Interest income   $ 61,314       $ 64,444       $ 65,006       $ 60,636       $ 59,432      
Interest expense     14,663         15,757         15,556         14,559         13,831      
Net interest income     46,651         48,687         49,450         46,077         45,601      
Provision for credit losses on loans     10,569         5,305         4,361         4,076         3,243      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans     36,082         43,382         45,089         42,001         42,358      
Noninterest income:                                          
Wealth management revenue     5,677         5,377         5,998         5,504         4,953      
Commercial FHA revenue     1,267         3,702         3,954         4,358         3,295      
Residential mortgage banking revenue     1,755         763         720         611         834      
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,656         2,860         3,008         2,639         2,520      
Interchange revenue     2,833         3,053         3,249         3,010         2,680      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net             635         25         14              
(Impairment) recapture on commercial mortgage servicing rights     (8,468 )       (1,613 )       (1,060 )       559         (25 )    
Other income     2,878         4,237         3,712         2,892         2,818      
Total noninterest income     8,598         19,014         19,606         19,587         17,075      
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     21,063         23,650         25,083         21,134         22,039      
Occupancy and equipment     4,869         4,654         4,793         4,511         4,853      
Data processing     5,334         6,074         5,271         4,821         4,724      
Professional     1,855         1,952         2,348         2,410         2,073      
Amortization of intangible assets     1,762         1,804         1,803         1,673         1,810      
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     496         95         (70 )       (515 )            
Other expense     7,296         8,096         8,797         6,160         5,598      
Total noninterest expense     42,675         46,325         48,025         40,194         41,097      
Income before income taxes     2,005         16,071         16,670         21,394         18,336      
Income taxes     456         3,279         4,015         5,039         4,354      
Net income     1,549         12,792         12,655         16,355         13,982      
Preferred stock dividends, net                     (22 )       34         34      
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677       $ 16,321       $ 13,948      
                                           
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.06       $ 0.52       $ 0.51       $ 0.67       $ 0.58      
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.06       $ 0.51       $ 0.51       $ 0.67       $ 0.57      
                                           
                                         
                                         
                                         
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31, 
(in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 449,396       $ 394,505       $ 409,346       $ 245,415       $ 276,480    
Investment securities     661,894         655,054         668,630         613,026         656,152    
Loans     4,376,204         4,401,410         4,328,835         4,073,527         4,092,106    
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (38,545 )       (28,028 )       (24,917 )       (25,925 )       (23,091 )  
Total loans, net     4,337,659         4,373,382         4,303,918         4,047,602         4,069,015    
Loans held for sale     113,852         16,431         88,322         22,143         16,851    
Premises and equipment, net     90,118         91,055         93,896         94,824         94,514    
Other real estate owned     7,892         6,745         4,890         3,797         2,020    
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     44,566         53,824         54,124         54,191         52,957    
Mortgage servicing rights held for sale     1,460         1,972         1,860         159         257    
Goodwill     172,796         171,758         171,074         164,673         164,673    
Other intangible assets, net     33,124         34,886         36,690         33,893         35,566    
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     143,323         142,423         141,510         140,593         139,686    
Other assets     152,150         144,982         139,644         125,739         133,609    
Total assets   $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055       $ 5,641,780    
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,052,726       $ 1,019,472       $ 1,015,081       $ 902,286       $ 941,344    
Interest-bearing deposits     3,597,914         3,524,782         3,430,090         3,108,921         3,094,944    
Total deposits     4,650,640         4,544,254         4,445,171         4,011,207         4,036,288    
Short-term borrowings     43,578         82,029         122,294         113,844         115,832    
FHLB advances and other borrowings     593,089         493,311         559,932         582,387         669,009    
Subordinated debt     169,505         176,653         192,689         94,215         94,174    
Trust preferred debentures     48,420         48,288         48,165         48,041         47,918    
Other liabilities     71,838         80,571         90,131         56,473         54,391    
Total liabilities     5,577,070         5,425,106         5,458,382         4,906,167         5,017,612    
Total shareholders’ equity     631,160         661,911         655,522         639,888         624,168    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055       $ 5,641,780    
                                         
                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    As of    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Loan Portfolio                                          
Commercial loans and leases   $ 1,439,145     $ 1,387,766     $ 1,292,511     $ 1,149,370     $ 1,122,621    
Commercial real estate     1,507,280       1,526,504       1,622,363       1,524,369       1,560,427    
Construction and land development     208,361       208,733       215,978       250,414       239,376    
Residential real estate     548,014       568,291       587,984       552,406       569,051    
Consumer     673,404       710,116       609,999       596,968       600,631    
Total loans   $ 4,376,204     $ 4,401,410     $ 4,328,835     $ 4,073,527     $ 4,092,106    
                                           
