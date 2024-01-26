Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income available to common shareholders of $18.5 million , or $0.84 per diluted share

Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders of $19.8 million , or $0.89 per diluted share

Tangible book value per share increased 7.8% from prior quarter to $23.35

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.40% from 8.07%

Net interest margin of 3.21%, compared to 3.20% in prior quarter

Efficiency ratio of 55.2% compared to 55.8% in prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $18.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $29.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.1 million gain on the sale of shares of VISA B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Results for the third quarter of 2023 included a $4.5 million tax charge related to the surrender of certain company-owned life insurance policies, and $5.0 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $17.5 million gain on the termination of forward starting interest rate swaps and a $3.3 million loss on commercial mortgage servicing rights held for sale.

Excluding these transactions, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders were $19.8 million and $17.3 million, or $0.89 and $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth and third quarters of 2023, respectively. Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million or $0.85 per diluted share.

The Company revised its accounting for the one-time enhancement fee related to the surrender and purchase of company-owned life insurance policies acquired in the third quarter of 2023. As a result, the $6.6 million enhancement fee on the replacement policies that was previously recorded in income on company-owned life insurance in the third quarter of 2023 has been reversed. The revision did not have an impact on adjusted earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) for that period. The Company reflected this revision in its September 30, 2023 quarter to date and December 31, 2023 year to date income on company-owned life insurance. Additionally, the revision impacts the company-owned life insurance asset for the applicable period.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “While continuing to prioritize prudent risk management, we delivered another quarter of strong financial results with a higher level of earnings and returns than the prior quarter, as well as a slight increase in our net interest margin and improvement in our efficiency ratio. Our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management helped us to achieve our objective to further increase our capital ratios, while we also had a 7.8% increase in tangible book value per share during the quarter.

“Our business development focus remains on high quality commercial relationships in our markets, and the new clients we are adding in our targeted areas helped to offset the intentional runoff of equipment finance and consumer loans. The new and expanded client relationships are also resulting in inflows of commercial deposits, which has enabled us to improve our overall deposit mix by running off higher cost time deposits.

“While we will remain conservative in our new loan production until economic conditions improve, we believe that we can continue to deliver strong financial performance for our shareholders, particularly given our relatively neutral interest rate sensitivity that positions us well for whatever rate environment we see going forward. We will remain disciplined in our expense management while also investing in areas that we believe will enhance the long-term value of our franchise. One area is our Wealth Management business, where we have made improvements to our technology platform that we believe will enhance our business development capabilities. A second area is expanding our presence in the higher growth St. Louis market where we recently added a new market president that we believe will help accelerate our efforts to add new commercial, retail and wealth management clients. And a third area is our Banking-as-a-Service initiative, which we expect to begin making a meaningful contribution to our deposit gathering and fee income during 2024. Given the strength of the franchise we have built, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong financial results in the near-term while continuing to operate with a long-term approach and executing on the strategies that we believe will further enhance shareholder value in the coming years,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.87 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $7.97 billion at September 30, 2023, and $7.86 billion at December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.13 billion, compared to $6.28 billion at September 30, 2023, and $6.31 billion at December 31, 2022.

Loans

During the fourth quarter of 2023, outstanding loans declined by $149.8 million, or 2.4%, from September 30, 2023, as the Company continued to originate loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Increases in construction and land development loans, and residential real estate loans of $35.8 million and $5.4 million, respectively, were offset by decreases in all other loan categories. Equipment finance loan and lease balances decreased $59.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 as the Company continued to reduce its concentration of this product within the overall loan portfolio. Consumer loans decreased $84.8 million due to loan payoffs and a cessation in loans originated through GreenSky. Our Greensky-originated loan balances decreased $70.4 million during the fourth quarter to $688.0 million at December 31, 2023. In addition, during the fourth quarter, the Company ceased originating loans through LendingPoint. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had $121.0 million in loans that were originated through LendingPoint, which will continue to be serviced by LendingPoint.

