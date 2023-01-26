Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million , or $1.30 per diluted share

$17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps, $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and $3.5 million impairment on other real estate owned

Total loans increased 7.0% annualized from prior quarter

Tangible book value per share increased 4.0% from end of prior quarter

Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased 24 basis points from end of prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $23.5 million, or $1.04, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $23.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “Our fourth quarter performance completed a very successful year in which we generated a record level of earnings. For the full year, we generated return on assets of 1.31%, up from 1.18% in 2021, and return on tangible common equity of 20.8%, up from 17.9% in 2021. In the fourth quarter, our solid financial performance resulted in significant growth in both book value and tangible book value per share, as well as increases in most of our capital ratios.

“As we begin 2023, we are maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and expect a relatively low level of loan growth until economic conditions improve. Even with a lower level of loan growth, we believe that we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial performance as we get additional leverage from the investments in talent and technology that we have made over the past few years. While we expect the macro environment to be challenging, particularly in the first half of the year, we believe that we will deliver strong results for our shareholders as we continue executing on our long-term strategies to enhance the value of the Midland franchise,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $63.6 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.7%, from $64.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to increased deposit costs. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 17.0%, from $54.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average balances of interest-earning assets, a more favorable asset mix, and higher yields on interest-earning assets. Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees recognized as loan interest income totaled $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.50%, compared to 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022 as an increase in the cost of deposits more than offset the increase in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of PPP loan fees to net interest margin was 1 basis point during the third quarter of 2022, while the fourth quarter of 2022 had no PPP loan fee impact. Additionally, the contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3 basis points during the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 3.25%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and a more favorable mix of interest-earning assets. PPP loan fees recognized as loan interest income contributed 9 basis points to net interest margin and acquired loan discount accretion contributed 4 basis points to net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.8 million and was positively impacted by a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps. Excluding this transaction, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million compared to $15.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $22.5 million and was positively impacted by $3.9 million in unrealized income on equity investments, a $1.8 million gain on the termination of an FHLB interest rate swap, and a $1.0 million gain on company-owned life insurance. Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights negatively impacted noninterest income by $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income decreased from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to declines in wealth management and residential mortgage banking revenue.

Wealth management revenue was $6.2 million for both the third and fourth quarters of 2022. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue decreased 13.2%, primarily due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $49.9 million, an increase of 14.8% from $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale and OREO impairment charges of $3.5 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 9.1% from $45.8 million. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.9 million FHLB advance prepayment fees and $0.2 million in integration and acquisition expenses. Excluding these adjustments, noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased $2.4 million, primarily due to a modest increase in staffing levels and increases across most expense items consistent with the growth of the Company including the full quarter impact of the branch purchase completed in June 2022.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $6.31 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.20 billion at September 30, 2022, and $5.22 billion at December 31, 2021. The growth in total loans from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to higher balances of consumer and construction and land development loans.

Equipment finance balances increased from $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022 to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022.

Compared to loan balances at December 31, 2021, the Company experienced growth in all loan portfolios with the exception of commercial FHA warehouse lines and PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022, compared with $6.40 billion at September 30, 2022, and $6.11 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to a decline in noninterest-bearing demand partially offset by a small increase in interest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $49.4 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared with $46.9 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $42.6 million, or 0.81% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, or 0.03% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.21% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022, and $4.6 million, or 0.37% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans and negative economic forecasts. Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.6 million was also recorded during the quarter.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.97% of total loans and 123.53% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 0.95% of total loans and 125.08% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

As of December 31, 2022 Midland States

Bank Midland States

Bancorp, Inc. Minimum

Regulatory

Requirements(2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.51% 12.38% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.71% 10.21% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90% 9.43% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 10.71% 7.77% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) N/A 6.06% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Since the beginning of 2022, the impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio has resulted in an $89.0 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income, which has negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $4.02, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio by 117 basis points.

