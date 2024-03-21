The state of Iowa is moving forward with an anti-illegal immigration bill that would allow local police to arrest illegal immigrants in the Hawkeye State who had previously been deported. It’s similar to a Texas law that is the target of a high-profile legal challenge by the Biden administration.
Senate File 2340 makes it a crime for an illegal immigrant to enter or re-enter the state if he or she has previously been deported or denied admission to the U.S.
The bill has pa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmaker asks ‘Where in the world is Hunter Biden,’ after Cap Hill ghosting as AOC calls hearing a ‘joke’ - March 21, 2024
- Midwest state on verge of defying Biden with Texas-style bill to combat illegal immigration - March 21, 2024
- Special forces veteran gets major endorsement from GOP House leader in bid to flip Virginia seat - March 21, 2024