Deposit Portfolio                                          
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,052,726     $ 1,019,472     $ 1,015,081     $ 902,286     $ 941,344    
Interest-bearing:                                          
Checking     1,425,022       1,342,788       1,222,599       1,009,023       968,844    
Money market     849,642       787,662       753,869       732,573       802,036    
Savings     534,457       522,456       526,938       442,017       457,176    
Time     765,870       822,160       833,038       785,337       685,700    
Brokered time     22,923       49,716       93,646       139,971       181,188    
Total deposits   $ 4,650,640     $ 4,544,254     $ 4,445,171     $ 4,011,207     $ 4,036,288    
                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Average Balance Sheets                                          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 337,851     $ 406,526     $ 259,427     $ 162,110     $ 152,078    
Investment securities     662,450       631,294       666,157       636,946       654,764    
Loans     4,384,206       4,359,144       4,352,635       4,086,720       4,128,893    
Loans held for sale     19,844       36,974       31,664       40,177       30,793    
Nonmarketable equity securities     45,124       43,745       44,010       44,217       44,279    
Total interest-earning assets     5,449,475       5,477,683       5,353,893       4,970,170       5,010,807    
Non-earning assets     624,594       649,169       636,028       618,023       618,996    
Total assets   $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921     $ 5,588,193     $ 5,629,803    
                                           
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,549,515     $ 3,490,165     $ 3,429,063     $ 3,107,660     $ 3,093,979    
Short-term borrowings     55,616       104,598       124,183       120,859       135,337    
FHLB advances and other borrowings     532,733       531,419       591,516       607,288       673,250    
Subordinated debt     170,026       182,149       106,090       94,196       94,156    
Trust preferred debentures     48,357       48,229       48,105       47,982       47,848    
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,356,247       4,356,560       4,298,957       3,977,985       4,044,570    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     986,178       1,028,670       967,192       921,115       919,185    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     78,943       83,125       72,610       60,363       51,838    
Shareholders’ equity     652,701       658,497       651,162       628,730       614,210    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,074,069     $ 6,126,852     $ 5,989,921     $ 5,588,193     $ 5,629,803    
                                           
Yields                                          
Earning Assets                                          
Cash and cash equivalents     1.26 %     1.62 %     2.14 %     2.43 %     2.42 %  
Investment securities     3.23 %     3.10 %     3.00 %     3.11 %     3.07 %  
Loans     5.01 %     5.22 %     5.31 %     5.32 %     5.22 %  
Loans held for sale     3.87 %     4.12 %     3.02 %     4.50 %     3.94 %  
Nonmarketable equity securities     5.39 %     5.31 %     5.33 %     5.42 %     5.69 %  
Total interest-earning assets     4.56 %     4.70 %     4.85 %     4.94 %     4.85 %  
                                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                          
Interest-bearing deposits     0.95 %     1.03 %     1.08 %     1.09 %     0.97 %  
Short-term borrowings     0.73 %     0.67 %     0.68 %     0.70 %     0.71 %  
FHLB advances and other borrowings   2.24 %     2.26 %     2.36 %     2.34 %     2.32 %  
Subordinated debt     5.90 %     5.94 %     6.30 %     6.43 %     6.43 %  
Trust preferred debentures     6.02 %     6.41 %     6.83 %     7.17 %     7.38 %  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1.35 %     1.43 %     1.44 %     1.47 %     1.39 %  
                                           
Cost of Deposits     0.74 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %     0.74 %  
                                           
Net Interest Margin     3.48 %     3.56 %     3.70 %     3.76 %     3.73 %  
                                           
                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    As of and for the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Asset Quality                                          
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 40,392     $ 29,876     $ 23,118     $ 21,554     $ 23,999    
Nonperforming loans     58,166       42,082       45,168       50,676       49,262    
Nonperforming assets     67,158       50,027       50,058       54,473       51,282    
Net charge-offs     12,835       2,194       5,369       1,242       1,055    
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.92 %     0.68 %     0.53 %     0.53 %     0.59 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.33 %     0.96 %     1.04 %     1.24 %     1.20 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     1.08 %     0.82 %     0.82 %     0.98 %     0.91 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     0.88 %     0.64 %     0.58 %     0.64 %     0.56 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   66.27 %     66.60 %     55.29 %     51.16 %     46.87 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans     1.18 %     0.20 %     0.49 %     0.12 %     0.10 %  
                                           
Wealth Management                                          
Trust assets under administration   $ 2,967,536     $ 3,409,959     $ 3,281,260     $ 3,125,869     $ 3,097,091    
                                           
Market Data                                          
Book value per share at period end   $ 26.99     $ 27.10     $ 26.93     $ 26.66     $ 26.08    
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 18.19     $ 18.64     $ 18.40     $ 18.36     $ 17.68    
Market price at period end   $ 17.49     $ 28.96     $ 26.05     $ 26.72     $ 24.06    
Shares outstanding at period end     23,381,496       24,420,345       24,338,748       23,897,038       23,827,438    
                                           
Capital                                          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.73 %     14.72 %     14.82 %     13.49 %     13.25 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.76 %     10.52 %     10.35 %     10.85 %     10.65 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.39 %     8.74 %     8.77 %     9.27 %     8.92 %  
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.47 %     9.20 %     9.02 %     9.38 %     9.16 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.08 %     7.74 %     7.58 %     8.20 %     7.74 %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                            
                                           