On August 24, 2022, the Company issued and sold 4,600,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Company’s 7.75% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, par value $2.00 per share (the “Series A preferred stock”), with a liquidation preference of $25 per depositary share (equivalent to $1,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock). The Series A preferred stock qualifies as Tier 1 capital for purposes of regulatory capital calculations. The gross proceeds were $115.0 million while net proceeds from the issuance of the Series A preferred stock, after deducting $4.5 million of offering costs, including the underwriting discount and other expenses, were $110.5 million. The Company declared and paid $3.2 million of preferred dividends during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program. On December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. The previous repurchase plan terminated on December 31, 2022.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.86 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.60 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “propose,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 63,550 $ 64,024 $ 61,334 $ 56,827 $ 54,301 Provision for credit losses 3,544 6,974 5,441 4,167 467 Noninterest income 33,839 15,826 14,613 15,613 22,523 Noninterest expense 49,943 43,496 41,339 40,884 45,757 Income before income taxes 43,902 29,380 29,167 27,389 30,600 Income taxes 11,030 5,859 7,284 6,640 7,493 Net income 32,872 23,521 21,883 20,749 23,107 Preferred dividends 3,169 — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 29,703 $ 23,521 $ 21,883 $ 20,749 $ 23,107 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 22,503,611 22,390,438 22,360,819 22,350,307 22,350,771 Return on average assets 1.66 % 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.26 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 17.41 % 13.31 % 13.65 % 12.80 % 14.04 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 25.89 % 20.20 % 19.14 % 17.84 % 19.69 % Net interest margin 3.50 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.50 % 3.25 % Efficiency ratio(1) 58.26 % 54.26 % 53.10 % 55.73 % 52.61 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,278 $ 23,568 $ 22,191 $ 20,815 $ 25,416 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 1.04 $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.39 % Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 11.89 % 13.34 % 13.84 % 12.84 % 15.44 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.80 % 20.24 % 19.41 % 17.89 % 21.65 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 33,165 $ 36,415 $ 35,902 $ 32,041 $ 36,324 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.68 % 1.89 % 1.95 % 1.79 % 1.98 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net interest income: Interest income $ 90,215 $ 79,556 $ 69,236 $ 62,748 $ 60,427 Interest expense 26,665 15,532 7,902 5,921 6,126 Net interest income 63,550 64,024 61,334 56,827 54,301 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 2,950 6,974 4,741 4,132 — Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 594 — 700 256 388 Provision for other credit losses — — — (221 ) 79 Total provision for credit losses 3,544 6,974 5,441 4,167 467 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 60,006 57,050 55,893 52,660 53,834 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 6,227 6,199 6,143 7,139 7,176 Residential mortgage banking revenue 316 210 384 599 1,103 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,511 2,597 2,304 2,068 2,338 Interchange revenue 3,478 3,531 3,590 3,280 3,677 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net — (129 ) (101 ) — — Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps 17,531 — — — 1,845 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — (869 ) (394 ) (2,072 ) Company-owned life insurance 796 929 840 1,019 1,904 Other income 2,980 2,489 2,322 1,902 6,552 Total noninterest income 33,839 15,826 14,613 15,613 22,523 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,901 22,889 22,645 21,870 22,109 Occupancy and equipment 3,748 3,850 3,489 3,755 3,429 Data processing 6,302 6,093 6,082 5,873 5,819 Professional 1,726 1,693 1,516 1,972 1,499 Amortization of intangible assets 1,333 1,361 1,318 1,398 1,425 Other real estate owned 3,779 582 309 518 243 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale 3,250 — — — — FHLB advances prepayment fees — — — — 4,859 Other expense 6,904 7,028 5,980 5,498 6,374 Total noninterest expense 49,943 43,496 41,339 40,884 45,757 Income before income taxes 43,902 29,380 29,167 27,389 30,600 Income taxes 11,030 5,859 7,284 6,640 7,493 Net income 32,872 23,521 21,883 20,749 23,107 Preferred stock dividends 3,169 — — — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 29,703 $ 23,521 $ 21,883 $ 20,749 $ 23,107 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.31 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.03 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.30 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.02

