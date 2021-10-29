Breaking News
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Summary

  • Net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share
  • Total loans increased 8.2% annualized, excluding commercial FHA lines and PPP loans
  • Non-performing loans declined 11.0% from end of prior quarter
  • Net interest margin increased 5 bps from prior quarter to 3.34%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 58.78% from 60.19% in prior quarter
  • Book value and tangible book value per share increased 2.3% and 3.4%, respectively

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included a $3.0 million impairment charge on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”). This compares to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. This also compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We delivered another strong quarter driven by positive trends across most areas of our operations. The contribution of new additions to our commercial banking team and increasing demand helped drive another quarter of solid loan growth. We are also seeing improved asset quality, net interest margin expansion as a result of the elimination of higher cost funding sources, and growth in wealth management revenue following our acquisition of ATG Trust Company earlier this year. The higher level of revenue we are generating is driving further improvement in operating leverage and an increase in pre-provision, pre-tax income.

“We expect to see a continuation of these positive trends in the fourth quarter. We are benefitting from our efforts to increase our presence in higher growth markets in Northern Illinois and St. Louis, which is resulting in the consistent addition of full banking relationships with new commercial clients. Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy, which should lead to continued quality balance sheet growth that we expect to result in a higher level of net interest income, additional operating leverage, and further improvement in our level of profitability,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Adjusted Earnings

Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.8 million of integration and acquisition expenses inclusive of the $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expense, adjusted earnings were $19.8 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.34%, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 7 and 9 basis points to net interest margin in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 7 basis points from the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a reduction in the cost of funds.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin increased from 3.33%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 14 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a reduction in the cost of funds.  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $51.4 million, an increase of 2.6% from $50.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $1.6 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to a lower cost of funds. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan income totaled $2.4 million, including net loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.9 million, in the second quarter of 2021.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 2.8%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to a higher average balance of interest-earning assets and a significant decline in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million, a decrease of 13.1% from $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $3.0 million and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impairments, noninterest income decreased 2.1% primarily due to gains on the sale of other real estate owned that were recognized in the prior quarter.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased 20.0% from $18.9 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a larger impairment on commercial MSRs, lower residential mortgage banking revenue, and lower gains on sales of investment securities, partially offset by higher wealth management revenue.

Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.2 million, an increase of 9.9% from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the full quarter contribution of ATG Trust Company following its acquisition at the beginning of June. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, wealth management revenue increased 29.1%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year and the acquisition of ATG Trust Company.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $41.3 million, compared with $48.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, which included $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue and $3.7 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, integration and acquisition expenses, and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense decreased by $0.3 million.

Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 23.4% from $53.9 million, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $4.92 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $4.84 billion at June 30, 2021 and $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to higher balances of commercial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, partially offset by forgiveness of PPP loans and runoff in the residential real estate portfolio resulting from refinancings.

Equipment finance balances increased $27.5 million from June 30, 2021 to $899.1 million at September 30, 2021, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio.  

Compared to loan balances at September 30, 2020, growth in equipment finance balances, commercial real estate, and consumer loans was offset by declines in residential real estate loans and PPP loans held in the commercial portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $5.60 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $5.20 billion at June 30, 2021, and $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial FHA servicing deposits and inflows of other commercial deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $54.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared with $61.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the disposition of certain loans combined with minimal inflow during the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $3.0 million, or 0.25% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $4.0 million, or 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and $5.3 million, or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020.  

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded due to general improvement in asset quality and economic forecasts, while a negative provision of $0.2 million was recorded for credit losses on available-for-sale securities.  

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.13% of total loans and 101.9% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 95.6% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021. Approximately 96% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2021 was allocated to general reserves.

Capital

At September 30, 2021, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  Bank Level
Ratios as of
Sep. 30, 2021		 Consolidated
Ratios as of
Sep. 30, 2021		 Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.03%   13.10%   10.50%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.17%   9.73%   8.50%  
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.38%   8.16%   4.00%  
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.17%   8.55%   7.00%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.80%   NA

(1)   A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)   Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 210,177 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $24.93 under its stock repurchase program. On September 7, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved modifications to the previously announced stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate repurchase authority to $75 million from $50 million and extended the expiration date of the program to December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $24.9 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 29, 2021, to discuss its financial results. The call can be accessed via telephone at (877) 516-3531; conference ID: 6697900. A recorded replay can be accessed through November 5, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056; conference ID: 6697900.