                                           
                                           
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
                                           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation                                          
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Income before income taxes – GAAP   $ 2,005       $ 16,071       $ 16,670       $ 21,394       $ 18,336    
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                          
Gain on sales of investment securities, net           635         25         14            
Other   (13 )       (6 )               (23 )          
 Total adjustments to noninterest income   (13 )       629         25         (9 )          
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                          
Loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     496         95         (70 )       (515 )          
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     193         1,778                            
Integration and acquisition expenses   1,031         3,332         5,292         286         160    
 Total adjustments to noninterest expense     1,720         5,205         5,222         (229 )       160    
Adjusted earnings pre tax   3,738         20,647         21,867         21,174         18,496    
Adjusted earnings tax     932         4,537         5,445         4,978         4,398    
Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP   2,806         16,110         16,422         16,196         14,098    
Preferred stock dividends, net                     (22 )       34         34    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders – non-GAAP   $ 2,806       $ 16,110       $ 16,444       $ 16,162       $ 14,064    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.11       $ 0.64       $ 0.66       $ 0.66       $ 0.58    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.19   %     1.04   %     1.09   %     1.16   %     1.02 %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity     1.73   %     9.71   %     10.01   %     10.33   %     9.31 %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     2.53   %     14.15   %     14.52   %     15.19   %     13.90 %  
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  
                                           
                                           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                                          
    For the Quarter Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Noninterest expense – GAAP   $ 42,675       $ 46,325       $ 48,025       $ 40,194       $ 41,097      
(Loss) gain on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (496 )       (95 )       70         515              
Loss on repurchase of subordinated debt     (193 )       (1,778 )                            
Integration and acquisition expenses     (1,031 )       (3,332 )       (5,292 )       (286 )       (160 )    
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 40,955       $ 41,120       $ 42,803       $ 40,423       $ 40,937      
                                           
Net interest income – GAAP   $ 46,651       $ 48,687       $ 49,450       $ 46,077       $ 45,601      
Effect of tax-exempt income   485         474         502         526         543      
Adjusted net interest income   47,136         49,161         49,952         46,603         46,144      
                                           
Noninterest income – GAAP   $ 8,598       $ 19,014       $ 19,606       $ 19,587       $ 17,075      
Loan servicing rights impairment (recapture)     8,468         1,613         1,060         (559 )       25      
Gain on sales of investment securities, net           (635 )       (25 )       (14 )            
Other   13         6                 23              
Adjusted noninterest income   17,079         19,998         20,641         19,037         17,100      
                                           
Adjusted total revenue   $ 64,215       $ 69,159       $ 70,593       $ 65,640       $ 63,244      
                                           
Efficiency ratio     63.78   %     59.46   %     60.63   %     61.58   %     64.73   %  
                                           
                                           
                                           
                                           
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share                            
                                           
    As of    
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Shareholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                          
Total shareholders’ equity—GAAP   $ 631,160       $ 661,911       $ 655,522       $ 639,888       $ 624,168      
Adjustments:                                          
  Preferred stock                             (2,684 )       (2,733 )    
  Goodwill     (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )       (164,673 )       (164,673 )    
  Other intangibles, net     (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )       (33,893 )       (35,566 )    
Tangible common equity   $ 425,240       $ 455,267       $ 447,758       $ 438,638       $ 421,196      
                                           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total assets—GAAP   $ 6,208,230       $ 6,087,017       $ 6,113,904       $ 5,546,055       $ 5,641,780      
Adjustments:                                          
  Goodwill     (172,796 )       (171,758 )       (171,074 )       (164,673 )       (164,673 )    
  Other intangibles, net     (33,124 )       (34,886 )       (36,690 )       (33,893 )       (35,566 )    
Tangible assets   $ 6,002,310       $ 5,880,373       $ 5,906,140       $ 5,347,489       $ 5,441,541      
                                           
Common Shares Outstanding     23,381,496         24,420,345         24,338,748         23,897,038         23,827,438      
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     7.08   %     7.74   %     7.58   %     8.20   %     7.74   %  
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 18.19       $ 18.64       $ 18.40       $ 18.36       $ 17.68      
                                           
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)                                    
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   
(dollars in thousands)   2020   2019   2019   2019   2019  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,549       $ 12,792       $ 12,677       $ 16,321       $ 13,948      
                                           
Average total shareholders’ equity—GAAP   $ 652,701       $ 658,497       $ 651,162       $ 628,730       $ 614,210      
Adjustments:                                          
  Preferred stock                     (814 )       (2,708 )       (2,759 )    
  Goodwill     (171,890 )       (171,082 )       (166,389 )       (164,673 )       (164,673 )    
  Other intangibles, net     (33,951 )       (35,745 )       (34,519 )       (34,689 )       (36,438 )    
Average tangible common equity   $ 446,860       $ 451,670       $ 449,440       $ 426,660       $ 410,340      
ROATCE     1.39   %     11.24   %     11.19   %     15.34   %     13.79   %  
                                           