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Loan Portfolio Commercial loans $ 951,387 $ 943,761 $ 962,756 $ 937,920 $ 872,794 Equipment finance loans 531,143 578,931 614,633 632,205 616,751 Equipment finance leases 473,350 485,460 500,485 510,029 491,744 Commercial FHA warehouse lines — 48,547 30,522 10,275 25,029 Total commercial loans and leases 1,955,880 2,056,699 2,108,396 2,090,429 2,006,318 Commercial real estate 2,406,845 2,412,164 2,443,995 2,448,158 2,433,159 Construction and land development 452,593 416,801 366,631 326,836 320,882 Residential real estate 380,583 375,211 371,486 369,910 366,094 Consumer 935,178 1,020,008 1,076,836 1,118,938 1,180,014 Total loans $ 6,131,079 $ 6,280,883 $ 6,367,344 $ 6,354,271 $ 6,306,467



Loan Quality

Credit quality metrics declined this quarter compared the third quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due increased $36.2 million to $82.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to prior quarter end. Four commercial loans totaling $42.0 million accounted for this increase, of which $16.9 million was brought current in early January. Non-performing loans remained flat at $56.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $56.0 million as of September 30, 2023, and non-performing assets were 0.86% of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.74% at September 30, 2023. An $8.7 million non-performing loan was transferred to OREO, and three commercial real estate loans totaling $9.0 million were placed on non-accrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2022, loans 30-89 days past due totaled $32.4 million, non-performing loans were $49.4 million, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.74%.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 82,778 $ 46,608 $ 44,161 $ 30,895 $ 32,372 Nonperforming loans 56,351 55,981 54,844 50,713 49,423 Nonperforming assets 67,701 58,677 57,688 58,806 57,824 Substandard loans 184,224 143,793 130,707 99,819 101,044 Net charge-offs 5,117 3,449 2,996 2,119 538 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 1.35 % 0.74 % 0.69 % 0.49 % 0.51 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.86 % 0.80 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.86 % 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.74 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 121.56 % 119.09 % 118.43 % 122.39 % 123.53 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.33 % 0.22 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.03 %

The Company continued to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans due to increased delinquencies and losses within our equipment finance portfolio. The allowance totaled $68.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $66.7 million at September 30, 2023, and $61.1 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.12% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.06% at September 30, 2023, and 0.97% at December 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.31 billion at December 31, 2023, compared with $6.41 billion at September 30, 2023 and $6.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The deposit mix continues to shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases announced by the Federal Reserve in 2023 and the expectation that rates will remain high for a longer period. Interest rate promotions offered during the fourth quarter of 2023 on money market deposit products contributed to the increase in balances of $44.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023.

As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 $ 1,215,758 $ 1,362,158 Interest-bearing: Checking 2,511,840 2,572,224 2,499,693 2,502,827 2,494,073 Money market 1,135,629 1,090,962 1,226,470 1,263,813 1,184,101 Savings 559,267 582,359 624,005 636,832 661,932 Time 862,865 885,858 840,734 766,884 649,552 Brokered time 94,533 119,084 72,737 39,087 12,836 Total deposits $ 6,309,529 $ 6,405,002 $ 6,426,548 $ 6,425,201 $ 6,364,652

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.22 billion, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.28 billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023.

(1) Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate company deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.

Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $58.3 million, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 0.9%, compared to $58.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.21%, compared with 3.20% in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income and related margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $63.8 million and 3.50%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest income and margin was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yield on earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $7.20 billion, compared to $7.28 billion for the third quarter of 2023. The yield increased 13 basis points to 5.78% compared to the third quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.25 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average loans were $6.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $6.30 billion for the third quarter of 2023 and $6.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on loans was 6.00% and 5.93% for the fourth and third quarters of 2023, respectively.

Investment securities averaged $883.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, and yielded 4.16%, compared to an average balance and yield of $863.0 million and 3.60%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional investments and repositioned out of lower-yielding securities in favor of higher-yielding instruments resulting in the increased average balance and yield. The Company incurred net losses on sales of investments of $2.9 million and $5.0 million in the fourth and third quarters of 2023, respectively. The repositioning is expected to improve the overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. Investment securities averaged $736.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.30 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.35 billion for the third quarter of 2023, and $5.05 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023, which represented a 13 basis point increase from the third quarter of 2023. A competitive market, driven by rising interest rates and increased competition, contributed to the increase in deposit costs.

