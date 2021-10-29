Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results

Summary
- Net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share
- Total loans increased 8.2% annualized, excluding commercial FHA lines and PPP loans
- Non-performing loans declined 11.0% from end of prior quarter
- Net interest margin increased 5 bps from prior quarter to 3.34%
- Efficiency ratio improved to 58.78% from 60.19% in prior quarter
- Book value and tangible book value per share increased 2.3% and 3.4%, respectively
EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $19.5 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included a $3.0 million impairment charge on commercial mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”). This compares to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021, which included a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. This also compares to net income of $86 thousand, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, which included $13.9 million of charges primarily related to the Company’s branch and facilities optimization plan.
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We delivered another strong quarter driven by positive trends across most areas of our operations. The contribution of new additions to our commercial banking team and increasing demand helped drive another quarter of solid loan growth. We are also seeing improved asset quality, net interest margin expansion as a result of the elimination of higher cost funding sources, and growth in wealth management revenue following our acquisition of ATG Trust Company earlier this year. The higher level of revenue we are generating is driving further improvement in operating leverage and an increase in pre-provision, pre-tax income.
“We expect to see a continuation of these positive trends in the fourth quarter. We are benefitting from our efforts to increase our presence in higher growth markets in Northern Illinois and St. Louis, which is resulting in the consistent addition of full banking relationships with new commercial clients. Our loan and deposit pipelines remain healthy, which should lead to continued quality balance sheet growth that we expect to result in a higher level of net interest income, additional operating leverage, and further improvement in our level of profitability,” said Mr. Ludwig.
Adjusted Earnings
Financial results for the second quarter of 2021 were impacted by a $6.8 million tax benefit related to the settlement of a prior tax issue, $3.8 million of integration and acquisition expenses inclusive of the $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement, and a $3.7 million charge related to the prepayment of a longer-term FHLB advance. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expense, adjusted earnings were $19.8 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.
Financial results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), $1.7 million in gains on sales of investment securities, and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding these amounts and certain other income and expenses, adjusted earnings were $12.0 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020.
A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net income according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.34%, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 7 and 9 basis points to net interest margin in the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 7 basis points from the second quarter of 2021, due primarily to a reduction in the cost of funds.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest margin increased from 3.33%. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 14 basis points to net interest margin in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 8 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a reduction in the cost of funds.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $51.4 million, an increase of 2.6% from $50.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Excluding accretion income, net interest income increased $1.6 million from the prior quarter, which was primarily due to a lower cost of funds. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. PPP loan income totaled $2.4 million, including net loan origination fees of $2.1 million, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million, including net loan origination fees of $1.9 million, in the second quarter of 2021.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $1.4 million, or 2.8%. Accretion income for the third quarter of 2020 was $2.1 million. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest income increased primarily due to a higher average balance of interest-earning assets and a significant decline in the cost of funds.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.1 million, a decrease of 13.1% from $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Impairment on commercial MSRs impacted noninterest income by $3.0 million and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2021, respectively. Excluding the impairments, noninterest income decreased 2.1% primarily due to gains on the sale of other real estate owned that were recognized in the prior quarter.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income decreased 20.0% from $18.9 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a larger impairment on commercial MSRs, lower residential mortgage banking revenue, and lower gains on sales of investment securities, partially offset by higher wealth management revenue.
Wealth management revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $7.2 million, an increase of 9.9% from the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the full quarter contribution of ATG Trust Company following its acquisition at the beginning of June. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, wealth management revenue increased 29.1%, primarily due to the increase in assets under administration over the past year and the acquisition of ATG Trust Company.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $41.3 million, compared with $48.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, which included $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue and $3.7 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees. Excluding the professional fees related to the settlement of the prior tax issue, FHLB advance prepayment fees, integration and acquisition expenses, and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense decreased by $0.3 million.
Relative to the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense decreased 23.4% from $53.9 million, which included $13.9 million in charges primarily related to the branch and facilities optimization plan (integration and acquisition expenses), and a $0.2 million loss on residential MSRs held-for-sale. Excluding the integration and acquisition expenses and losses on residential MSRs held-for-sale, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding were $4.92 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $4.84 billion at June 30, 2021 and $4.94 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total loans from June 30, 2021 was primarily attributable to higher balances of commercial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, partially offset by forgiveness of PPP loans and runoff in the residential real estate portfolio resulting from refinancings.
Equipment finance balances increased $27.5 million from June 30, 2021 to $899.1 million at September 30, 2021, which are booked within the commercial loans and leases portfolio.