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,321 $ 313,188 $ 270,117 $ 332,264 $ 680,371 Investment securities 776,860 690,504 769,278 858,246 916,132 Loans 6,306,467 6,198,451 5,795,544 5,539,961 5,224,801 Allowance for credit losses on loans (61,051 ) (58,639 ) (54,898 ) (52,938 ) (51,062 ) Total loans, net 6,245,416 6,139,812 5,740,646 5,487,023 5,173,739 Loans held for sale 1,286 4,338 5,298 8,931 32,045 Premises and equipment, net 78,293 77,519 77,668 77,857 79,220 Other real estate owned 6,729 11,141 11,131 11,537 12,059 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 1,205 1,297 25,879 27,484 28,865 Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale 20,745 23,995 — — — Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 20,866 22,198 23,559 22,976 24,374 Company-owned life insurance 150,443 149,648 148,900 148,060 148,378 Other assets 241,433 226,333 201,432 202,433 186,718 Total assets $ 7,855,501 $ 7,821,877 $ 7,435,812 $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,935,773 $ 2,025,237 $ 1,972,261 $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 Interest-bearing deposits 4,428,879 4,370,015 4,212,177 4,092,507 3,864,947 Total deposits 6,364,652 6,395,252 6,184,438 6,057,539 6,110,648 Short-term borrowings 42,311 58,518 67,689 60,352 76,803 FHLB advances and other borrowings 460,000 360,000 285,000 310,171 310,171 Subordinated debt 99,772 139,370 139,277 139,184 139,091 Trust preferred debentures 49,975 49,824 49,674 49,524 49,374 Other liabilities 80,217 79,634 73,546 76,959 93,881 Total liabilities 7,096,927 7,082,598 6,799,624 6,693,729 6,779,968 Total shareholders’ equity 758,574 739,279 636,188 644,986 663,837 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,855,501 $ 7,821,877 $ 7,435,812 $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Loan Portfolio Equipment finance loans $ 616,751 $ 577,323 $ 546,267 $ 528,572 $ 521,973 Equipment finance leases 491,744 457,611 439,202 429,000 423,280 Commercial FHA warehouse lines 25,029 51,309 23,872 83,999 91,927 SBA PPP loans 1,916 2,810 6,409 22,862 52,477 Other commercial loans 870,878 904,841 814,710 802,692 783,811 Total commercial loans and leases 2,006,318 1,993,894 1,830,460 1,867,125 1,873,468 Commercial real estate 2,433,159 2,466,303 2,335,655 2,114,041 1,816,828 Construction and land development 320,882 225,549 203,955 188,668 193,749 Residential real estate 366,094 356,225 340,103 329,331 338,151 Consumer 1,180,014 1,156,480 1,085,371 1,040,796 1,002,605 Total loans $ 6,306,467 $ 6,198,451 $ 5,795,544 $ 5,539,961 $ 5,224,801 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,935,773 $ 2,025,237 $ 1,972,261 $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,920,458 1,905,439 1,808,885 1,779,018 1,663,021 Money market 1,184,101 1,125,333 1,027,547 964,352 869,067 Savings 661,932 704,245 740,364 710,955 679,115 Time 649,552 620,960 620,363 619,386 630,583 Brokered time 12,836 14,038 15,018 18,796 23,161 Total deposits $ 6,364,652 $ 6,395,252 $ 6,184,438 $ 6,057,539 $ 6,110,648

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,938 $ 195,657 $ 226,517 $ 384,231 $ 685,655 Investment securities 736,579 749,022 818,927 894,634 915,707 Loans 6,240,277 6,040,358 5,677,791 5,274,051 4,995,794 Loans held for sale 3,883 6,044 9,865 31,256 34,272 Nonmarketable equity securities 43,618 37,765 36,338 36,378 39,203 Total interest-earning assets 7,245,295 7,028,846 6,769,438 6,620,550 6,670,631 Non-earning assets 609,866 618,138 615,348 631,187 605,060 Total assets $ 7,855,161 $ 7,646,984 $ 7,384,786 $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,452,801 $ 4,325,098 $ 4,152,764 $ 3,953,249 $ 3,913,475 Short-term borrowings 47,391 58,271 59,301 70,044 66,677 FHLB advances and other borrowings 460,598 340,163 307,611 311,282 319,954 Subordinated debt 107,374 139,324 139,232 139,139 139,046 Trust preferred debentures 49,902 49,751 49,602 49,451 49,307 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,118,066 4,912,607 4,708,510 4,523,165 4,488,459 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,936,977 1,969,873 1,967,263 1,989,413 2,049,802 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 50,935 63,638 66,009 81,832 84,538 Shareholders’ equity 749,183 700,866 643,004 657,327 652,892 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,855,161 $ 7,646,984 $ 7,384,786 $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3.85 % 2.28 % 0.83 % 0.18 % 0.16 % Investment securities 2.62 % 2.44 % 2.41 % 2.22 % 2.12 % Loans 5.26 % 4.83 % 4.49 % 4.40 % 4.36 % Loans held for sale 4.86 % 3.87 % 3.15 % 2.86 % 3.53 % Nonmarketable equity securities 6.16 % 5.78 % 5.38 % 5.40 % 5.07 % Total interest-earning assets 4.96 % 4.51 % 4.12 % 3.87 % 3.62 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 1.77 % 0.94 % 0.37 % 0.22 % 0.22 % Short-term borrowings 0.26 % 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.12 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 3.67 % 2.83 % 1.87 % 1.58 % 1.75 % Subordinated debt 5.45 % 5.77 % 5.78 % 5.78 % 5.78 % Trust preferred debentures 8.47 % 6.54 % 5.05 % 4.21 % 3.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.07 % 1.25 % 0.67 % 0.53 % 0.54 % Cost of Deposits 1.23 % 0.65 % 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % Net Interest Margin 3.50 % 3.63 % 3.65 % 3.50 % 3.25 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 32,372 $ 28,275 $ 16,212 $ 29,044 $ 17,514 Nonperforming loans 49,423 46,882 56,883 52,900 42,580 Nonperforming assets 57,824 59,524 69,344 66,164 57,068 Net charge-offs 538 3,233 2,781 2,256 4,613 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.28 % 0.52 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.78 % 0.76 % 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.81 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74 % 0.76 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.77 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 123.53 % 125.08 % 96.51 % 100.07 % 119.92 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.37 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,505,372 $ 3,355,019 $ 3,503,227 $ 3,934,140 $ 4,100,179 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 29.17 $ 28.48 $ 28.84 $ 29.26 $ 30.11 Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $ 20.94 $ 20.14 $ 20.43 $ 20.87 $ 21.66 Market price at period end $ 26.62 $ 23.57 $ 24.04 $ 28.86 $ 24.79 Common shares outstanding at period end 22,214,913 22,074,740 22,060,255 22,044,626 22,050,537 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.38 % 12.79 % 11.44 % 11.74 % 12.19 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.21 % 10.05 % 8.63 % 8.82 % 9.16 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 7.77 % 7.56 % 7.66 % 7.80 % 8.08 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.43 % 9.40 % 7.98 % 7.96 % 7.75 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.06 % 5.82 % 6.22 % 6.43 % 6.58 %