For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,363 $ 1,054 5.41 % $ 78,391 $ 1,036 5.24 % $ 220,938 $ 2,143 3.85 % Investment securities 883,153 9,257 4.16 862,998 7,822 3.60 736,579 4,824 2.62 Loans 6,196,362 93,757 6.00 6,297,568 94,118 5.93 6,240,277 82,810 5.26 Loans held for sale 4,429 81 7.26 6,078 104 6.80 3,883 47 4.86 Nonmarketable equity securities 41,192 715 6.89 39,347 710 7.16 43,618 677 6.16 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,202,499 $ 104,864 5.78 % $ 7,284,382 $ 103,790 5.65 % $ 7,245,295 $ 90,501 4.96 % Noninterest-earning assets 695,293 622,969 609,866 Total assets $ 7,897,792 $ 7,907,351 $ 7,855,161 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,295,296 $ 39,156 2.93 % $ 5,354,356 $ 37,769 2.80 % $ 5,053,158 $ 19,841 1.56 % Short-term borrowings 13,139 15 0.47 20,127 14 0.28 47,391 31 0.26 FHLB advances & other borrowings 430,207 4,750 4.38 402,500 4,557 4.49 460,598 4,264 3.67 Subordinated debt 93,512 1,281 5.43 93,441 1,280 5.43 107,374 1,463 5.45 Trust preferred debentures 50,541 1,402 11.00 50,379 1,369 10.78 49,902 1,066 8.47 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,882,695 $ 46,604 3.14 % $ 5,920,803 $ 44,989 3.01 % $ 5,718,423 $ 26,665 1.85 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,142,062 1,116,988 1,336,620 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 108,245 97,935 50,935 Shareholders’ equity 764,790 771,625 749,183 Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $ 7,897,792 $ 7,907,351 $ 7,855,161 Net Interest Margin $ 58,260 3.21 % $ 58,801 3.20 % $ 63,836 3.50 % Cost of Deposits 2.41 % 2.32 % 1.23 %

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased to $236.8 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.26%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $247.0 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.57% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The yield on earning assets increased 119 basis points to 5.57% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to prior year. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 183 basis points to 2.87% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,046 $ 3,922 5.09 % $ 256,221 $ 3,907 1.52 % Investment securities 854,576 30,361 3.55 799,218 19,277 2.41 Loans 6,292,260 367,762 5.84 5,811,403 277,252 4.77 Loans held for sale 4,034 260 6.45 12,669 404 3.19 Nonmarketable equity securities 43,318 2,819 6.51 38,543 2,198 5.70 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,271,234 $ 405,124 5.57 % $ 6,918,054 $ 303,038 4.38 % Noninterest-earning assets 635,490 618,593 Total assets $ 7,906,724 $ 7,536,647 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,241,723 $ 136,947 2.61 % $ 4,802,130 $ 36,061 0.75 % Short-term borrowings 23,406 68 0.29 58,688 104 0.18 FHLB advances & other borrowings 460,781 20,709 4.49 355,282 9,335 2.63 Subordinated debt 95,986 5,266 5.49 131,203 7,495 5.71 Trust preferred debentures 50,298 5,289 10.52 49,678 3,025 6.09 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,872,194 $ 168,279 2.87 % $ 5,396,981 $ 56,020 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,173,873 1,386,251 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 90,562 65,539 Shareholders’ equity 770,095 687,876 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,906,724 $ 7,536,647 Net Interest Margin $ 236,845 3.26 % $ 247,018 3.57 % Cost of Deposits 2.13 % 0.58 %

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.8 million and $1.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $20.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included incremental servicing revenues of $2.2 million and $1.6 million related to our commercial FHA servicing portfolio and the Greensky portfolio, respectively. Also included was a $1.1 million one-time gain from the sale of Visa B stock, offset by $2.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The third quarter of 2023 included $5.0 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2023 was $18.5 million and $16.5 million, respectively. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $33.8 million and included $17.5 million gain on the termination of hedged interest rate swaps.

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023(1) 2022 2023 2022 Noninterest income Wealth management revenue $ 6,604 $ 6,288 $ 6,227 $ 25,572 $ 25,708 Residential mortgage banking revenue 451 507 316 1,903 1,509 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,246 3,149 2,879 11,990 10,237 Interchange revenue 3,585 3,609 3,478 14,302 13,879 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,753 918 796 4,439 3,584 Loss on sales of investment securities, net (2,894 ) (4,961 ) — (9,372 ) (230 ) Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net 6 — — 825 (118 ) Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps — — 17,531 — 17,531 Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net — — — 676 — Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — — — (1,263 ) Other income 7,762 2,035 2,612 16,255 9,054 Total noninterest income $ 20,513 $ 11,545 $ 33,839 $ 66,590 $ 79,891