Compared to loan balances at September 30, 2020, growth in equipment finance balances, commercial real estate, and consumer loans was offset by declines in residential real estate loans and PPP loans held in the commercial portfolio.
Deposits
Total deposits were $5.60 billion at September 30, 2021, compared with $5.20 billion at June 30, 2021, and $5.03 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial FHA servicing deposits and inflows of other commercial deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $54.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared with $61.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily attributable to the disposition of certain loans combined with minimal inflow during the third quarter of 2021. At September 30, 2020, nonperforming loans totaled $67.4 million, or 1.36% of total loans.
Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $3.0 million, or 0.25% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $4.0 million, or 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021 and $5.3 million, or 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020.
The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded due to general improvement in asset quality and economic forecasts, while a negative provision of $0.2 million was recorded for credit losses on available-for-sale securities.
The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.13% of total loans and 101.9% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 95.6% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021. Approximately 96% of the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2021 was allocated to general reserves.
Capital
At September 30, 2021, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:
|Bank Level
Ratios as of
Sep. 30, 2021
|Consolidated
Ratios as of
Sep. 30, 2021
|Minimum
Regulatory
Requirements (2)
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.03%
|13.10%
|10.50%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.17%
|9.73%
|8.50%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.38%
|8.16%
|4.00%
|Common equity Tier 1 capital
|11.17%
|8.55%
|7.00%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|NA
|6.80%
|NA
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 210,177 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $24.93 under its stock repurchase program. On September 7, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved modifications to the previously announced stock repurchase program, which increased the aggregate repurchase authority to $75 million from $50 million and extended the expiration date of the program to December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $24.9 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.
About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.09 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.06 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state and local government laws, regulations and orders in connection with the pandemic; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Earnings Summary
|Net interest income
|$
|51,396
|$
|50,110
|$
|51,868
|$
|53,516
|$
|49,980
|Provision for credit losses
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|10,058
|11,728
|Noninterest income
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|14,336
|18,919
|Noninterest expense
|41,292
|48,941
|39,079
|47,048
|53,901
|Income before income taxes
|25,431
|19,041
|24,040
|10,746
|3,270
|Income taxes
|5,883
|(1,083
|)
|5,502
|2,413
|3,184
|Net income
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|$
|8,333
|$
|86
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.36
|$
|–
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|22,577,880
|22,677,515
|22,578,553
|22,656,343
|22,937,837
|Return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.01
|%
|Return on average shareholders’ equity
|11.90
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.04
|%
|5.32
|%
|0.05
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|16.76
|%
|17.85
|%
|17.28
|%
|7.68
|%
|0.08
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.34
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.33
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|58.78
|%
|60.19
|%
|56.88
|%
|58.55
|%
|57.74
|%
|Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)
|Adjusted earnings
|$
|19,616
|$
|19,755
|$
|18,662
|$
|12,471
|$
|12,023
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.72
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity
|11.94
|%
|12.36
|%
|12.12
|%
|7.97
|%
|7.56
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|16.82
|%
|17.52
|%
|17.39
|%
|11.50
|%
|11.04
|%
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|$
|28,379
|$
|26,967
|$
|29,051
|$
|28,855
|$
|28,751
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.72
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Net interest income:
|Interest income
|$
|58,490
|$
|58,397
|$
|60,503
|$
|62,712
|$
|60,314
|Interest expense
|7,094
|8,287
|8,635
|9,196
