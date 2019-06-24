Midwest Real Estate Data to Offer Remine Pro as Member Benefit

MLS innovator expands customer access to in-depth public records, best-in-class real estate platform

LISLE, Ill. , June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is proud to announce the addition of Remine Pro to the extensive list of member benefits for its more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers. The upgrade will take place July 1, 2019.

The upgrade to Remine Pro puts powerful new tools and data into the hands of MRED real estate professionals, including tracking of up to 10,000 properties, Remine’s exclusive Buy Score feature, and access to extensive property record information.

“Remine is 100 percent focused on supporting MLSs and their members thrive into a future characterized by rapid change,” said Remine CEO Mark Shacknies. “Our products are designed for speed, flexibility, and innovation – values MRED shares.”

MRED originally signed a partnership agreement with Remine in February of 2018 and launched the starter version of the service to customers four months later . After a year of successful results, all MRED multiple listing service (MLS) participants will see their access increased to the even more robust Remine Pro plan.

“After a year and a half of working with Remine, we’ve seen their ability to deliver updates and cater their services to meet industry and local needs,” said MRED CTO Chris Haran. “That responsiveness to our customers’ needs builds a great foundation for an expanded partnership.”

Real estate professionals in MRED’s marketplace currently favor Remine’s search feature, sell score, and access to advanced data such as the ability to view a mixture of people and property information, as well as data on cash buyers and Airbnb properties.

“Remine is exactly what we look for in partners to provide our marketplace with next-generation tools,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “MRED taking its collaboration with Remine to the next level will allow our real estate professionals to take their businesses to the next level as well.”

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding “collar” counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

About Remine

Remine is the modern MLS platform that gives MLSs the freedom and flexibility they need to create a stronger value proposition for themselves and their users, now and into the future. Remine is live in 45 markets and available to more than 900,000 agents and their clients.

For more information on Remine, please visit www.Remine.com .