(1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $42.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, and $49.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio improved to 55.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 55.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 58.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 24,031 $ 22,307 $ 22,901 $ 93,438 $ 90,305 Occupancy and equipment 3,934 3,730 3,748 15,986 14,842 Data processing 6,963 6,468 6,302 26,286 24,350 Professional 2,072 1,554 1,726 7,049 6,907 Amortization of intangible assets 1,130 1,129 1,333 4,758 5,410 Other real estate owned 8 — 3,779 333 5,188 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale — — 3,250 — 3,250 FDIC insurance 1,147 1,107 703 4,779 3,336 Other expense 5,203 5,743 6,201 21,273 22,074 Total noninterest expense $ 44,488 $ 42,038 $ 49,943 $ 173,902 $ 175,662

Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $22.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company recognized a $1.1 million benefit related to claiming the Employees Retention Tax Credit in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was offset by increased incentive and performance-based expense accruals and increased medical costs of $1.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. Employees numbered 914 at December 31, 2023, compared to 911 at September 30, 2023, and 935 at December 31, 2022.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 23.7%, 50.3% and 25.1% respectively. The third quarter of 2023 included tax charges of $4.5 million associated with the surrender of certain company-owned life insurance policies and $1.4 million related to the finalization of the 2022 federal and state tax returns. Exclusive of these items our effective tax rate was 24.6% for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

At December 31, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

As of December 31, 2023 Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements(2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.40% 13.20% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.44% 10.91% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.18% 9.71% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.44% 8.40% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) N/A 6.55% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges resulted in a $76.8 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at December 31, 2023, which reduces tangible book value by $3.56 per share.

Stock Repurchase Program

On December 5, 2023, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2024. The new stock repurchase program became effective on January 1, 2024. The Company’s previous stock repurchase program expired on December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 135,685 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.11 under its stock repurchase program.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.73 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and

for the Years Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023(2) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 58,077 $ 58,596 $ 63,550 $ 236,017 $ 245,735 Provision for credit losses 6,950 5,168 3,544 21,132 20,126 Noninterest income 20,513 11,545 33,839 66,590 79,891 Noninterest expense 44,488 42,038 49,943 173,902 175,662 Income before income taxes 27,152 22,935 43,902 107,573 129,838 Income taxes 6,441 11,533 11,030 32,113 30,813 Net income 20,711 11,402 32,872 75,460 99,025 Preferred dividends 2,228 2,229 3,169 8,913 3,169 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,483 $ 9,173 $ 29,703 $ 66,547 $ 95,856 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.41 $ 1.30 $ 2.97 $ 4.23 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 21,822,328 21,977,196 22,503,611 22,124,402 22,395,698 Return on average assets 1.04 % 0.57 % 1.66 % 0.95 % 1.31 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 10.74 % 5.86 % 17.41 % 9.80 % 14.40 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 15.41 % 7.56 % 25.89 % 13.89 % 20.76 % Net interest margin 3.21 % 3.20 % 3.50 % 3.26 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio(1) 55.22 % 55.82 % 58.26 % 55.91 % 55.35 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1) Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,793 $ 17,278 $ 19,278 $ 76,576 $ 85,852 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 Adjusted return on average assets 1.11 % 0.98 % 1.13 % 1.08 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 11.42 % 10.03 % 11.89 % 11.10 % 12.94 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.51 % 14.24 % 16.80 % 15.98 % 18.59 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 35,898 $ 33,064 $ 33,165 $ 136,303 $ 137,523 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.80 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.82 % Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 31.61 $ 29.96 $ 29.17 Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $ 23.35 $ 21.67 $ 20.94 Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end(1) $ 26.91 $ 26.35 $ 24.72 Market price at period end $ 27.56 $ 20.54 $ 26.62 Common shares outstanding at period end 21,551,402 21,594,546 22,214,913 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.20 % 12.76 % 12.38 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.91 % 10.53 % 10.21 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 8.40 % 8.07 % 7.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.71 % 9.59 % 9.43 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.55 % 6.01 % 6.06 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,733,355 $ 3,501,225 $ 3,505,372