|10,334
|Net interest income
|51,396
|50,110
|51,868
|53,516
|49,980
|Provision for credit losses:
|Provision for credit losses on loans
|–
|–
|3,950
|10,000
|10,970
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|–
|(265
|)
|(535
|)
|–
|577
|Provision for other credit losses
|(184
|)
|(190
|)
|150
|58
|181
|Total provision for credit losses
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|10,058
|11,728
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|51,580
|50,565
|48,303
|43,458
|38,252
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management revenue
|7,175
|6,529
|5,931
|5,868
|5,559
|Commercial FHA revenue
|411
|342
|292
|400
|926
|Residential mortgage banking revenue
|1,287
|1,562
|1,574
|2,285
|3,049
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,268
|1,916
|1,826
|2,149
|2,092
|Interchange revenue
|3,651
|3,797
|3,375
|3,137
|3,283
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|160
|377
|–
|–
|1,721
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|(3,037
|)
|(1,148
|)
|(1,275
|)
|(2,344
|)
|(1,418
|)
|Company-owned life insurance
|869
|863
|860
|893
|897
|Other income
|2,359
|3,179
|2,233
|1,948
|2,810
|Total noninterest income
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|14,336
|18,919
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|22,175
|22,071
|20,528
|22,636
|21,118
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,701
|3,796
|3,940
|3,531
|4,866
|Data processing
|6,495
|6,288
|5,993
|5,987
|5,721
|Professional
|1,738
|5,549
|2,185
|1,912
|1,861
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,445
|1,470
|1,515
|1,556
|1,557
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|79
|143
|–
|617
|188
|Impairment related to facilities optimization
|–
|–
|–
|(10
|)
|12,651
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|–
|3,669
|8
|4,872
|–
|Other expense
|5,659
|5,955
|4,910
|5,947
|5,939
|Total noninterest expense
|41,292
|48,941
|39,079
|47,048
|53,901
|Income before income taxes
|25,431
|19,041
|24,040
|10,746
|3,270
|Income taxes
|5,883
|(1,083
|)
|5,502
|2,413
|3,184
|Net income
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|$
|8,333
|$
|86
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.00
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.00
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|662,643
|$
|425,100
|$
|631,219
|$
|341,640
|$
|461,196
|Investment securities
|900,319
|756,831
|690,390
|686,135
|618,974
|Loans
|4,915,554
|4,835,866
|4,910,806
|5,103,331
|4,941,466
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|(55,675
|)
|(58,664
|)
|(62,687
|)
|(60,443
|)
|(52,771
|)
|Total loans, net
|4,859,879
|4,777,202
|4,848,119
|5,042,888
|4,888,695
|Loans held for sale
|26,621
|12,187
|55,174
|138,090
|62,500
|Premises and equipment, net
|71,241
|71,803
|73,255
|74,124
|74,967
|Other real estate owned
|11,931
|12,768
|20,304
|20,247
|15,961
|Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value
|30,916
|34,577
|36,876
|39,276
|42,465
|Goodwill
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|161,904
|Other intangible assets, net
|26,065
|27,900
|26,867
|28,382
|29,938
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|149,146
|148,277
|146,864
|146,004
|145,112
|Other assets
|193,294
|201,461
|193,814
|189,850
|198,333
|Total assets
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|$
|6,868,540
|$
|6,700,045
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,672,901
|$
|1,366,453
|$
|1,522,433
|$
|1,469,579
|$
|1,355,188
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,928,475
|3,829,898
|3,818,080
|3,631,437
|3,673,548
|Total deposits
|5,601,376
|5,196,351
|5,340,513
|5,101,016
|5,028,736
|Short-term borrowings
|66,666
|75,985
|71,728
|68,957
|58,625
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|440,171
|440,171
|529,171
|779,171
|693,640
|Subordinated debt
|138,998
|138,906
|169,888
|169,795
|169,702
|Trust preferred debentures
|49,235
|49,094
|48,954
|48,814
|48,682
|Other liabilities
|139,669
|81,317
|89,065
|79,396
|78,780
|Total liabilities
|6,436,115
|5,981,824
|6,249,319
|6,247,149
|6,078,165
|Total shareholders’ equity
|657,844
|648,186
|635,467
|621,391
|621,880
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|$
|6,868,540
|$
|6,700,045
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Loan Portfolio
|Commercial loans and leases
|$
|1,879,765
|$
|1,831,241
|$
|1,977,440
|$
|2,095,639
|$
|1,938,691
|Commercial real estate
|1,562,013
|1,540,489
|1,494,031
|1,525,973
|1,496,758
|Construction and land development
|200,792
|212,508
|191,870
|172,737
|177,894
|Residential real estate
|344,414
|366,612
|398,501
|442,880
|470,829
|Consumer
|928,570
|885,016
|848,964
|866,102
|857,294
|Total loans
|$
|4,915,554
|$
|4,835,866
|$
|4,910,806
|$
|5,103,331
|$
|4,941,466
|Deposit Portfolio
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,672,901
|$
|1,366,453
|$
|1,522,433
|$
|1,469,579
|$
|1,355,188
|Interest-bearing:
|Checking
|1,697,326
|1,619,436
|1,601,449
|1,568,888
|1,581,216
|Money market
|852,836
|787,688
|819,455