A slide presentation relating to the third quarter 2021 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation, which contains important information related to the impact of COVID-19. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.09 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.06 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020  
Earnings Summary                                          
Net interest income   $ 51,396       $ 50,110       $ 51,868     $ 53,516     $ 49,980    
Provision for credit losses     (184 )       (455 )       3,565       10,058       11,728    
Noninterest income     15,143         17,417         14,816       14,336       18,919    
Noninterest expense     41,292         48,941         39,079       47,048       53,901    
Income before income taxes     25,431         19,041         24,040       10,746       3,270    
Income taxes     5,883         (1,083 )       5,502       2,413       3,184    
Net income   $ 19,548       $ 20,124       $ 18,538     $ 8,333     $ 86    
                                           
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86       $ 0.88       $ 0.81     $ 0.36     $    
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     22,577,880         22,677,515         22,578,553       22,656,343       22,937,837    
Return on average assets     1.15   %     1.20   %     1.11 %     0.49 %     0.01 %  
Return on average shareholders’ equity     11.90   %     12.59   %     12.04 %     5.32 %     0.05 %  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     16.76   %     17.85   %     17.28 %     7.68 %     0.08 %  
Net interest margin     3.34   %     3.29   %     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %  
Efficiency ratio (1)     58.78   %     60.19   %     56.88 %     58.55 %     57.74 %  
                                           
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                                          
Adjusted earnings   $ 19,616       $ 19,755       $ 18,662     $ 12,471     $ 12,023    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86       $ 0.86       $ 0.82     $ 0.54     $ 0.52    
Adjusted return on average assets     1.15   %     1.17   %     1.12 %     0.73 %     0.72 %  
Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity     11.94   %     12.36   %     12.12 %     7.97 %     7.56 %  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.82   %     17.52   %     17.39 %     11.50 %     11.04 %  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 28,379       $ 26,967       $ 29,051     $ 28,855     $ 28,751    
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.67   %     1.60   %     1.75 %     1.69 %     1.72 %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.    
                                           