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For The Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Income before income taxes – GAAP $ 43,902 $ 29,380 $ 29,167 $ 27,389 $ 30,600 Adjustments to noninterest income: Loss on sales of investment securities, net — 129 101 — — (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps (17,531 ) — — — (1,845 ) Total adjustments to noninterest income (17,531 ) 129 101 — (1,845 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: (Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (3,250 ) — — — — FHLB advances prepayment fees — — — — (4,859 ) Integration and acquisition expenses — 68 (324 ) (91 ) (171 ) Total adjustments to noninterest expense (3,250 ) 68 (324 ) (91 ) (5,030 ) Adjusted earnings pre tax 29,621 29,441 29,592 27,480 33,785 Adjusted earnings tax 7,174 5,873 7,401 6,665 8,369 Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP 22,447 23,568 22,191 20,815 25,416 Preferred stock dividends 3,169 — — — — Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,278 $ 23,568 $ 22,191 $ 20,815 $ 25,416 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 1.04 $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 Adjusted return on average assets 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.39 % Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 11.89 % 13.34 % 13.84 % 12.84 % 15.44 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.80 % 20.24 % 19.41 % 17.89 % 21.65 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Adjusted earnings pre tax – non-GAAP $ 29,621 $ 29,441 $ 29,592 $ 27,480 $ 33,785 Provision for credit losses 3,544 6,974 5,441 4,167 467 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — 869 394 2,072 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings – non-GAAP $ 33,165 $ 36,415 $ 35,902 $ 32,041 $ 36,324 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.68 % 1.89 % 1.95 % 1.79 % 1.98 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense – GAAP $ 49,943 $ 43,496 $ 41,339 $ 40,884 $ 45,757 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale (3,250 ) — — — — FHLB advances prepayment fees — — — — (4,859 ) Integration and acquisition expenses — 68 (324 ) (91 ) (171 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 46,693 $ 43,564 $ 41,015 $ 40,793 $ 40,727 Net interest income – GAAP $ 63,550 $ 64,024 $ 61,334 $ 56,827 $ 54,301 Effect of tax-exempt income 286 307 321 369 372 Adjusted net interest income 63,836 64,331 61,655 57,196 54,673 Noninterest income – GAAP 33,839 15,826 14,613 15,613 22,523 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — 869 394 2,072 Loss on sales of investment securities, net — 129 101 — — (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps (17,531 ) — — — (1,845 ) Adjusted noninterest income 16,308 15,955 15,583 16,007 22,750 Adjusted total revenue $ 80,144 $ 80,286 $ 77,238 $ 73,203 $ 77,423 Efficiency ratio 58.26 % 54.26 % 53.10 % 55.73 % 52.61 %