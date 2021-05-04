Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.28 Per Share

EFFINGHAM, Ill., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on or about May 21, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.88 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.56 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

CONTACTS:

Douglas J. Tucker, Sr. V.P., Corporate Counsel, at [email protected] or (217) 342-7321