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Net interest income:                                        
Interest income   $ 58,490       $ 58,397       $ 60,503       $ 62,712       $ 60,314    
Interest expense     7,094         8,287         8,635         9,196         10,334    
Net interest income     51,396         50,110         51,868         53,516         49,980    
Provision for credit losses:                                        
Provision for credit losses on loans                     3,950         10,000         10,970    
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments             (265 )       (535 )               577    
Provision for other credit losses     (184 )       (190 )       150         58         181    
Total provision for credit losses     (184 )       (455 )       3,565         10,058         11,728    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     51,580         50,565         48,303         43,458         38,252    
Noninterest income:                                        
Wealth management revenue     7,175         6,529         5,931         5,868         5,559    
Commercial FHA revenue     411         342         292         400         926    
Residential mortgage banking revenue     1,287         1,562         1,574         2,285         3,049    
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,268         1,916         1,826         2,149         2,092    
Interchange revenue     3,651         3,797         3,375         3,137         3,283    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     160         377                         1,721    
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     (3,037 )       (1,148 )       (1,275 )       (2,344 )       (1,418 )  
Company-owned life insurance     869         863         860         893         897    
Other income     2,359         3,179         2,233         1,948         2,810    
Total noninterest income     15,143         17,417         14,816         14,336         18,919    
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     22,175         22,071         20,528         22,636         21,118    
Occupancy and equipment     3,701         3,796         3,940         3,531         4,866    
Data processing     6,495         6,288         5,993         5,987         5,721    
Professional     1,738         5,549         2,185         1,912         1,861    
Amortization of intangible assets     1,445         1,470         1,515         1,556         1,557    
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     79         143                 617         188    
Impairment related to facilities optimization                             (10 )       12,651    
FHLB advances prepayment fees             3,669         8         4,872            
Other expense     5,659         5,955         4,910         5,947         5,939    
Total noninterest expense     41,292         48,941         39,079         47,048         53,901    
Income before income taxes     25,431         19,041         24,040         10,746         3,270    
Income taxes     5,883         (1,083 )       5,502         2,413         3,184    
Net income   $ 19,548       $ 20,124       $ 18,538       $ 8,333       $ 86    
                                         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.86       $ 0.88       $ 0.81       $ 0.36       $ 0.00    
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86       $ 0.88       $ 0.81       $ 0.36       $ 0.00    
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 662,643       $ 425,100       $ 631,219       $ 341,640       $ 461,196    
Investment securities     900,319         756,831         690,390         686,135         618,974    
Loans     4,915,554         4,835,866         4,910,806         5,103,331         4,941,466    
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (55,675 )       (58,664 )       (62,687 )       (60,443 )       (52,771 )  
Total loans, net     4,859,879         4,777,202         4,848,119         5,042,888         4,888,695    
Loans held for sale     26,621         12,187         55,174         138,090         62,500    
Premises and equipment, net     71,241         71,803         73,255         74,124         74,967    
Other real estate owned     11,931         12,768         20,304         20,247         15,961    
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     30,916         34,577         36,876         39,276         42,465    
Goodwill     161,904         161,904         161,904         161,904         161,904    
Other intangible assets, net     26,065         27,900         26,867         28,382         29,938    
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     149,146         148,277         146,864         146,004         145,112    
Other assets     193,294         201,461         193,814         189,850         198,333    
Total assets   $ 7,093,959       $ 6,630,010       $ 6,884,786       $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045    
                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 1,672,901       $ 1,366,453       $ 1,522,433       $ 1,469,579       $ 1,355,188    
Interest-bearing deposits     3,928,475         3,829,898         3,818,080         3,631,437         3,673,548    
Total deposits     5,601,376         5,196,351         5,340,513         5,101,016         5,028,736    
Short-term borrowings     66,666         75,985         71,728         68,957         58,625    
FHLB advances and other borrowings     440,171         440,171         529,171         779,171         693,640    
Subordinated debt     138,998         138,906         169,888         169,795         169,702    
Trust preferred debentures     49,235         49,094         48,954         48,814         48,682    
Other liabilities     139,669         81,317         89,065         79,396         78,780    
Total liabilities     6,436,115         5,981,824         6,249,319         6,247,149         6,078,165    
Total shareholders’ equity     657,844         648,186         635,467         621,391         621,880    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,093,959       $ 6,630,010       $ 6,884,786       $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045    
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Loan Portfolio                                        
Commercial loans and leases   $ 1,879,765     $ 1,831,241     $ 1,977,440     $ 2,095,639     $ 1,938,691  
Commercial real estate     1,562,013       1,540,489       1,494,031       1,525,973       1,496,758  
Construction and land development     200,792       212,508       191,870       172,737       177,894  
Residential real estate     344,414       366,612       398,501       442,880       470,829  
Consumer     928,570       885,016       848,964       866,102       857,294  
Total loans   $ 4,915,554     $ 4,835,866     $ 4,910,806     $ 5,103,331     $ 4,941,466  
                                         
Deposit Portfolio                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,672,901     $ 1,366,453     $ 1,522,433     $ 1,469,579     $ 1,355,188  
Interest-bearing:                                        
Checking     1,697,326       1,619,436       1,601,449       1,568,888       1,581,216  
Money market     852,836       787,688       819,455       785,871       826,454  
Savings     665,710       669,277       653,256       597,966       580,748  
Time     688,693       721,502       718,788       655,620       661,872  
Brokered time     23,910       31,995       25,132       23,092       23,258  
Total deposits   $ 5,601,376     $ 5,196,351     $ 5,340,513     $ 5,101,016     $ 5,028,736  
                                         
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Average Balance Sheets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 525,848     $ 509,886     $ 350,061     $ 415,686     $ 491,728  
Investment securities     773,372       734,462       680,202       672,937       628,705  
Loans     4,800,063       4,826,234       4,992,802       4,998,912       4,803,940  
Loans held for sale     15,204       36,299       65,365       45,196       44,880  
Nonmarketable equity securities     43,873       49,388       55,935       51,906       50,765  
Total interest-earning assets     6,158,360       6,156,269       6,144,365       6,184,637       6,020,018  
Non-earning assets     597,153       589,336       602,017       602,716       625,522  
Total assets   $ 6,755,513     $ 6,745,605     $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540  
                                         