|785,871
|826,454
|Savings
|665,710
|669,277
|653,256
|597,966
|580,748
|Time
|688,693
|721,502
|718,788
|655,620
|661,872
|Brokered time
|23,910
|31,995
|25,132
|23,092
|23,258
|Total deposits
|$
|5,601,376
|$
|5,196,351
|$
|5,340,513
|$
|5,101,016
|$
|5,028,736
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Average Balance Sheets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|525,848
|$
|509,886
|$
|350,061
|$
|415,686
|$
|491,728
|Investment securities
|773,372
|734,462
|680,202
|672,937
|628,705
|Loans
|4,800,063
|4,826,234
|4,992,802
|4,998,912
|4,803,940
|Loans held for sale
|15,204
|36,299
|65,365
|45,196
|44,880
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|43,873
|49,388
|55,935
|51,906
|50,765
|Total interest-earning assets
|6,158,360
|6,156,269
|6,144,365
|6,184,637
|6,020,018
|Non-earning assets
|597,153
|589,336
|602,017
|602,716
|625,522
|Total assets
|$
|6,755,513
|$
|6,745,605
|$
|6,746,382
|$
|6,787,353
|$
|6,645,540
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,895,970
|$
|3,815,179
|$
|3,757,108
|$
|3,680,645
|$
|3,656,833
|Short-term borrowings
|68,103
|65,727
|75,544
|62,432
|64,010
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|440,171
|519,490
|617,504
|682,981
|693,721
|Subordinated debt
|138,954
|165,155
|169,844
|169,751
|169,657
|Trust preferred debentures
|49,167
|49,026
|48,887
|48,751
|48,618
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,592,365
|4,614,577
|4,668,887
|4,644,560
|4,632,839
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,434,193
|1,411,428
|1,370,604
|1,446,359
|1,303,963
|Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|77,204
|78,521
|82,230
|73,840
|75,859
|Shareholders’ equity
|651,751
|641,079
|624,661
|622,594
|632,879
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|6,755,513
|$
|6,745,605
|$
|6,746,382
|$
|6,787,353
|$
|6,645,540
|Yields
|Earning Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|0.16
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.10
|%
|Investment securities
|2.34
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.86
|%
|Loans
|4.42
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.58
|%
|4.57
|%
|Loans held for sale
|2.79
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.14
|%
|2.92
|%
|Nonmarketable equity securities
|5.05
|%
|4.94
|%
|4.93
|%
|5.22
|%
|5.26
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3.79
|%
|3.83
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.01
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.26
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.46
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.17
|%
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1.80
|%
|1.91
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.85
|%
|Subordinated debt
|5.79
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.57
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.58
|%
|Trust preferred debentures
|3.92
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.16
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.61
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.89
|%
|Cost of Deposits
|0.19
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.34
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.34
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.33
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Asset Quality
|Loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|16,772
|$
|20,224
|$
|24,819
|$
|31,460
|$
|28,188
|Nonperforming loans
|54,620
|61,363
|52,826
|54,070
|67,443
|Nonperforming assets
|69,261
|76,926
|75,004
|75,432
|84,795
|Net charge-offs
|2,989
|4,023
|1,706
|2,328
|5,292
|Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|0.34
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.57
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.36
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.98
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.13
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.07
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|101.93
|%
|95.60
|%
|118.67
|%
|111.79
|%
|78.25
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.25
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.44
|%
|Wealth Management
|Trust assets under administration
|$
|4,058,168
|$
|4,077,581
|$
|3,560,427
|$
|3,480,759
|$
|3,260,893
|Market Data
|Book value per share at period end
|$
|29.64
|$
|28.96
|$
|28.43
|$
|27.83
|$
|27.51
|Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
|$
|21.17
|$
|20.48
|$
|19.98
|$
|19.31
|$
|19.03
|Market price at period end
|$
|24.73
|$
|26.27
|$
|27.74
|$
|17.87
|$
|12.85
|Shares outstanding at period end
|22,193,141
|22,380,492
|22,351,740
|22,325,471
|22,602,844
|Capital
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|13.10
|%
|13.11
|%
|13.73
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.34
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|9.73
|%
|9.64
|%
|9.62
|%
|9.20
|%
|9.40
|%
|Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets
|8.55
|%
|8.44
|%
|8.39
|%
|7.99