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 13 – 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2023(1) 2023 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,061 $ 132,132 $ 160,695 $ 138,310 $ 160,631 Investment securities 920,396 839,344 887,003 821,005 776,860 Loans 6,131,079 6,280,883 6,367,344 6,354,271 6,306,467 Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,502 ) (66,669 ) (64,950 ) (62,067 ) (61,051 ) Total loans, net 6,062,577 6,214,214 6,302,394 6,292,204 6,245,416 Loans held for sale 3,811 6,089 5,632 2,747 1,286 Premises and equipment, net 82,814 82,741 81,006 80,582 78,293 Other real estate owned 9,112 480 202 6,729 6,729 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 20,253 20,933 21,611 1,117 1,205 Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale — — — 20,745 20,745 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 16,108 17,238 18,367 19,575 20,866 Company-owned life insurance 203,485 201,750 152,210 151,319 150,443 Other assets 251,347 292,460 243,697 233,937 231,123 Total assets $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 $ 7,930,174 $ 7,855,501 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,145,395 $ 1,154,515 $ 1,162,909 $ 1,215,758 $ 1,362,158 Interest-bearing deposits 5,164,134 5,250,487 5,263,639 5,209,443 5,002,494 Total deposits 6,309,529 6,405,002 6,426,548 6,425,201 6,364,652 Short-term borrowings 34,865 17,998 21,783 31,173 42,311 FHLB advances and other borrowings 476,000 538,000 575,000 482,000 460,000 Subordinated debt 93,546 93,475 93,404 99,849 99,772 Trust preferred debentures 50,616 50,457 50,296 50,135 49,975 Other liabilities 110,459 106,743 90,869 66,173 80,217 Total liabilities 7,075,015 7,211,675 7,257,900 7,154,531 7,096,927 Total shareholders’ equity 791,853 757,610 776,821 775,643 758,574 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 $ 7,930,174 $ 7,855,501

(1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023(1) 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income: Interest income $ 104,681 $ 103,585 $ 90,215 $ 404,296 $ 301,755 Interest expense 46,604 44,989 26,665 168,279 56,020 Net interest income 58,077 58,596 63,550 236,017 245,735 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 6,950 5,168 2,950 21,132 18,797 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — — 594 — 1,550 Provision for other credit losses — — — — (221 ) Total provision for credit losses 6,950 5,168 3,544 21,132 20,126 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 51,127 53,428 60,006 214,885 225,609 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 6,604 6,288 6,227 25,572 25,708 Residential mortgage banking revenue 451 507 316 1,903 1,509 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,246 3,149 2,879 11,990 10,237 Interchange revenue 3,585 3,609 3,478 14,302 13,879 Income on company-owned life insurance 1,753 918 796 4,439 3,584 Loss on sales of investment securities, net (2,894 ) (4,961 ) — (9,372 ) (230 ) Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net 6 — — 825 (118 ) Gain on termination of hedged interest rate swaps — — 17,531 — 17,531 Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net — — — 676 — Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — — — (1,263 ) Other income 7,762 2,035 2,612 16,255 9,054 Total noninterest income 20,513 11,545 33,839 66,590 79,891 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 24,031 22,307 22,901 93,438 90,305 Occupancy and equipment 3,934 3,730 3,748 15,986 14,842 Data processing 6,963 6,468 6,302 26,286 24,350 Professional 2,072 1,554 1,726 7,049 6,907 Amortization of intangible assets 1,130 1,129 1,333 4,758 5,410 Other real estate owned 8 — 3,779 333 5,188 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale — — 3,250 — 3,250 FDIC insurance 1,147 1,107 703 4,779 3,336 Other expense 5,203 5,743 6,201 21,273 22,074 Total noninterest expense 44,488 42,038 49,943 173,902 175,662 Income before income taxes 27,152 22,935 43,902 107,573 129,838 Income taxes 6,441 11,533 11,030 32,113 30,813 Net income 20,711 11,402 32,872 75,460 99,025 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,229 3,169 8,913 3,169 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,483 $ 9,173 $ 29,703 $ 66,547 $ 95,856 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.41 $ 1.31 $ 2.97 $ 4.24 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.41 $ 1.30 $ 2.97 $ 4.23