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,895,970     $ 3,815,179     $ 3,757,108     $ 3,680,645     $ 3,656,833  
Short-term borrowings     68,103       65,727       75,544       62,432       64,010  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     440,171       519,490       617,504       682,981       693,721  
Subordinated debt     138,954       165,155       169,844       169,751       169,657  
Trust preferred debentures     49,167       49,026       48,887       48,751       48,618  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,592,365       4,614,577       4,668,887       4,644,560       4,632,839  
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,434,193       1,411,428       1,370,604       1,446,359       1,303,963  
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     77,204       78,521       82,230       73,840       75,859  
Shareholders’ equity     651,751       641,079       624,661       622,594       632,879  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 6,755,513     $ 6,745,605     $ 6,746,382     $ 6,787,353     $ 6,645,540  
                                         
Yields                                        
Earning Assets                                        
Cash and cash equivalents     0.16 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %     0.10 %
Investment securities     2.34 %     2.43 %     2.51 %     2.65 %     2.86 %
Loans     4.42 %     4.43 %     4.50 %     4.58 %     4.57 %
Loans held for sale     2.79 %     2.88 %     2.74 %     3.14 %     2.92 %
Nonmarketable equity securities     5.05 %     4.94 %     4.93 %     5.22 %     5.26 %
Total interest-earning assets     3.79 %     3.83 %     4.02 %     4.06 %     4.01 %
                                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                        
Interest-bearing deposits     0.26 %     0.31 %     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.46 %
Short-term borrowings     0.12 %     0.12 %     0.13 %     0.14 %     0.17 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings     1.80 %     1.91 %     1.69 %     1.71 %     1.85 %
Subordinated debt     5.79 %     5.61 %     5.57 %     5.60 %     5.58 %
Trust preferred debentures     3.92 %     4.00 %     4.08 %     4.03 %     4.16 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     0.61 %     0.72 %     0.75 %     0.79 %     0.89 %
                                         
Cost of Deposits     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.25 %     0.26 %     0.34 %
                                         
Net Interest Margin     3.34 %     3.29 %     3.45 %     3.47 %     3.33 %
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
    As of and for the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020  
Asset Quality                                          
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 16,772     $ 20,224     $ 24,819     $ 31,460     $ 28,188    
Nonperforming loans     54,620       61,363       52,826       54,070       67,443    
Nonperforming assets     69,261       76,926       75,004       75,432       84,795    
Net charge-offs     2,989       4,023       1,706       2,328       5,292    
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.34 %     0.42 %     0.51 %     0.62 %     0.57 %  
Nonperforming loans to total loans     1.11 %     1.27 %     1.08 %     1.06 %     1.36 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.98 %     1.16 %     1.09 %     1.10 %     1.27 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.13 %     1.21 %     1.28 %     1.18 %     1.07 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     101.93 %     95.60 %     118.67 %     111.79 %     78.25 %  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.25 %     0.33 %     0.14 %     0.19 %     0.44 %  
                                           
Wealth Management                                          
Trust assets under administration   $ 4,058,168     $ 4,077,581     $ 3,560,427     $ 3,480,759     $ 3,260,893    
                                           
Market Data                                          
Book value per share at period end   $ 29.64     $ 28.96     $ 28.43     $ 27.83     $ 27.51    
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 21.17     $ 20.48     $ 19.98     $ 19.31     $ 19.03    
Market price at period end   $ 24.73     $ 26.27     $ 27.74     $ 17.87     $ 12.85    
Shares outstanding at period end     22,193,141       22,380,492       22,351,740       22,325,471       22,602,844    
                                           
Capital                                          
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     13.10 %     13.11 %     13.73 %     13.24 %     13.34 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.73 %     9.64 %     9.62 %     9.20 %     9.40 %  
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.55 %     8.44 %     8.39 %     7.99 %     8.18 %  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.16 %     8.00 %     7.79 %     7.50 %     7.72 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.80 %     7.12 %     6.67 %     6.46 %     6.61 %  
                                           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.                    
                                           

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                                         
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Income before income taxes – GAAP   $ 25,431       $ 19,041       $ 24,040     $ 10,746       $ 3,270    
Adjustments to noninterest income:                                        
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     160         377                       1,721    
Other income             (27 )       75       3         (17 )  
Total adjustments to noninterest income     160         350         75       3         1,704    
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                                        
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     79         143               617         188    
Impairment related to facilities optimization                           (10 )       12,651    
FHLB advances prepayment fees             3,669         8       4,872            
Integration and acquisition expenses     176         3,771         238       231         1,200    
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     255         7,583         246       5,710         14,039    
Adjusted earnings pre tax     25,526         26,274         24,211       16,453         15,605    
Adjusted earnings tax     5,910         6,519         5,549       3,982         3,582    
Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP   $ 19,616       $ 19,755       $ 18,662     $ 12,471       $ 12,023    
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.86       $ 0.86       $ 0.82     $ 0.54       $ 0.52    
Adjusted return on average assets     1.15   %     1.17   %     1.12 %     0.73   %     0.72   %
Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity     11.94   %     12.36   %     12.12 %     7.97   %     7.56   %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     16.82   %     17.52   %     17.39 %     11.50   %     11.04   %
                                         