|%
|8.18
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|8.16
|%
|8.00
|%
|7.79
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.72
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
|6.80
|%
|7.12
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.46
|%
|6.61
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
|Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Income before income taxes – GAAP
|$
|25,431
|$
|19,041
|$
|24,040
|$
|10,746
|$
|3,270
|Adjustments to noninterest income:
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|160
|377
|–
|–
|1,721
|Other income
|–
|(27
|)
|75
|3
|(17
|)
|Total adjustments to noninterest income
|160
|350
|75
|3
|1,704
|Adjustments to noninterest expense:
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|79
|143
|–
|617
|188
|Impairment related to facilities optimization
|–
|–
|–
|(10
|)
|12,651
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|–
|3,669
|8
|4,872
|–
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|176
|3,771
|238
|231
|1,200
|Total adjustments to noninterest expense
|255
|7,583
|246
|5,710
|14,039
|Adjusted earnings pre tax
|25,526
|26,274
|24,211
|16,453
|15,605
|Adjusted earnings tax
|5,910
|6,519
|5,549
|3,982
|3,582
|Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP
|$
|19,616
|$
|19,755
|$
|18,662
|$
|12,471
|$
|12,023
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.72
|%
|Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity
|11.94
|%
|12.36
|%
|12.12
|%
|7.97
|%
|7.56
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|16.82
|%
|17.52
|%
|17.39
|%
|11.50
|%
|11.04
|%
|Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Adjusted earnings pre tax – non- GAAP
|$
|25,526
|$
|26,274
|$
|24,211
|$
|16,453
|$
|15,605
|Provision for credit losses
|(184
|)
|(455
|)
|3,565
|10,058
|11,728
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|3,037
|1,148
|1,275
|2,344
|1,418
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings – non-GAAP
|$
|28,379
|$
|26,967
|$
|29,051
|$
|28,855
|$
|28,751
|Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets
|1.67
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.72
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Noninterest expense – GAAP
|$
|41,292
|$
|48,941
|$
|39,079
|$
|47,048
|$
|53,901
|Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale
|(79
|)
|(143
|)
|–
|(617
|)
|(188
|)
|Impairment related to facilities optimization
|–
|–
|–
|10
|(12,651
|)
|FHLB advances prepayment fees
|–
|(3,669
|)
|(8
|)
|(4,872
|)
|–
|Integration and acquisition expenses
|(176
|)
|(3,771
|)
|(238
|)
|(231
|)
|(1,200
|)
|Adjusted noninterest expense
|$
|41,037
|$
|41,358
|$
|38,833
|$
|41,338
|$
|39,862
|Net interest income – GAAP
|$
|51,396
|$
|50,110
|$
|51,868
|$
|53,516
|$
|49,980
|Effect of tax-exempt income
|402
|383
|386
|413
|430
|Adjusted net interest income
|51,798
|50,493
|52,254
|53,929
|50,410
|Noninterest income – GAAP
|15,143
|17,417
|14,816
|14,336
|18,919
|Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights
|3,037
|1,148
|1,275
|2,344
|1,418
|Gain on sales of investment securities, net
|(160
|)
|(377
|)
|–
|–
|(1,721
|)
|Other
|–
|27
|(75
|)
|(3
|)
|17
|Adjusted noninterest income
|18,020
|18,215
|16,016
|16,677
|18,633
|Adjusted total revenue
|$
|69,818
|$
|68,709
|$
|68,270
|$
|70,607
|$
|69,043
|Efficiency ratio
|58.78
|%
|60.19
|%
|56.88
|%
|58.55
|%
|57.74
|%
|MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
|As of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Shareholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|Total shareholders’ equity—GAAP
|$
|657,844
|$
|648,186
|$
|635,467
|$
|621,391
|$
|621,880
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(26,065
|)
|(27,900
|)
|(26,867
|)
|(28,382
|)
|(29,938
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|469,875
|$
|458,382
|$
|446,696
|$
|431,105
|$
|430,038
|Total Assets to Tangible Assets:
|Total assets—GAAP
|$
|7,093,959
|$
|6,630,010
|$
|6,884,786
|$
|6,868,540
|$
|6,700,045
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(26,065
|)
|(27,900
|)
|(26,867
|)
|(28,382
|)
|(29,938
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|6,905,990
|$
|6,440,206
|$
|6,696,015
|$
|6,678,254
|$
|6,508,203
|Common Shares Outstanding
|22,193,141
|22,380,492
|22,351,740
|22,325,471
|22,602,844
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
|6.80
|%
|7.12
|%
|6.67
|%
|6.46
|%
|6.61
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|21.17
|$
|20.48
|$
|19.98
|$
|19.31
|$
|19.03
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,548
|$
|20,124
|$
|18,538
|$
|8,333
|$
|86
|Average total shareholders’ equity—GAAP
|$
|651,751
|$
|641,079
|$
|624,661
|$
|622,594
|$
|632,879
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(161,904
|)
|(168,771
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(27,132
|)
|(26,931
|)
|(27,578
|)
|(29,123
|)
|(30,690
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|462,715
|$
|452,244
|$
|435,179
|$
|431,567
|$
|433,418
|ROATCE
|16.76
|%
|17.85
|%
|17.28
|%
|7.68
|%
|0.08
|%