(1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023(1) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Income before income taxes – GAAP $ 27,152 $ 22,935 $ 43,902 $ 107,573 $ 129,838 Adjustments to noninterest income: Loss on sales of investment securities, net 2,894 4,961 — 9,372 230 (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps — — (17,531 ) — (17,531 ) (Gain) on sale of Visa B shares (1,098 ) — — (1,098 ) — (Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt — — — (676 ) — Total adjustments to noninterest income 1,796 4,961 (17,531 ) 7,598 (17,301 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: (Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale — — (3,250 ) — (3,250 ) Integration and acquisition expenses — — — — (347 ) Total adjustments to noninterest expense — — (3,250 ) — (3,597 ) Adjusted earnings pre tax – non-GAAP 28,948 27,896 29,621 115,171 116,134 Adjusted earnings tax 6,927 8,389 7,174 29,682 27,113 Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP 22,021 19,507 22,447 85,489 89,021 Preferred stock dividends 2,228 2,229 3,169 8,913 3,169 Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $ 19,793 $ 17,278 $ 19,278 $ 76,576 $ 85,852 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.78 $ 0.85 $ 3.42 $ 3.79 Adjusted return on average assets 1.11 % 0.98 % 1.13 % 1.08 % 1.18 % Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 11.42 % 10.03 % 11.89 % 11.10 % 12.94 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.51 % 14.24 % 16.80 % 15.98 % 18.59 % (1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release. Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted earnings pre tax – non-GAAP $ 28,948 $ 27,896 $ 29,621 $ 115,171 $ 116,134 Provision for credit losses 6,950 5,168 3,544 21,132 20,126 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — — — 1,263 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings – non-GAAP $ 35,898 $ 33,064 $ 33,165 $ 136,303 $ 137,523 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.80 % 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.82 %

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023(1) 2022 2023 2022 Noninterest expense – GAAP $ 44,488 $ 42,038 $ 49,943 $ 173,902 $ 175,662 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale — — (3,250 ) — (3,250 ) Integration and acquisition expenses — — — — (347 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 44,488 $ 42,038 $ 46,693 $ 173,902 $ 172,065 Net interest income – GAAP $ 58,077 $ 58,596 $ 63,550 $ 236,017 $ 245,735 Effect of tax-exempt income 183 205 286 828 1,283 Adjusted net interest income 58,260 58,801 63,836 236,845 247,018 Noninterest income – GAAP 20,513 11,545 33,839 66,590 79,891 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights — — — — 1,263 Loss on sales of investment securities, net 2,894 4,961 — 9,372 230 (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swaps — — (17,531 ) — (17,531 ) (Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt — — — (676 ) — (Gain) on sale of Visa B shares (1,098 ) — — (1,098 ) — Adjusted noninterest income 22,309 16,506 16,308 74,188 63,853 Adjusted total revenue $ 80,569 $ 75,307 $ 80,144 $ 311,033 $ 310,871 Efficiency ratio 55.22 % 55.82 % 58.26 % 55.91 % 55.35 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023(1) 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 18,483 $ 9,173 $ 29,703 $ 66,547 $ 95,856 Average total shareholders’ equity—GAAP $ 764,790 $ 771,625 $ 749,183 $ 770,095 $ 687,876 Adjustments: Preferred Stock (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (41,493 ) Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (16,644 ) (17,782 ) (22,859 ) (18,376 ) (22,637 ) Average tangible common equity $ 475,694 $ 481,391 $ 453,872 $ 479,267 $ 461,842 ROATCE 15.41 % 7.56 % 25.89 % 13.89 % 20.76 %

(1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023(1) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Shareholders’ Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders’ equity—GAAP $ 791,853 $ 757,610 $ 776,821 $ 775,643 $ 758,574 Adjustments: Preferred Stock (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) (110,548 ) Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (16,108 ) (17,238 ) (18,367 ) (19,575 ) (20,866 ) Tangible common equity 503,293 467,920 486,002 483,616 465,256 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (76,753 ) (101,181 ) (84,719 ) (77,797 ) (83,797 ) Tangible common equity excluding AOCI $ 580,046 $ 569,101 $ 570,721 $ 561,413 $ 549,053 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 7,866,868 $ 7,969,285 $ 8,034,721 $ 7,930,174 $ 7,855,501 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (16,108 ) (17,238 ) (18,367 ) (19,575 ) (20,866 ) Tangible assets $ 7,688,856 $ 7,790,143 $ 7,854,450 $ 7,748,695 $ 7,672,731 Common Shares Outstanding 21,551,402 21,594,546 21,854,800 22,111,454 22,214,913 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.55 % 6.01 % 6.19 % 6.24 % 6.06 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 23.35 $ 21.67 $ 22.24 $ 21.87 $ 20.94 Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI $ 26.91 $ 26.35 $ 26.11 $ 25.39 $ 24.72

(1) September 30, 2023 amounts include the impact of the revision previously mentioned in this earnings release.