                                         
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Adjusted earnings pre tax – non- GAAP   $ 25,526       $ 26,274       $ 24,211     $ 16,453       $ 15,605    
Provision for credit losses     (184 )       (455 )       3,565       10,058         11,728    
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     3,037         1,148         1,275       2,344         1,418    
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings – non-GAAP   $ 28,379       $ 26,967       $ 29,051     $ 28,855       $ 28,751    
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.67   %     1.60   %     1.75 %     1.69   %     1.72   %
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                                         
                                         
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
                                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020
Noninterest expense – GAAP   $ 41,292       $ 48,941       $ 39,079       $ 47,048       $ 53,901    
Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale     (79 )       (143 )               (617 )       (188 )  
Impairment related to facilities optimization                             10         (12,651 )  
FHLB advances prepayment fees             (3,669 )       (8 )       (4,872 )          
Integration and acquisition expenses     (176 )       (3,771 )       (238 )       (231 )       (1,200 )  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 41,037       $ 41,358       $ 38,833       $ 41,338       $ 39,862    
                                         
Net interest income – GAAP   $ 51,396       $ 50,110       $ 51,868       $ 53,516       $ 49,980    
Effect of tax-exempt income     402         383         386         413         430    
Adjusted net interest income     51,798         50,493         52,254         53,929         50,410    
                                         
Noninterest income – GAAP     15,143         17,417         14,816         14,336         18,919    
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights     3,037         1,148         1,275         2,344         1,418    
Gain on sales of investment securities, net     (160 )       (377 )                       (1,721 )  
Other             27         (75 )       (3 )       17    
Adjusted noninterest income     18,020         18,215         16,016         16,677         18,633    
                                         
Adjusted total revenue   $ 69,818       $ 68,709       $ 68,270       $ 70,607       $ 69,043    
                                         
Efficiency ratio     58.78   %     60.19   %     56.88   %     58.55   %     57.74   %
                                         

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.  
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)  
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share  
                                           
    As of  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020  
Shareholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                          
Total shareholders’ equity—GAAP   $ 657,844       $ 648,186       $ 635,467       $ 621,391       $ 621,880      
Adjustments:                                          
Goodwill     (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )    
Other intangible assets, net     (26,065 )       (27,900 )       (26,867 )       (28,382 )       (29,938 )    
Tangible common equity   $ 469,875       $ 458,382       $ 446,696       $ 431,105       $ 430,038      
                                           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                                          
Total assets—GAAP   $ 7,093,959       $ 6,630,010       $ 6,884,786       $ 6,868,540       $ 6,700,045      
Adjustments:                                          
Goodwill     (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )    
Other intangible assets, net     (26,065 )       (27,900 )       (26,867 )       (28,382 )       (29,938 )    
Tangible assets   $ 6,905,990       $ 6,440,206       $ 6,696,015       $ 6,678,254       $ 6,508,203      
                                           
Common Shares Outstanding     22,193,141         22,380,492         22,351,740         22,325,471         22,602,844      
                                           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.80   %     7.12   %     6.67   %     6.46   %     6.61   %  
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 21.17       $ 20.48       $ 19.98       $ 19.31       $ 19.03      
                                           
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)  
                                           
    For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2021   2020   2020  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 19,548       $ 20,124       $ 18,538       $ 8,333       $ 86      
                                           
Average total shareholders’ equity—GAAP   $ 651,751       $ 641,079       $ 624,661       $ 622,594       $ 632,879      
Adjustments:                                          
Goodwill     (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (161,904 )       (168,771 )    
Other intangible assets, net     (27,132 )       (26,931 )       (27,578 )       (29,123 )       (30,690 )    
Average tangible common equity   $ 462,715       $ 452,244       $ 435,179       $ 431,567       $ 433,418      
ROATCE     16.76   %     17.85   %     17.28   %     7.68   %     0.08   %  
                                           

